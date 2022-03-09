2022 MEAC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday and Thursday, March 9 and 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders to protect the top two seeds

Site

The Norfolk (Va.) Scope is the home of the event for the 10th straight time.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPN2 will air the final on Selection Saturday afternoon. Either ESPN+ or ESPN3 will stream the quarters and semis.

Participants

With the MEAC reduced to eight teams due to realignment, all of them will travel to Norfolk to play for the title.

Schedule

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) Delaware State (2-25, 0-14) vs. (1) Norfolk State (21-6, 12-2), 6 p.m.

The Spartans won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (7) Coppin State (7-22, 6-8) vs. (2) Howard (16-12, 9-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles won the season series 2-0.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 7: (5) South Carolina State (15-15, 7-7) vs. (4) Morgan State (12-13, 7-6), 6 p.m.

The Bears won the season series 2-0.

Game 8: (6) Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-14, 6-8) vs. (3) NC Central (14-14, 8-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Over the past 10 seasons, the MEAC’s top two seeds have only managed to win a total of six championships, with the No. 1 last winning in 2017. No true two seed has won since 2012. Norfolk State won as the North Division’s 2 seed last year. The Spartans will aim to repeat as the No. 1 seed one year later.

1 seed (3): 2014, 2016, 2017

2014, 2016, 2017 2 seed (3): 2011, 2012, 2021 (divisional)

2011, 2012, 2021 (divisional) 6 seed (2): 2015, 2018

2015, 2018 3 seed (1): 2019

2019 7 seed (1): 2013

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

14 seed (1): 2014

2014 15 seed (1): 2012

16 seed (8): 2011, 2013 (First Four), 2015 (First Four), 2016, 2017 (First Four), 2018 (First Four), 2019 (First Four), 2021 (First Four)

NC Central is responsible for the MEAC’s highest seed in the past 10 years, but Norfolk State has the conference’s lone win away from Dayton in that span, the Spartans 15-over-12 upset of Missouri in 2012.

This year’s champ is likely going to be the MEAC’s eighth 16 seed since the field expanded in 2011 and if the winner isn’t Norfolk State, the fifth team in succession ticketed for the First Four.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Norfolk State: 2021 (16 seed, First Round)

NC Central: 2019 (16 seed, First Four)

Morgan State: 2010 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Coppin State: 2008 (16 seed, Opening Round)

Delaware State: 2005 (16 seed, 1st Round)

South Carolina State: 2003 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Howard: 1992 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Maryland Eastern Shore is the only remaining MEAC member without an NCAA bid, now that Bethune-Cookman moved to the SWAC.