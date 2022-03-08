2022 Big West Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 8 (first round); Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

After a long run in Anaheim that stretched back to 2001, in 2021 the Big West Tournament made the somewhat unusual move of relocating to the Las Vegas metro area (UNLV left the conference in 1996 for the disaster that was the 16-team WAC). While last year’s event was played at the Arena at Mandalay Bay in Vegas, this time around, it moves to its new home, the Dollar Loan Center, which will be the new home arena for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPNU will air Friday’s second semifinal, while ESPN2 will carry Saturday’s title game live. The first semifinal appears live on ESPN+, then repeated on ESPNU via delay after semi two’s conclusion. Otherwise, ESPN+ will stream both the first round and the quarterfinals.

Participants

All 10 eligible Big West members will participate. UC San Diego (13-16, no official Big West record), currently in year two of a four-year reclassification process from Division II to Division I, will not.

Schedule

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (9) Cal State Bakersfield (7-18, 2-12) vs. (8) CSUN (7-22, 3-13), 9 p.m.

The Matadors won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 4: (10) Cal Poly (7-20, 2-12) vs. (7) UC Davis (12-10, 5-6), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Mustangs won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 9: Game 3 winner vs. (1) Long Beach State (18-11, 12-3), 3 p.m.

Game 10: (5) UC Santa Barbara (16-10, 8-5) vs. (4) UC Irvine (15-9, 9-5), approx. 5:30 p.m.

The Anteaters won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 11: Game 4 winner vs. (2) Cal State Fullerton (18-10, 11-4), 9 p.m.

Game 12: (6) UC Riverside (16-11, 9-6) vs. (3) Hawai’i (16-10, 10-5), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Highlanders won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ live; ESPNU replay following Game 16)

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 12 a.m. 3/12 (ESPNU)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 18: Semifinal winners, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Over the past 10 seasons, one of the Big West’s top two seeds has won the automatic bid six times, with the No. 1 winning the last two completed tournaments. Note that only the No. 6 and 8 seeds failed to record a title during the period when only the top eight teams qualified.

1 seed (4): 2012, 2016, 2019, 2021

2012, 2016, 2019, 2021 2 seed (2): 2013, 2017

2013, 2017 3 seed (1): 2015

2015 4 seed (1): 2018

2018 5 seed (1): 2011

2011 7 seed (1): 2015

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (2): 2012, 2021

2012, 2021 13 seed (3): 2015, 2016 , 2019

2015, , 15 seed (3): 2011, 2013, 2018

2011, 2013, 2018 16 seed (2): 2014 (First Four), 2017 (First Four)

In most cases, if the Big West’s 1 or 2 seed wins the auto bid, it ends up faring better seed-wise than lower-seeded champs. The exceptions: the UC Davis team that won as a 2 in 2017 and the now-departed Pacific squad that also won as a 2 in 2013.

Last season, UCSB narrowly missed claiming an NCAA win as a 12 when it fell to Creighton by a single point. This season, the Gauchos or any other Big West rep isn’t likely to get such a high seeding or favorable matchup.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

UC Santa Barbara: 2021 (12 seed, 1st Round)

UC Irvine: 2019 (13 seed, 2nd Round)

Cal State Fullerton: 2018 (15 seed, 1st Round)

UC Davis: 2017 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Hawai’i: 2016 (13 seed, 2nd Round)

Cal State Bakersfield: 2016 (15 seed, 1st Round, WAC member)

Cal Poly: 2014 (16 seed, Round of 64)

Long Beach State: 2012 (12 seed, Round of 64)

CSUN: 2009 (15 seed, 1st Round)

UC Riverside is the lone current eligible Big West member that has yet to make the NCAAs. UC San Diego will have to wait until 2025 to qualify for the field, given its D1 transition.