Championship Fortnight Viewing Guide: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Tip Time (ET) Conference Round Matchup Outlet Season Series Tip Time (ET) Conference Round Matchup Outlet Season Series 2 p.m. ACC 1st (13) Boston College vs. (12) Pittsburgh ACCN 1-1 home split 4:30 p.m.* ACC 1st (15) NC State vs. (10) Clemson ACCN CU 1-0 (A) 5 p.m. ASUN F (E2) Jacksonville at (W2) Bellarmine ESPN BU 1-0 (H) 5 p.m. MAAC 1st (9) Rider vs. (8) Manhattan ESPN+ ($) 1-1 home split 7 p.m. CAA F (5) Delaware vs. (2) UNCW CBSSN UNCW 2-0 7 p.m. Horizon F (4) Wright State vs. (3) Northern Kentucky ESPN NKU 2-0 7 p.m. NEC F (2) Wagner at (1) Bryant ESPN2 1-1 home split 7 p.m.* ACC 1st (14) Georgia Tech vs. (11) Louisville ACCN UL 1-0 (H) 7:30 p.m. C-USA 1st (7E) Marshall vs. (6E) FIU ESPN+ ($) FIU 2-0 7:30 p.m.* MAAC 1st (10) Canisius vs. (7) Fairfield ESPN+ ($) FU 2-0 8 p.m. C-USA 1st (7W) Southern Mississippi vs. (6W) UTSA ESPN+ ($) 1-1 road split 9 p.m. Summit F (2) North Dakota State vs. (1) South Dakota State ESPN2 SDSU 2-0 9 p.m. WCC F (2) Saint Mary's vs. (1) Gonzaga ESPN 1-1 home split 9 p.m. Big West 1st (9) Cal State Bakersfield vs. (8) CSUN ESPN+ ($) CSUN 1-0 (A) 9 p.m. WAC 1st (9) UT Rio Grande Valley vs. (8) Cal Baptist ESPN+ ($) CBU 1-0 (H) 10 p.m.* MAAC 1st (11) Quinnipiac vs. (6) Marist ESPN+ ($) 1-1 home split 11:30 p.m.* Big West 1st (10) Cal Poly vs. (7) UC Davis ESPN+ ($) CP 1-0 (H) 11:30 p.m.* WAC 1st (10) Chicago State vs. (7) Utah Valley ESPN+ ($) UVU 1-0 (A)

Winning Time!

ASUN Championship

Game 11: (E2) Jacksonville (21-9, 11-5) at (W2) Bellarmine (19-13, 11-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Knights won the pair’s lone meeting at home, 76-73 (OT).

Bellarmine is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2025, when the Knights’ reclassification period is complete and they become full Division I members. Here’s what that means in terms of the fate of the ASUN auto bid (per Bellarmine Athletics):

If JU wins, the Dolphins will reach their first NCAA Tournament since 1986 when they were a Sun Belt member and earned an 8 seed. (This was back when the conference was a quasi-major.)

If Bellarmine wins, the bid goes to Jacksonville State, the regular-season champ, despite the Gamecocks’ loss to Jacksonville in Saturday’s semifinals. Their last appearance was as an OVC member in 2017.

Both teams won on the home floors their opposite division’s No. 1 seed on Saturday. JU took down West No. 1 JSU, 54-51, while Bellarmine ruined Liberty’s chance at a four-peat, 53-50.

CAA Championship

Game 8: (5) Delaware (21-11, 10-8) vs. (2) UNCW (23-8, 15-3), 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

The Seahawks won the season series 2-0, 70-68 (home, Dec. 29) and 69-62 (road, Feb. 26).

Once again, the CAA Tournament was not friendly to the No. 1 seed, as Towson fell to Delaware, 69-56, in Monday’s first semifinal. Second-seeded UNCW, who shared the regular-season title with the Tigers, found itself in a similar battle in the nightcap, but the Seahawks prevailed over their Carolina rival, 60-57.

The Fighting Blue Hens’ last NCAA trip came in 2014, while the Seahawks are looking to return for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2016 and 2017.

Horizon League Championship

Game 11: (4) Wright State (20-13, 15-7) vs. (3) Northern Kentucky (20-11, 14-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The Norse won the season series 2-0, 73-63 (home, Jan. 25) and 75-71 (road, Feb. 13).

Last night, the fourth-seeded Raiders eliminated 2021 champ and No. 1 seed Cleveland State, 82-67, while the third-seeded Norse took down No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne, 57-43, ensuring that the Horizon League will not place a first-time entrant in the 2021 NCAAs. This year’s final in Indianapolis pairs the 2018 champs with an NKU team that has claimed the title in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Northeast Conference Championship

Game 8: (2) Wagner (20-5, 13-3) at (1) Bryant (21-9, 15-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

The season series was a 1-1 home split, @Wagner 84, Bryant 81 (OT) (Jan. 6) and @Bryant 78, Wagner 70 (Feb. 26)

In Saturday night’s NEC semifinals, the Seahawks had an easier go of it than the Bulldogs. Wagner cruised past cross-city rivals LIU, 82-62. On the other hand, Bryant edged Mount St. Mary’s, 70-69, thanks to a pre-buzzer review and resulting free throws that prevented OT. That kept the Bulldogs alive for their first-ever NCAA trip, while the Seahawks last appeared in 2003 under former NC State star Dereck Whittenburg.

