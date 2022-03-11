Championship Fortnight Viewing Guide: Friday, March 11, 2022

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.
Daily Chronological Schedule
* = tip time of the second game of a doubleheader is approximate
^ = game will be streamed or broadcast on additional outlets, see the conference’s entry below for details
Friday, March 11, 2022
|Tip Time (ET)
|Conference
|Round
|Matchup
|Outlet
|Season Series
|Tip Time (ET)
|Conference
|Round
|Matchup
|Outlet
|Season Series
|11:30 a.m.
|Big Ten
|QF
|(9) Indiana vs. (1) Illinois
|B1G Network
|UIUC 1-0 (A)
|12 p.m.
|SEC
|QF
|(8) Texas A&M vs. (1) Auburn
|ESPN
|AU 1-0 (H)
|12 p.m.
|Atlantic 10
|QF
|(8) Fordham vs. (1) Davidson
|USA
|DC 2-0
|12:30 p.m.
|C-USA
|SF
|(W3) Louisiana Tech vs. (W1) North Texas
|CBSSN
|UNT 2-0
|1 p.m.
|American
|QF
|(8) Cincinnati vs. (1) Houston
|ESPN2
|UH 2-0
|2 p.m.*
|Big Ten
|QF
|(5) Iowa vs. (4) Rutgers
|B1G Network
|RU 1-0 (H)
|2:30 p.m.*
|SEC
|QF
|(5) LSU vs. (4) Arkansas
|ESPN
|UA 2-0
|2:30 p.m.*
|Atlantic 10
|QF
|(5) Saint Louis vs. (4) St. Bonaventure
|USA
|SBU 2-0
|3 p.m.
|SWAC
|SF
|(6) Grambling State vs. (2) Texas Southern
|ESPN+ ($)
|TSU 2-0
|3 p.m.*
|C-USA
|SF
|(W2) UAB vs. (E1) Middle Tennessee
|CBSSN
|UAB 1-0 (H)
|3:30 p.m.*
|American
|QF
|(5) Tulane vs. (4) Temple
|ESPN2
|1-1 home split
|5 p.m.
|MAC
|SF
|(4) Akron vs. (1) Toledo
|CBSSN
|UT 1-0 (H)
|6 p.m.
|Atlantic 10
|QF
|(10) UMass vs. (2) Dayton
|USA
|UD 1-0 (H)
|6 p.m.
|SEC
|QF
|(10) Mississippi State vs. (2) Tennessee
|SECN
|UT 1-0 (A)
|6 p.m.
|MAAC
|SF
|(9) Rider vs. (4) Monmouth
|ESPN News
|1-1 home split
|6 p.m.
|MEAC
|SF
|(4) Morgan State vs. (1) Norfolk State
|ESPN+ ($)
|1-1 home split
|6 p.m.
|Southland
|SF
|(4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Nicholls State
|ESPN+ ($)
|NSU 3-0
|6:30 p.m.
|Big East
|SF
|(4) Creighton vs. (1) Providence
|FS1
|PC 1-0 (H)
|6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten
|QF
|(7) Michigan State vs. (2) Wisconsin
|B1G Network
|1-1 road split
|7 p.m.
|ACC
|SF
|(4) Miami (Fla.) vs. (1) Duke
|ESPN
|UM 1-0 (A)
|7 p.m.
|Big 12
|SF
|(5) TCU vs. (1) Kansas
|ESPN2
|1-1 home split
|7 p.m.
|American
|QF
|(10) Tulsa vs. (2) SMU
|ESPNU
|SMU 2-0
|7:30 p.m.*
|MAC
|SF
|(3) Ohio vs. (2) Kent State
|CBSSN
|1-1 home split
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Sky
|SF
|(4) Weber State vs. (1) Montana State
|ESPN+ ($)
|1-1 road split
|8:30 p.m.*
|Atlantic 10
|QF
|(6) Richmond vs. (3) VCU
|USA
|VCU 2-0
|8:30 p.m.*
|MAAC
|SF
|(11) Quinnipiac vs. (2) Saint Peter's
|ESPN News
|SPC 2-0
|8:30 p.m.*
|MEAC
|SF
|(7) Coppin State vs. (3) NC Central
|ESPN+ ($)
|NCCU 2-0
|8:30 p.m.*
|Southland
|SF
|(3) New Orleans vs. (2) Southeastern Louisiana
|ESPN+ ($)
|1-1 home split
|9 p.m.
|Pac-12
|SF
|(4) Colorado vs. (1) Arizona
|Pac-12 Networks
|1-1 home split
|9 p.m.
