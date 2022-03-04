2022 CAA Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Saturday, March 5 (first round): Sunday, March 6 (quarterfinals); Monday, March 7 (semifinals); Tuesday, March 8 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

For the third consecutive season, the Entertainment and Sports Arena, a 4,200-seat facility in Southeast Washington, D.C., will serve as the host. The arena usually functions as the Wizards’ practice facility and the home of the WNBA’s Mystics and G-League’s Capital City Go-Go.

TV/Streaming Info

CBSSN has the semifinals and final. However you’ll need to pay for a subscription to FloHoops.com to watch the opening round and quarterfinals.

Participants

Of the CAA’s 10 current members, only nine will participate. James Madison (15-14, 6-12, 8th place) will not, as the conference banned the Dukes from postseason competition due to their pending move to the Sun Belt.

Schedule

First Round (Sat., March 5)

Game 1: (9) Northeastern (8-21, 2-16) vs. (8) William & Mary (5-26, 4-14), 5 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 6)

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Towson (24-7, 15-3), 12 p.m.

Game 3: (5) Delaware (19-11, 10-8) vs. (4) Drexel (15-15, 10-8), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 4: (7) Elon (10-21, 7-11) vs. (2) UNCW (21-8, 15-3), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: (6) College of Charleston (16-14, 8-10) vs. (3) Hofstra (21-10, 13-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Pride won the season series 2-0.

Semifinals (Mon., March 7)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Since 2011, the CAA’s top two seeds have taken home the title eight times, with the No. 3 seed claiming two of the remaining three. The exception came last year, as sixth-seeded Drexel ended up defeating eighth-seeded Elon. Had the Phoenix won, they would have done so by winning four games in as many days.

1 seed (4): 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020

2014, 2017, 2018, 2020 2 seed (4): 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019

2011, 2012, 2016, 2019 3 seed (2): 2013, 2015

2013, 2015 6 seed (1): 2021

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

8 seed (1): 2011 (at-large)

(at-large) 9 seed (1): 2011 (automatic)

2011 (automatic) 11 seed (1): 2011 (at-large)

(at-large) 12 seed (2): 2012 , 2017

, 2017 13 seed (4): 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019

2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 14 seed (1): 2015

2015 16 seed (2): 2013 (First Four), 2021

The only NCAA Tournament win a current CAA member has recorded since 2011 came in the First Four, courtesy of the departing James Madison Dukes. All of the others belong to a pair of current Atlantic 10 members, the VCU Rams and George Mason Patriots, and C-USA’s Old Dominion Monarchs.

With Towson being a constant fixture in the NET Top 100 this season, the Tigers would likely end up with a higher seed than any other potential CAA champ. UNCW, which held the standings’ edge on their rivals for most of the regular-season, typically ended up in the 16 range.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Drexel: 2021 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Northeastern: 2019 (13 seed, 1st Round)

College of Charleston: 2018 (13 seed, 1st Round)

UNCW: 2017 (12 seed, 1st Round)

Delaware: 2014 (13 seed, Round of 64)

Hofstra: 2001 (13 seed, 1st Round, America East member)—2020 CAA Tournament Champion

Towson: 1991 (16 seed, 1st Round, East Coast member)

Elon and William & Mary have never qualified for the NCAA Tournament, with the Tribe one of the four original Division I members to have never reached the field. James Madison (2013, 16 seed, Round of 64) won’t be able to return until they join the Sun Belt for next season.