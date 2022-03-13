Bracketology 2022: Checking Our Work with College Basketball Coast to Coast

The Final Projected Bracket’s Performance

1 missed at-large (Notre Dame over Texas A&M)

45 teams seeded correctly (42 in 2021, 43 in 2019, 38 in 2018)

21 teams seeded within one line (18 in both 2021 and 2019, 25 in 2018)

1 team seeded within two lines (Virginia Tech) (7 in 2021, 6 in 2019, 3 in 2018)

Looking at the 1 to 68 overall Seed List:

21 teams exact

20 teams within 1 spot

11 teams within 2 spots

7 teams within 3

4 teams within 4

3 teams within 5

1 team within 10 (Virginia Tech again)

In tonight’s College Basketball Coast to Coast Selection Sunday special, a full house of college hoops luminaries joined T.J. Rives and me, including the Coach, Ari Russell; TrojanWire.com’s West Coast maven Matt Zemek; DeShaun Tate, the king of hoops takes, and Jason Powers, host of the Powers on Sports podcast.

During my time on the mic, I discussed some of my main gripes with the Committee’s work—the 2 line, Notre Dame over Texas A&M, Virginia Tech’s need to win the ACC Tournament. I must say they did a fairly good job and were relatively consistent, particularly when it comes to importance of Quad 1 wins, particularly Quad 1A victories. However, the inconsistency in how teams’ conference tournament results were treated sticks out in my mind as a major problem.

I will surely write more of my bracket thoughts over the next couple of days, as I move toward making my typically terrible tournament picks on Tuesday.