|WAC
|SF
|(4) Grand Canyon vs. (1) New Mexico State
|ESPN+ ($)
|NMSU 2-0
|9 p.m.*
|Big East
|SF
|(3) UConn vs. (2) Villanova
|FS1
|1-1 home split
|9 p.m.*
|Big Ten
|QF
|(11) Penn State vs. (3) Purdue
|B1G Network
|PU 1-0 (A)
|9:30 p.m.
|MW
|SF
|(4) Wyoming vs. (1) Boise State
|CBSSN
|1-1 home split
|9:30 p.m.
|Big West
|SF
|(5) UC Santa Barbara vs. (1) Long Beach State
|ESPN+ ($)^
|1-1 home split
|9:30 p.m.*
|ACC
|SF
|(7) Virginia Tech vs. (3) North Carolina
|ESPN
|UNC 2-0
|9:30 p.m.*
|Big 12
|SF
|(7) Oklahoma vs. (3) Texas Tech
|ESPN2
|1-1 home split
|9:30 p.m.*
|SEC
|QF
|(11) Vanderbilt vs. (3) Kentucky
|SECN
|UK 2-0
|9:30 p.m.*
|SWAC
|SF
|(5) Alabama A&M vs. (1) Alcorn State
|ESPN+ ($)
|ASU 1-0 (A)
|9:30 p.m.*
|American
|QF
|(6) UCF vs. (3) Memphis
|ESPNU
|1-1 home split
|10 p.m.*
|Big Sky
|SF
|(7) Portland State vs. (3) Northern Colorado
|ESPN+ ($)
|PSU 2-0
|11:30 p.m.*
|Pac-12
|SF
|(3) USC vs. (2) UCLA
|FS1
|1-1 home split
|11:30 p.m.*
|WAC
|SF
|(6) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Seattle
|ESPN+ ($)
|SU 1-0 (A)
|12 a.m. (03/12)*
|MW
|SF
|(3) San Diego State vs. (2) Colorado State
|CBSSN
|1-1 home split
|12 a.m. (03/12)*
|Big West
|SF
|(3) Hawai'i vs. (2) Cal State Fullerton
|ESPNU
|UH 1-0 (H)
Winning Time!
Still taking a break until it reappears Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Eastern in Burlington, Vermont for a big day with 14 automatic bids awarded.
Bubble games are in bold.
Daytime Hoops!
Big Ten Quarterfinals
B1G Network will air all four games.
Game 7: (9) Indiana (19-12, 9-11) vs. (1) Illinois (22-8, 15-5), 11:30 a.m.
The Fighting Illini won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.
Game 8: (5) Iowa (23-9, 12-8) vs. (4) Rutgers (18-12, 12-8), approx. 2 p.m.
The Scarlet Knights won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Game 9: (7) Michigan State (21-11, 11-9) vs. (2) Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5), 6:30 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 road split.
Game 10: (11) Penn State (14-16, 7-13) vs. (3) Purdue (25-6, 14-6), approx. 9 p.m.
The Boilermakers won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.
Indiana is on the cusp after Thursday’s comeback over Michigan, but a win over the Fighting Illini would be a great addition to a profile that still lacks quality wins. In game two, Rutgers will also be able to avoid some sweating if it can take down an Iowa squad that obliterated Northwestern yesterday afternoon. While things in Indianapolis have gone largely as expected through the first six games, Penn State lurks as a dangerous potential bid thief after a 71-68 win over sixth-seeded Ohio State in the nightcap.
SEC Quarterfinals
Game 7: (8) Texas A&M (20-12, 9-9) vs. (1) Auburn (27-4, 15-3), 12 p.m. (ESPN)
The Tigers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Game 8: (5) LSU (22-10, 9-9) vs. (4) Arkansas (24-7, 13-5), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
The Razorbacks won the season series 2-0.
Game 9: (10) Mississippi State (18-14, 8-10) vs. (2) Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
The Vols won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.
Game 10: (11) Vanderbilt (17-15, 7-11) vs. (3) Kentucky (25-6, 14-4), approx. 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.
In Thursday afternoon’s opener, Texas A&M eliminated Florida from NCAA Tournament consideration with an 83-80 overtime win. However, the Aggies will need to defeat top-seeded Auburn 24 hours later to have a legitimate chance at selection. In the evening session, Mississippi State, a bit further back than A&M, took a good first step by cruising past South Carolina, 73-51. However, the Bulldogs will probably need to reach Sunday’s final to get in the frame. That starts tonight against Tennessee.
