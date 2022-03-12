Bracketology 2022: So Much Still Up in the Air with Two Days Left

Note: This story is best viewed on desktop.
Acknowledgements: NET rankings and records are accurate as of Saturday, March 12, 2022. Both reflect only games against Division I teams. Selection Sheet info is from WarrenNolan.com. Team logos are from Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.net.
Teams with a gold background have secured automatic bids.
✴️ = new bracket entrants
⬆️ and ⬇️ = bracket returnees’ seed movement relative to Friday’s bracket
(#) = Overall rank of the top 16 teams (top four seeds in each region)
Saturday Morning’s Bubble Picture
Your Saturday Viewing Guide (Including Bubble Games)
Before I publish Sunday morning’s bracket, I will perform yet another complete scrub of the seed list from 1 to 68, so don’t be surprised if there are further changes in less than 24 hours.
Enjoy this busy Saturday! I will update the bubble picture as events warrant.
Loading comments...