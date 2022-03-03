2022 MVC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Thursday, March 3 (first round); Friday, March 4 (quarterfinals); Saturday, March 5 (semifinals); Sunday, March 6 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

As usual, Arch Madness is set for the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

TV/Streaming Info

CBS has the final on Sunday afternoon, while CBSSN carries Saturday’s semifinals. ESPN+ will stream the first two rounds, which the Valley’s cable TV partners (Bally Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago) will air.

Participants

Barring any further realignment, this will be the final 10-team edition of Arch Madness, as Belmont, Murray State, and UIC will join next season. With Loyola off to the Atlantic 10, the 2022-23 MVC will have 12 teams.

Schedule

First Round (Thurs., March 3)

Bally Sports Midwest will air and ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) Indiana State (11-19. 4-14) vs. (8) Illinois State (12-19, 5-13), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) Evansville (6-23, 2-16) vs. (7) Valparaiso (13-17, 6-12), approx. 9:30 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago Plus)

The Beacons won both meetings.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 4)

Bally Sports Midwest will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1) Northern Iowa (18-10, 14-4), 1 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago)

Game 4: (5) Bradley (17-13, 11-7) vs. (4) Loyola Chicago (22-7, 13-5), approx. 3:30 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago)

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Missouri State (22-9, 13-5), 7 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago Plus)

Game 6: (6) Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-9) vs. (3) Drake (22-9, 13-5), approx. 9:30 p.m. (also on NBCS Chicago Plus)

The Bulldogs won both meetings.

Semifinals (Sat., March 5)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 6 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 6)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Including Loyola Chicago’s win in 2021, the No. 1 seed has won four of the 11 Valley titles since the NCAA field expanded to 68 in 2011. The No. 2 seed follows with three victories, then the No. 4 with a pair. No team seeded worse than fifth has won the title recently, so keep that in mind if you’re considering whether one of the four teams that has to play in the Thursday’s opening round can make a run.

1 seed (4): 2013, 2014, 2018, 2021

2013, 2014, 2018, 2021 2 seed (3): 2012, 2015, 2017

2012, 2015, 2017 4 seed (2): 2016, 2020

2016, 2020 3 seed (1): 2011

2011 5 seed (1): 2019

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

1 seed (1): 2014

5 seed (2): 2012 (automatic), 2015 (automatic)

2012 (automatic), (automatic) 7 seed (2): 2013 (automatic), 2015 (at-large)

(automatic), (at-large) 8 seed (1): 2012 (at-large), 2021 (automatic)

(at-large), (automatic) 9 seed (1): 2013 (at-large)

(at-large) 10 seed (1): 2017

11 seed (3): 2016 (automatic and at-large) , 2018 , 2021 (at-large)

(automatic and at-large) , (at-large) 14 seed (1): 2014

2014 15 seed (1): 2019

There’s a significant spread here, with the Valley’s results gradually declining since the departure of the Creighton Bluejays and Wichita State Shockers. The 2021 NCAA Tournament saw the Valley earn its first at-large in five years. That went to Drake, who happened to defeat former league rival Wichita State in the First Four.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Loyola Chicago: 2021 (8 seed, Sweet 16)

Drake: 2021 (11 seed, 1st Round)

Bradley: 2019 (15 seed, 1st Round)—2020 Missouri Valley Tournament Champion

Northern Iowa: 2016 (11 seed, 2nd Round)

Valparaiso: 2015 (13 seed, Round of 64, Horizon member)

Indiana State: 2011 (14 seed, Round of 64)

Southern Illinois: 2007 (4 seed, Sweet 16)

Missouri State: 1999 (12 seed, at-large, Sweet 16)

Evansville: 1999 (11 seed, at-large, 1st Round)

Illinois State: 1998 (9 seed, 2nd Round)

All 10 current Valley members have qualified for at least one NCAA Tournament, and that percentage won’t drop when Loyola departs and Belmont, Murray State, and UIC arrive this summer.