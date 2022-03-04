Championship Fortnight 2022 Viewing Guide: Friday, March 4, 2022

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

Daily Chronological Schedule

* = tip time of the second game of a doubleheader is approximate

^ = game will be streamed or broadcast on additional outlets, see the conference’s entry below for details

Daytime Hoops!

Big South Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 5: (9) North Carolina A&T (12-19, 6-10) vs. (1) Longwood (23-6, 15-1), 12 p.m.

The regular season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: (12) Charleston Southern (6-24, 1-15) vs. (4) USC Upstate (13-15, 10-6), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The Spartans won the season series 2-0.

Game 7: (7) High Point (14-17, 7-9) vs. (2) Winthrop (21-8, 14-2), 6 p.m.

The Panthers won the pair’s lone regular season meeting at home.

Game 8: (6) Campbell (16-12, 8-8) vs. (3) Gardner-Webb (17-12, 11-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the pair’s lone regular season meeting on the road.

After taking Thursday off for the women’s quarterfinal round, the Big South is back. If Wednesday’s first round is any indicator, you’ll want to keep an eye on these games for March mayhem. The first four games in Charlotte featured three OTs and a buzzer-beater in the lone non-OT game—one that pushed the last-place Charleston Southern Buccaneers into the quarters.

MVC Quarterfinals

Bally Sports Midwest will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: (8) Illinois State (13-19, 5-13) vs. (1) Northern Iowa (18-10, 14-4), 1 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago)

The Panthers won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (5) Bradley (17-13, 11-7) vs. (4) Loyola Chicago (22-7, 13-5), approx. 3:30 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago)

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: (7) Valparaiso (14-17, 6-12) vs. (2) Missouri State (22-9, 13-5), 7 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago Plus)

The Bears won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (6) Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-9) vs. (3) Drake (22-9, 13-5), approx. 9:30 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago Plus)

The Bulldogs won the season series 2-0.

The game of the afternoon; however, will begin at around 2:30 local time in St. Louis. That’s where Loyola, hovering right near the cut line, plays Bradley in the 4 vs. 5 quarterfinal of Arch Madness. While the Ramblers defeated the Braves by seven on January 8th in Chicago, they needed OT to do so. Then, Loyola dropped the return game in Peoria, once again by seven points.

On Thursday night, Illinois State and Valparaiso both won their opening round games with ease. While the top four seeds all won their quarterfinals in 2021, the two Thursday winners both won a second game in the ill-fated 2020 edition.

Later ...

SoCon First Round

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) The Citadel (12-17, 6-12) vs. (8) ETSU (15-16, 7-11), 5 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 2: (10) Western Carolina (11-20, 5-13) vs. (7) Mercer (15-16, 8-10), approx. 7:30 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

The rubber matches in Asheville will see the winners advance to play top-seeded Chattanooga and No. 2 Furman on Saturday.

OVC Semifinals

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 5: (4) Southeast Missouri State (14-17, 8-9) vs. (1) Murray State (28-2, 18-0), 8 p.m.

The Racers won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (3) Morehead State (22-10, 13-5) vs. (2) Belmont (25-6, 15-3), approx. 10:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Murray State, 26th in KenPom and 23rd in the NET, is probably safely in no matter what happens tonight. And that could be anything, since the Racers played at SEMO on Saturday—where they won by just two, 70-68. That’s a far cry from the 106-81 win they recorded at home in the OVC opener back on December 30th.

In game two, Belmont is going to have to win the auto bid to dance, and that’s going to be a challenge given their opposition tonight. 2021 OVC Tourney champ Morehead State defeated the Bruins at home, 83-74, on January 20th. Then, Belmont won the return matchup by just one, 48-47, on February 10th. Last night, Morehead blew past Tennessee Tech, 73-56, right after Southeast Missouri wrecked Tennessee State, 79-55.

WCC Second Round

NBCS Bay Area and California; Root Sports Northwest; Bally Sport West, SoCal, and San Diego; and BYU TV will air, and WCC Network and BYU TV will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) Loyola Marymount (11-17, 3-12) vs. (5) BYU (21-9, 9-6), 9 p.m.

The Cougars won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (7) San Diego (15-15, 7-9) vs. (6) Portland (17-13, 7-7), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The season series was 1-1 home split.

While the OVC semifinals are going, you will want to keep a screen on the first of the night’s two WCC second-round games. BYU must defeat LMU to stay in contention and set up a Saturday quarterfinal game with fellow bubble team San Francisco. Even though the Cougars defeated the Lions twice, they needed OT to win the pair’s first meeting, 83-82, at Gersten Pavilion on February 10th. However, BYU handled them quite easily in the return matchup in Provo last Thursday, winning 79-59.

Game two sees a rubber match between Portland and San Diego. Even though the Toreros won the pair’s first meeting at home on January 13th, after OT, the Pilots obliterated the Toreros by 32 on February 17th.