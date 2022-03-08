2022 ACC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 8 (first round); Wednesday, March 9 (second round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Last season, the ACC Tournament was scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., but it ended up being moved to its most traditional site, Greensboro Coliseum. This year, the event will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the first time since 2018.

TV/Streaming Info

The ACC Network will carry only Tuesday’s three first-round games. ESPN channel designations are still up in the air for the second round, quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds; however, the final will appear on ESPN at 8:30 Eastern on Selection Eve.

Participants

With all 15 teams eligible for the postseason, this year’s ACC Tournament will feature a full field.

Schedule

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ACC Network will air all three games.

Game 1: (13) Boston College (11-19, 6-14) vs. (12) Pittsburgh (11-20, 6-14), 2 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (15) NC State (11-20, 4-16) vs. (10) Clemson (16-15, 8-12), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 3: (14) Georgia Tech (12-19, 5-15) vs. (11) Louisville (12-18, 6-14), approx. 7 p.m.

The Cardinals won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Second Round (Wed., March 9)

Game 4: (9) Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) vs. (8) Florida State (17-13, 10-10), 12 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5) Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7) Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9), 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6) Virginia (18-12, 12-8), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1) Duke (26-5, 16-4), 12 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4) Miami (Fla.) (22-9, 14-6), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2) Notre Dame (22-9. 15-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3) North Carolina (23-8, 15-5), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Over its past 10 editions, the No. 1 or 2 has won the ACC Tournament four times. The No. 3 seed has as many titles in that span as the 2, 4, and 5 seeds combined.

1 seed (4): 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018

2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 3 seed (3): 2012. 2015, 2019

2012. 2015, 2019 2 seed (1): 2011

2011 4 seed (1): 2021

2021 5 seed (1): 2017

NCAA Bid Totals Since 2011

9 bids (2): 2017 (11-8 record, 15 teams, North Carolina national champion), 2018 (12-9 record, 15 teams)

2017 (11-8 record, 15 teams, North Carolina national champion), 2018 (12-9 record, 15 teams) 7 bids (3): 2021 (4-7 record, 15 teams), 2016 (19-7 record, 14 eligible teams), 2019 (15-6 record, 15 teams, Virginia national champion)

2021 (4-7 record, 15 teams), 2016 (19-7 record, 14 eligible teams), 2019 (15-6 record, 15 teams, Virginia national champion) 6 bids (2): 2015 (17-5 record, 14 eligible teams, Duke national champion), 2014 (6-6 record, 15 teams)

2015 (17-5 record, 14 eligible teams, Duke national champion), 2014 (6-6 record, 15 teams) 5 bids (1): 2012 (6-5 record, 12 teams)

2012 (6-5 record, 12 teams) 4 bids (2): 2011 (8-4 record, 12 teams), 2013 (6-4 record, 12 teams)

Somehow, the ACC managed to place seven teams in the 2021 field despite Duke’s 13-11 finish. Only Florida State and Syracuse managed to win a game; however, with both bowing out in the Sweet 16. This year’s total should be lower. How much lower (5 vs. 4 or even 3) will depend on what the bubble teams do between Wednesday and Saturday.

Last Conference Tournament Championships

Georgia Tech: 2021 (4 seed)

Duke: 2019 (3 seed)

Virginia: 2018 (1 seed)

North Carolina: 2016 (1 seed)

Notre Dame: 2015 (3 seed)

Louisville: 2014 (2 seed, American Athletic, vacated)

Miami: 2013 (1 seed)

Florida State: 2012 (3 seed)

Pittsburgh: 2008 (7 seed, Big East)

Syracuse: 2006 (9 seed, Big East)

Boston College: 2001 (East 1 seed, Big East)

Wake Forest: 1996 (2 seed)

NC State: 1987 (6 seed)

Virginia Tech: 1979 (4 seed, Metro)

Clemson: 1939 (Southern Conference)

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech are all still in search of their first ACC Tournament titles.