2022 MAAC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 8 (first round); Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Bracket with split quarterfinal doubleheaders, giving the top two seeds a day off before the semifinals (should they win)

Site

This March, the MAAC Tournament completes its scheduled three-year residency at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPNU will air the championship game on Selection Eve afternoon, while ESPN News will air both semifinals on Friday night. The three first-round games and two sets of quarterfinal doubleheaders will appear on ESPN+.

Participants

All 11 MAAC members will participate, including Monmouth, which is headed to the CAA after this academic year.

Schedule

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) Rider (12-18, 8-12) vs. (8) Manhattan (15-14, 8-12), 5 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) Canisius (11-20, 7-13) vs. (7) Fairfield (14-17, 8-12), approx. 7:30 p.m.

The Stags won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (11) Quinnipiac (12-16, 7-13) vs. (6) Marist (14-15, 9-11), approx. 10 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Iona (25-6, 17-3), 7 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Saint Peter’s (16-11, 14-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. (3) Siena (15-13. 12-8), 7 p.m.

Game 7: (5) Niagara (14-15, 9-11) vs. (4) Monmouth (19-12, 11-9), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN News will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Since 2011, one of the MAAC’s top two seeds have won the title four times, with the No. 2 having a far higher success rate than the No. 1. Note that Iona won as a 9 seed last year, despite the Gaels’ 6-3 mark in conference play. However, the league decided to rank teams based on raw wins and not winning percentage during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

2 seed (3): 2012, 2014, 2016

2012, 2014, 2016 4 seed (3): 2011, 2013, 2018

2011, 2013, 2018 1 seed (1): 2019

2019 3 seed (2): 2015, 2017

2015, 2017 9 seed (1): 2021

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

13 seed (2); 2014, 2016

2014, 2016 14 seed (3): 2011, 2012 (at-large), 2017

2011, 2012 (at-large), 2017 15 seed (4): 2012 (automatic), 2013, 2018, 2021

2012 (automatic), 2013, 2018, 2021 16 seed (2): 2015, 2019

Since the field expanded to 68, the MAAC has failed to win an NCAA game despite Iona earning an unexpected at-large in 2012.

If the Gaels win the auto bid this time, they’re likely to be a 12 seed, with an outside shot at an 11. Any other champ is likely to be seeded 14th or lower.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Iona: 2021 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Manhattan: 2015 (16 seed, First Four)

Saint Peter’s: 2011 (14 seed, Round of 64)

Siena: 2010 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Niagara: 2007 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Monmouth: 2006 (16 seed, 1st Round, NEC member)

Fairfield: 1997 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Canisius: 1996 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Rider: 1994 (15 seed, 1st Round, NEC member)

Marist: 1987 (14 seed, 1st Round, ECAC Metro (NEC) member)

Quinnipiac is the lone MAAC member awaiting its first NCAA Tournament bid.