2022 SWAC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday and Thursday, March 9 and 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders, giving the top two seeds a day off before the semifinals (should they win). However, unlike most tournaments, the quarterfinal doubleheaders are further split with a women’s and men’s matchup in each. The SWAC also schedules the No. 1 seed for the night quarterfinal session.

Site

Bartow Arena, home of C-USA member UAB, will host for the second consecutive time. That run was supposed to begin in 2020. This will be the fourth year in a row; however, that the SWAC Tournament has been scheduled for the conference’s home city.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPNU will air the championship game early on Selection Saturday evening. ESPN+ will stream the six preliminary games.

Participants

With Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M joining the SWAC from the MEAC, the league is up to 12 members. However, just the top eight traveled to Birmingham to play for the auto bid. Alabama State (10-21, 8-10, 9th), Bethune-Cookman (9-21, 7-11, 10th), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-24, 5-13, 11th), and Mississippi Valley State (2-26, 2-16, 12th) all miss out for 2022.

Schedule

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) Jackson State (11-18, 9-9) vs. (2) Texas Southern (15-12, 13-5), 3 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (8) Prairie View A&M (8-18, 8-8) vs. (1) Alcorn State (15-15, 14-4), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (6) Grambling State (11-19, 8-9) vs. (3) Southern (17-13, 11-6), 3 p.m.

The Tigers won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (5) Alabama A&M (11-17, 10-8) vs. (4) Florida A&M (13-16, 11-7), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 2inner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

In the past 10 SWAC Tournaments, the No. 1 seed has won four titles, with the 2, 3, and 4 seeds each taking an equal share of the other six.

1 seed (4): 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 2 seed (2): 2013, 2014

2013, 2014 3 seed (2): 2018, 2021

2018, 2021 4 seed (2): 2011, 2016

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

15 seed (1): 2015

2015 16 seed (9): 2011 (First Four), 2012 (First Four), 2013, 2014 (First Four), 2016 (First Four), 2017, 2018 (First Four), 2019 (First Four), 2021 (First Four)

Since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2011, the SWAC champion has only avoided Dayton three times, with only 2015’s Texas Southern earning a seed higher than 16th. Going back to the debut of the Opening Round in 2001, the SWAC champ has traveled to southwestern Ohio 13 times.

It’s quite likely that the SWAC champion once again has to play the extra game in 2022.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Texas Southern: 2021 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Prairie View A&M: 2019 (16 seed, First Four)

Southern: 2016 (16 seed, First Four)

Mississippi Valley State: 2012 (16 seed, First Four)

Alabama State: 2011 (16 seed, First Four)

Arkansas Pine Bluff: 2010 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Florida A&M: 2007 (16 seed, Opening Round, MEAC member)

Jackson State: 2007 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Alabama A&M: 2005 (16 seed, Opening Round)

Alcorn State: 2002 (16 seed, Opening Round)

Newcomer Bethune-Cookman and SWAC stalwart Grambling State are the only conference members without an NCAA appearance.