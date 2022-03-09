2022 Southland Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Stepladder bracket

Site

The Merrell Center in Katy, Texas has been the site of the Southland Tournament since 2008. That’s an eternity for a mid-major conference.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPN2 has the final on Selection Saturday night with the remaining six games streaming on ESPN+.

Participants

The Southland has been ripped apart by realignment leaving just eight teams. All of them will travel to Katy for the second time this year, as they also met in a preseason tournament in January to help fill the number of non-conference dates that opened up after five teams left for the ASUN and WAC.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) Incarnate Word (7-24, 3-11) vs. (5) Houston Baptist (10-17, 6-8), 6 p.m.

The Huskies won the regular season series 2-0 (but lost the pair’s Southland Tip-Off matchup).

Game 2: (7) McNeese State (10-21, 4-10) vs. (6) Northwestern State (9-22, 5-9), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Cowboys won the regular season series 2-0.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (20-11, 7-7), 6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3) New Orleans (17-12, 10-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Nicholls State (21-10, 11-3), 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2) Southeastern Louisiana (18-13, 10-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

In the past 10 Southland tournaments, one of the top two seeds has won the automatic bid seven times. However, despite the No. 1 seed having a 4-3 advantage over the No. 2, the regular-season champ last emerged victorious in 2017.

1 seed (4): 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 2 seed (2): 2013, 2019, 2021

2013, 2019, 2021 3 seed (2): 2012, 2018

2012, 2018 7 seed (1): 2011

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (2): 2014 , 2015

, 2015 14 seed (4): 2013, 2016 , 2018, 2021

2013, , 2018, 15 seed (1): 2019

2019 16 seed (3): 2011 (First Four), 2012 (First Four), 2017 (First Four)

Since 2011, just two Southland Tournament titles have gone to teams that are currently in the league. The last, New Orleans, ended up in 2017’s First Four despite being a double champion. Northwestern State earned a 14 in 2013.

The teams responsible for the Southland’s last three non-First Four NCAA wins (SFA in 2014 and 2016 and Abilene Christian last season) and two 12 seeds (SFA) are now in the WAC.

This year’s Southland champ will be fortunate to avoid a trip to Dayton.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

New Orleans: 2017 (16 seed, First Four)

Northwestern State: 2014 (14 seed, Round of 64)

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: 2007 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Southeastern Louisiana: 2005 (15 seed, 1st Round)

McNeese State: 2002 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Nicholls State: 1998 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Houston Baptist: 1984 (12 seed, Preliminary Round, TAAC (ASUN) member)

Incarnate Word has yet to make its first NCAA appearance. This will be the Cardinals’ last shot as a Southland member, as they’ll join former rivals ACU, Lamar, Sam Houston State, and SFA in the WAC next year.