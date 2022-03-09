2022 Big Sky Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Wednesday, March 9 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional

Site

For the fourth year in a row, the Big Sky will play at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, which is not to be confused with Extra Mile Arena, the home of Mountain West member Boise State.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPNU will air has the final on Selection Saturday night with ESPN+ streaming the first three rounds in their entirety.

Participants

All 11 Big Sky members will participate, including Southern Utah, which heads to the WAC after this season.

Schedule

First Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) Idaho (9-21, 6-14) vs. (8) Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14), 11:30 a.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) Idaho State (7-22, 5-15) vs. (7) Portland State (12-16, 10-10), approx. 2 p.m.

The Vikings won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (11) Northern Arizona (9-22, 5-15) vs. (6) Eastern Washington (17-14, 11-9), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles won the season series 2-0.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Montana State (24-7, 16-4), 2 p.m.

Game 5: (5) Montana (18-13, 11-9) vs. (4) Weber State (20-11, 13-7), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Southern Utah (20-10, 14-6), 7:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) Northern Colorado (18-14, 13-7), approx. 10 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, approx. 10 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

No. 1 seeds have dominated the Big Sky Tournament, winning eight of the past 10 titles. The No. 2 seed has won the other two, including Eastern Washington in 2021. Note that the last time a team outside of the top two represented the league in the NCAA was in 2010, when fourth-seeded Montana claimed the title and earned a 14 seed for its trouble.

Note that the conference limited its tournament field up until the move to a neutral-site in Reno back in 2016.

1 seed (8): 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

13 seed (3); 2012, 2013, 2015

2012, 2013, 2015 14 seed (2): 2018, 2021

2018, 2021 15 seed (4): 2011, 2016, 2017, 2019

2011, 2016, 2017, 2019 16 seed (1): 2014

The Big Sky last recorded an NCAA win in 2006, Montana’s 12-over-five upset of Boston College.

This season’s winner is likely to earn a 14 or 15 seed.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Eastern Washington: 2021 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Montana: 2019 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Weber State: 2016 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Northern Colorado: 2011 (15 seed, Round of 64)

Portland State: 2009 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Southern Utah: 2001 (14 seed, 1st Round, Mid-Continent (Summit) member)

Northern Arizona: 2000 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Montana State: 1996 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Idaho: 1990 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Idaho State: 1987 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Sacramento State is the lone Big Sky member that’s waiting to make its first NCAA appearance. Montana has represented the Big Sky In five times since the 2009-10 season, while 2017 champ North Dakota is now in the Summit.