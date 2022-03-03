Championship Fortnight 2022 Viewing Guide: Thursday, March 3, 2022

All times are Eastern.

Chronological Schedule

Daytime Hoops!

On this Thursday, you will have just one option (on the men’s side anyway):

Sun Belt First Round

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (9) UT Arlington (11-17, 7-10) vs. (8) Louisiana (13-14, 8-9), 12:30 p.m.

The Mavericks won both regular season meetings.

Game 2: (12) Little Rock (8-18, 3-11) vs. (5) South Alabama (19-10, 9-7), approx. 3 p.m.

The Jaguars won the pair’s lone regular season meeting (at home).

Game 3: (11) ULM (13-17, 5-13) vs. (6) Arkansas State (17-10, 8-7), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 4: (10) Georgia Southern (12-15, 5-11) vs. (7) Coastal Carolina (16-12, 8-8), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Chanticleers won both regular season meetings.

Today’s four winners will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round. (Like the Big South, the Sun Belt women’s quarterfinals fill the day in between the first two men’s rounds.) Considering the Sun Belt Tournament’s penchant for drama and the tremendously entertaining quadruple-header the Big South offered yesterday in its first round, these games might just be worth watching.

Later ...

ASUN Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 5: (W3) Central Arkansas (11-19, 7-9) at (E2) Jacksonville (19-9, 11-5), 7 p.m.

The Dolphins won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 6: (E4) Kennesaw State (13-17, 7-9) at (W1) Jacksonville State (20-9, 13-3), 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 7: (E3) FGCU (21-10, 10-6) at (W2) Bellarmine (17-13, 11-5), 7 p.m.

The Knights won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 8: (W4) Lipscomb (14-18, 6-10) at (E1) Liberty (21-10, 12-4), 7 p.m.

The Flames won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

All four home teams won their first-round games on Tuesday, setting up four cross-divisional meetings tonight. Note that the four winners will be reseeded for Saturday’s semifinals. While North Alabama, ineligible for the NCAAs/NIT due to their reclassification from Division II, was eliminated on Tuesday, the other ineligible team, Bellarmine, is still involved.

Horizon League Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

First Round winners were reseeded.

Game 5: (10) Robert Morris (8-23, 5-16) at (1) Cleveland State (19-9, 15-6), 8 p.m.

The Vikings won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (5) Oakland (20-11, 12-7) at (4) Wright State (18-13, 15-7), 7 p.m.

The Raiders won the season series 2-0.

Game 7: (8) UIC (14-15, 9-10) at (2) Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10, 15-6), 7 p.m.

The Mastodons won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 8: (6) Detroit Mercy (14-14, 10-7) at (3) Northern Kentucky (18-11, 14-6), 7 p.m.

The Titans won the season series 2-0.

Tonight’s four winners will head to Indianapolis for Monday’s semifinal round. You’d expect that to be the top four seeds, who will play at home this evening. However, just two of Tuesday’s four victors were able to do so on their own floors—UIC had to play at Milwaukee after all. Plus, third-seeded NKU hasn’t done well against Detroit this season, losing to the Titans by six at home and eight on the road.

Patriot League Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: (9) Bucknell (10-21, 5-13 at (1) Colgate (20-11, 16-2), 7 p.m.

The Raiders won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (5) Army West Point (15-15, 9-9) vs. (4) Lehigh (12-18, 10-8), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: (10) American (9-22, 5-13) at (2) Navy (19-10, 12-6), 7 p.m.

The Midshipmen won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (6) Loyola (Md.) (14-15, 8-10) at (3) Boston University (20-11, 11-7), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 road split.

Both road teams, Bucknell and American, won their first-round games on Tuesday. I wouldn’t expect either the Bison or Eagles to repeat the feat tonight. However, the two other quarterfinals are both toss-ups. The winners advance to Sunday’s semifinal round.

MVC First Round

Bally Sports Midwest will air and ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) Indiana State (11-19. 4-14) vs. (8) Illinois State (12-19, 5-13), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) Evansville (6-23, 2-16) vs. (7) Valparaiso (13-17, 6-12), approx. 9:30 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago Plus)

The Beacons won both meetings.

Tonight’s winners move on to Friday’s quarterfinals (more daytime hoops!) where top-seeded UNI and second-seeded Missouri State are waiting. The other two quarters are set, Loyola vs. Bradley in the second game of the afternoon session—a crucial bubble game—and Drake-Southern Illinois in the evening’s finale.

OVC Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (5) Tennessee State (14-17, 8-10) vs. (4) Southeast Missouri State (13-17, 8-9), 7:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 4: (7) Tennessee Tech (10-20, 7-10) vs. (3) Morehead State (21-10, 13-5), approx. 10 p.m.

The Eagles won the season series 2-0.

In last night’s first round, Tennessee State took down eight-seeded SIU Edwardsville, 77-62, while Tennessee Tech handed Austin Peay a 78-51 beatdown in the Governors’ final game as an OVC member (they’re headed to the ASUN this summer). Third-seeded Morehead State is the most intriguing team here, not only because the Eagles are the lone member of the quartet that’s above .500, but also because they have a win and 48-47 loss to second-seeded Belmont. Morehead would meet the Bruins in Friday’s second semifinal with a win tonight.

WCC First Round

NBCS Bay Area and California; Root Sports Northwest; Bally Sport West, SoCal, and San Diego; and BYU TV will air, and WCC Network and BYU TV will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) Pacific (8-21, 3-11) vs. (8) Loyola Marymount (10-17, 3-12), 9 p.m.

The series was a home split.

Game 2: (10) Pepperdine (7-24, 1-15) vs. (7) San Diego (14-15, 7-9), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Toreros won both meetings.

As usual, there are a variety of outlets airing and streaming the first two rounds of the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas—before ESPN takes over on Saturday. While the Pepperdine-San Diego winner will play sixth-seeded Portland tomorrow night, the Pacific-LMU winner must take on fifth-seeded BYU. That contest will have bubble implications for the Cougars, as will a potential quarterfinal with fourth-seeded San Francisco (if they get there).

Starting Friday ...

Just one conference tips off action tomorrow, as the SoCon Tournament opens with a pair of games in Asheville. Otherwise, the Big South returns in Charlotte, with four quarterfinal games.