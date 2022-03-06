Championship Fortnight 2022 Viewing Guide: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

Daily Chronological Schedule

* = tip time of the second game of a doubleheader is approximate

^ = game will be streamed or broadcast on additional outlets, see the conference’s entry below for details

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Tip Time (ET) Conference Round Matchup Outlet Season Series Tip Time (ET) Conference Round Matchup Outlet Season Series 12 p.m. CAA QF (9) Northeastern vs. (1) Towson FloHoops.com ($) 1-1 home split 12 p.m. Big South F (2) Winthrop vs. (1) Longwood ESPN2 LU 1-0 (H) 1 p.m. America East QF (7) UMass Lowell at (2) UMBC ESPN+ ($) UML 2-0 1 p.m. America East QF (6) Binghamton at (3) New Hampshire ESPN+ ($) UNH 2-0 2 p.m. MVC F (4) Loyola Chicago vs. (3) Drake CBS DU 2-0 2 p.m. Patriot SF (4) Lehigh at (1) Colgate CBSSN 1-1 home split 2 p.m. America East QF (8) NJIT at (1) Vermont ESPN+ ($) UVM 2-0 2 p.m. America East QF (5) Albany at (4) Hartford ESPN+ ($) 1-1 road split 2:30 p.m.* CAA QF (5) Delaware vs. (4) Drexel FloHoops.com ($) 1-1 road split 4 p.m. Patriot SF (3) Boston U. at (2) Navy CBSSN USNA 2-0 4 p.m. SoCon SF (4) Wofford vs. (1) Chattanooga ESPNU UTC 2-0 6 p.m. Sun Belt SF (8) Louisiana vs. (4) Troy ESPN+ ($) ULL 1-0 (A) 6 p.m. CAA QF (7) Elon vs. (2) UNCW FloHoops.com ($) 1-1 home split 6:30 p.m.* SoCon SF (3) Samford vs. (2) Furman ESPNU 1-1 home split 7 p.m.* Summit QF (5) South Dakota vs. (4) Kansas City ESPN+ ($) KC 2-0 8:30 p.m.* Sun Belt SF (3) Georgia State vs. (2) Appalachian State ESPN+ ($) 1-1 road split 8:30 p.m.* CAA QF (6) College of Charleston vs. (3) Hofstra FloHoops.com ($) HU 2-0 9:30 p.m.* Summit QF (6) Western Illinois vs. (3) Oral Roberts ESPN+ ($) 1-1 road split

Winning Time!

Big South Championship

Game 11: (2) Winthrop (23-8, 14-2) vs. (1) Longwood (25-6, 15-1), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Lancers won the pair’s lone meeting at home, 92-88.

Longwood can end its stay in the “Never Made the Tournament” Club in their 10th season of Big South membership (the Lancers never had a real chance as an Independent, regardless of results, which were mostly terrible back then anyway). However, for Griff Aldrich’s team’s to make history, it will need to knock off the Big South’s powerhouse, Winthrop. The Eagles are looking for a third straight conference tournament title—which would be their first under new head coach Mark Prosser, the son of late Loyola (Md.), Xavier, and Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser.

MVC Championship

Game 9: (4) Loyola Chicago (24-7, 13-5) vs. (3) Drake (24-9, 13-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

The Bulldogs won the season series 2-0, 77-68 (home) and 83-76 (away).

On Saturday night, Murray State ensured the OVC would be a one-bid league, though the Racers had to hold off a fierce Morehead State team before claiming a 71-67 win and one last conference title before dipping into Arch Madness for the first time next season. In the current MVC, Loyola will look to do the same on its way to the Atlantic 10. The Ramblers, however, will have to defeat Drake for the first time this season to ensure the Valley is a one-bid conference in 2022. While the Bulldogs won both regular-season meetings, Marquise Kennedy missed the game at Gentile Arena.

Elsewhere ...

CAA Quarterfinals

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 2: (9) Northeastern (9-21, 2-16) 68 vs. (1) Towson (24-7, 15-3), 12 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 3: (5) Delaware (19-11, 10-8) vs. (4) Drexel (15-15, 10-8), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 4: (7) Elon (10-21, 7-11) vs. (2) UNCW (21-8, 15-3), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: (6) College of Charleston (16-14, 8-10) vs. (3) Hofstra (21-10, 13-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Pride won the season series 2-0.

