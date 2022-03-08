Bracketology 2022: Chalk in the WCC Semifinals Leads to Few Changes

Note: This story is best viewed on desktop.

Acknowledgements: NET rankings and records are accurate as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Both reflect only games against Division I teams. Selection Sheet info is from WarrenNolan.com. Team logos are from Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.net.

Teams with a gold background have secured automatic bids.

✴️ = new bracket entrants

⬆️ and ⬇️ = bracket returnees’ seed movement relative to Monday’s bracket

(#) = Overall rank of the top 16 teams (top four seeds in each region)

By only losing to Gonzaga by 10, 81-71, San Francisco remains in the field. There were times, however, in the Dons’ semifinal loss to the Bulldogs, when it looked like they’d take a loss that would have been far more damaging to their metrics. In the second WCC semifinal, Saint Mary’s held off Santa Clara, 75-72, to prevent the Broncos from stealing a bid with a win tonight. As for the actual final in Vegas, one of six tonight, the Zags are playing for the No. 1 overall seed, while the Gaels might just end up on seed line No. 4 by claiming a second win over the Bulldogs in the span of a little more than a week.

If we are lucky, one of tonight’s half-dozen title games will give us a moment like the one Chattanooga provided in last night’s SoCon final.

In case you missed it.....MARCH HAS ARRIVED!



The voice of the Mocs, Jim Reynolds, calls Chattanooga's unbelievable buzzer beater to send @GoMocsMBB to the NCAA tournament! pic.twitter.com/pubVQXqDlo — Learfield Audio (@LearfieldAudio) March 8, 2022

The only downside of that win is the fact Furman’s NCAA Tournament drought dating back to 1980 continues—after the Paladins lost despite not missing a field goal in OT.

Georgia State also clinched its place in the field of 68 while all of that craziness was going on in Asheville. The Panthers won the Sun Belt title over Louisiana, 80-71, in Pensacola.

Don’t expect many changes to tomorrow’s bracket, other than moves resulting from tonight’s title games. But that all changes once power conference bubble teams start taking the floor, first at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.