WCC Championship

Game 9: (2) Saint Mary’s (25-6, 12-3) vs. (1) Gonzaga (25-3, 13-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

The season series was a 1-1 home split, @Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s 58 (Feb. 12) and @Saint Mary’s 67, Gonzaga 57 (Feb. 26).

Way back in 2008, San Diego won the WCC Tournament. Since then, only tonight’s opponents have done so. All but three of those titles have gone to Gonzaga, except Saint Mary’s crowns of 2010, 2012, and 2019. In that same span, the Gaels have only missed four finals, as BYU filled in for them in 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2021, going 0-4.

Both teams are NCAA locks, with the Zags playing for the No. 1 overall seed and Saint Mary’s a possible 4 seed with a win tonight. In Monday’s first semifinal, Gonzaga defeated San Francisco, 81-71, a result that didn’t damage the Dons’ metrics too much, which should keep USF in the final bracket. Then Saint Mary’s gave bubble teams a reason to exhale by edging third-seeded Santa Clara, 75-72.

Summit League Championship

Game 7: (2) North Dakota State (23-9, 13-5) vs. (1) South Dakota State (29-4, 18-0), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Jackrabbits won the season series 2-0, 90-86 (road, Dec. 30) and 80-76 (home, Jan. 29).

In Monday’s second semifinal, the Bison eliminated 2021 champ Oral Roberts, 92-72, to set up a meeting with the Jackrabbits, who claimed a similarly breezy 83-60 victory to open the night’s action in Sioux Falls. Tonight’s game pairs the two teams that have dominated the Summit, outside of ORU’s win last season. NDSU claimed the 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020 titles, while SDSU won all three titles between 2016 and 2018. However, while Bison head coach Dave Richman has three championships on his résumé, Jackrabbit boss Eric Henderson is looking for his first.

Daytime Hoops

ACC First Round

ACC Network will air all three games.

Game 1: (13) Boston College (11-19, 6-14) vs. (12) Pittsburgh (11-20, 6-14), 2 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (15) NC State (11-20, 4-16) vs. (10) Clemson (16-15, 8-12), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 3: (14) Georgia Tech (12-19, 5-15) vs. (11) Louisville (12-18, 6-14), approx. 7 p.m.

The Cardinals won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

“Daytime Hoops” loses its exclamation point today because of these three matchups, which may be too much for even the Sickos Committee. Still, today’s winners will be in position to cause bubble trouble tomorrow, as Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Virginia are all waiting in round two.

Elsewhere

MAAC First Round

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) Rider (12-18, 8-12) vs. (8) Manhattan (15-14, 8-12), 5 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) Canisius (11-20, 7-13) vs. (7) Fairfield (14-17, 8-12), approx. 7:30 p.m.

The Stags won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (11) Quinnipiac (12-16, 7-13) vs. (6) Marist (14-15, 9-11), approx. 10 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

In the not too distant past, the MAAC Tournament would have ended last night. That changed with the move to Atlantic City, so the first two winners tonight will advance to meet Iona and Saint Peter’s. The nightcap victor, however, gets tomorrow off before meeting Siena on Thursday night.

C-USA First Round

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (7E) Marshall (11-20, 4-14) vs. (6E) FIU (15-16, 5-13), 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (7W) Southern Mississippi (6-25, 1-17) vs. (6W) UTSA (10-21, 3-15), 8 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

All 14 current C-USA teams will play in Frisco this week. Most of the matchups are set up to be cross-divisional when possible, except for tonight. Each of the Tuesday showdowns pair the bottom two teams from each division against each other for the third time this season.

Tonight’s winners match up with the opposite division’s third seed—Louisiana Tech from the West and Florida Atlantic from the East—in Wednesday’s second round.

Big West First Round

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (9) Cal State Bakersfield (7-18, 2-12) vs. (8) CSUN (7-22, 3-13), 9 p.m.

The Matadors won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 4: (10) Cal Poly (7-20, 2-12) vs. (7) UC Davis (12-10, 5-6), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Mustangs won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

All 10 eligible Big West teams made it to Henderson, Nevada for the conference tournament, which features a traditional bracket. The CSUN-CSUB winner meets Long Beach State in Thursday’s quarterfinals, while the UCD-Cal Poly winner gets Cal State Fullerton.

WAC First Round

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) UT Rio Grande Valley (8-22, 3-15) vs. (8) Cal Baptist (17-14, 7-11), 9 p.m.

The Lancers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 2: (10) Chicago State (7-24, 3-15) vs. (7) Utah Valley (19-11, 10-8), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Wolverines won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

The WAC Tournament opens at the Mandalay Bay Arena tonight, since the conference’s new extended stepladder bracket conflicts with the schedule at the venue for Wednesday through Saturday, the Orleans. That building is a bit busy with the WCC finals today. Tonight’s winners will head there to meet the fifth and sixth seeds, a pair of newcomers from the Southland, Sam Houston State and 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round winner Abilene Christian.

A Chicago State loss will end the Cougars’ tenure as a WAC member in men’s basketball.