Even though Towson is the No. 1 seed and the CAA’s best hope at a decent NCAA Tournament seed, the Tigers loss came at Northeastern’s hands, one month and one day ago in Boston, 58-53. So, the danger of an NIT bid lurks for the regular-season champs. The other three contests feature a local rivalry, an in-state rivalry, and a new rivalry that could only be the result of recent competitive conference matchups. Hofstra and Charleston last met on Monday, an 89-84 home win for the Pride.

America East Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) NJIT (11-17, 6-12) at (1) Vermont (25-5, 17-1), 2 p.m.

The Catamounts won the series 2-0.

Game 2: (7) UMass Lowell (15-15, 7-11) at (2) UMBC (16-13, 11-7), 1 p.m.

The River Hawks won the series 2-0.

Game 3: (6) Binghamton (11-16, 8-10) at (3) New Hampshire (15-12, 10-8), 1 p.m.

The Wildcats won the series 2-0.

Game 4: (5) Albany (13-17, 9-9) at (4) Hartford (11-19, 9-9), 2 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 road split.

Of the four matchups, the most intriguing is the 4 vs. 5 game, particularly since the fourth-seeded Hawks are coming off a Thursday home loss to UMass Lowell—one that followed Tuesday’s 67-55 win at fifth-seeded Albany. UNH and Binghamton also played in the past week-plus, with the Wildcats claiming a 66-62 victory in Durham last Saturday.

Patriot League Semifinals

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: (4) Lehigh (13-18, 10-8) at (1) Colgate (21-11, 16-2), 2 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 8: (3) Boston University (21-11, 11-7) at (2) Navy (20-10, 12-6), 4 p.m.

The Midshipmen won the season series 2-0.

The Patriot League Tournament has been chalk so far, and a Colgate-Navy final in Hamilton, N.Y. on Wednesday certainly looks like the most likely matchup. While Lehigh has defeated the Raiders, that was an 85-81 home victory to open league play. Colgate is 17-1 since. Navy, meanwhile, defeated BU by 12 at home and seven on the road, though the two got their matchups out of the way by mid-January.

SoCon Semifinals

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 7: (4) Wofford (19-12, 10-8) vs. (1) Chattanooga (25-7, 14-4), 4 p.m.

The Mocs won the season series 2-0.

Game 8: (3) Samford (21-10, 10-8) vs. (2) Furman (21-11, 12-6), approx. 6:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

While the top four seeds advanced on Saturday, three of them only managed to do so by a total of nine points. The exception was Furman, who took down Mercer by 14. The Paladins lost to Samford in Birmingham on February 23, 83-75, while both of Wofford’s losses to Chattanooga occurred back in January.

Sun Belt Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 9: (8) Louisiana (15-14, 8-9) vs. (4) Troy (20-10, 10-6), 6 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns won the pair’s only meeting on the road.

Game 10: (3) Georgia State (16-10, 9-5) vs. (2) Appalachian State (19-13, 12-6), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Top-seeded Texas State got “Sun Belted” by Louisiana, 79-72, to open Saturday’s quadruple-header in Pensacola. But the Bobcats were the only top four seed that failed to reach the semifinals. That being said, Troy only knocked off last-place Little Rock (who defeated them in the regular season by seven) and Georgia State nearly gave a three-point win to Arkansas State. Second-seeded App State, however, took care of Georgia Southern by 13. Remember that the Mountaineers are the defending champs.

Summit League Quarterfinals Night 2

Midco Sports will air and ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (5) South Dakota (18-11, 11-7) vs. (4) Kansas City (19-11, 12-6), 7 p.m.

The Roos won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (6) Western Illinois (16-14, 7-11) vs. (3) Oral Roberts (18-11, 12-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 road split.

The top two seeds, South Dakota State (now 19-0 against Summit opposition) and North Dakota State will await tonight’s winners in Monday’s semifinals. The Jackrabbits got more than they bargained for out of Omaha, so they’ll appreciate the day off after an 87-79 win. On the other hand, the Bison used a big second half to dispatch Denver by 20. Third-seeded Oral Roberts is the defending tournament champ, and yes, the Golden Eagles still have Max Abmas running point.