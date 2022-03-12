 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bracketology 2022: So Much Still Up in the Air with Two Days Left

Beyond the bubble, you could see some changes among the top four seeds after Saturday. The fourth No. 1 seed and fourth No. 4 seed both seem to be up for grabs heading into the final day and a half before the Selection Show.

By CDobbertean Updated
The top four seeds in each region of the projected bracket of the morning of March 12, 2022.
Graphic by Chris Dobbertean. Logos from SportsLogos.net.

Note: This story is best viewed on desktop.

Acknowledgements: NET rankings and records are accurate as of Saturday, March 12, 2022. Both reflect only games against Division I teams. Selection Sheet info is from WarrenNolan.com. Team logos are from Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.net.

Teams with a gold background have secured automatic bids.
✴️ = new bracket entrants
⬆️ and ⬇️ = bracket returnees’ seed movement relative to Friday’s bracket
(#) = Overall rank of the top 16 teams (top four seeds in each region)

Saturday Morning’s Bubble Picture

Your Saturday Viewing Guide (Including Bubble Games)

Before I publish Sunday morning’s bracket, I will perform yet another complete scrub of the seed list from 1 to 68, so don’t be surprised if there are further changes in less than 24 hours.

Enjoy this busy Saturday! I will update the bubble picture as events warrant.

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...