In the two non-bubble games, LSU/Arkansas should be a thriller, but Kentucky finds itself with what’s now a theoretically easier quarterfinal task, following Vandy 82-76 upset win over unpredictable Alabama. There will be no repeat SEC Tournament title for the Crimson Tide in Tampa.
Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals
USA will air all four games.
Game 7: (8) Fordham (16-15, 8-10) vs. (1) Davidson (25-5, 15-3), 12 p.m.
The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.
Game 8: (5) Saint Louis (22-10, 12-6) vs. (4) St. Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5), approx. 2:30 p.m.
The Bonnies won the season series 2-0.
Game 9: (10) UMass (15-16, 7-11) vs. (2) Dayton (22-9, 14-4), 6 p.m.
The Flyers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Game 10: (6) Richmond (20-12, 10-8) vs. (3) VCU (21-8, 14-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.
The Rams won the season series 2-0.
Bubble Central today is Washington, D.C., where all four Atlantic 10 quarters have some manner of at-large implications. In game one, Davidson should be fine, but a loss to Fordham might give the Committee reasons to reconsider. Saint Louis-St. Bona is a straight elimination contest for two teams on the fringes of the bubble. The night session, capped by a crosstown rivalry, sees Dayton and VCU looking to clear their first hurdles on the way to a Saturday semifinal showdown.
C-USA Semifinals
CBSSN will air both games.
Game 11: (3W) Louisiana Tech (23-9, 12-6) vs. (1W) North Texas (24-5, 16-2), 12:30 p.m.
The Mean Green won the season series 2-0.
Game 12: (2W) UAB (25-7, 14-4) vs. (1E) Middle Tennessee (23-9, 13-5), approx. 3 p.m.
The Blazers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Amazingly, both Conference USA semifinals have at-large implications, as the West Division’s top two seeds each have a theoretical shot at sneaking in. North Texas has chances that are a bit better than UAB’s, even if the Mean Green’s place on the bubble slipped a bit following a Saturday loss at UTEP.
American Athletic Quarterfinals
Game 4: (8) Cincinnati (18-14, 7-11) vs. (1) Houston (26-5, 15-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Cougars won the season series 2-0.
Game 5: (5) Tulane (13-14, 10-8) vs. (4) Temple (17-11, 10-7), approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 6: (10) Tulsa (11-19, 4-14) vs. (2) SMU (22-7, 13-4), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
The Mustangs won the season series 2-0.
Game 7: (6) UCF (18-11, 9-9) vs. (3) Memphis (19-9, 13-5), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
NCAA lock Houston and a pair of at-large contenders in SMU and Memphis will take the floor at various points today in Fort Worth. The Mustangs must be particularly careful in their quarterfinal, as falling to a 19-loss Tulsa team would leave a poor final impression.
SWAC Semifinals
ESPN+ will stream both games.
Game 5: (6) Grambling State (12-19, 8-9) vs. (2) Texas Southern (16-12, 13-5), 3 p.m.
TSU won the season series 2-0.
Game 6: (5) Alabama A&M (12-17, 10-8) vs. (1) Alcorn State (16-15, 14-4) , approx. 9:30 p.m.
The Braves won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.
The four SWAC quarterfinals on Wednesday and Thursday were decided by 4, 1, 2, and 5 points. Expect much of the same today in Birmingham, even if the top two seeds managed to go 3-0 against their opponents in the regular season.
Later ...
MAC Semifinals
CBSSN will air both games.
Game 5: (4) Akron (22-9, 14-6) vs. (1) Toledo (26-6, 17-3), 5 p.m.
The Rockets won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Game 6: (3) Ohio (23-8, 14-6) vs. (2) Kent State (22-9, 16-4), approx. 7:30 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
The top four seeds all advanced in Cleveland, though Toledo and Akron, who won their respective quarters by one point and two, had a more difficult time than either Ohio or Kent State did in double-digit wins.
MAAC Semifinals
ESPN News will air both games.
Game 8: (9) Rider (14-18, 8-12) vs. (4) Monmouth (20-12, 11-9), 6 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 9: (11) Quinnipiac (13-17, 7-13) vs. (2) Saint Peter’s (17-11, 14-6), approx. 8:30 p.m.
The Peacocks won the season series 2-0.
Last night, Quinnipiac took down third-seeded Siena and Monmouth edged No. 5 Niagara to advance to meet Wednesday’s winners. The Hawks just lost to local rival Rider, 74-65, in the pair’s regular season finale, and the Broncs only fell by 2 when they visited West Long Branch two weeks earlier. Saint Peter’s, meanwhile, recorded 10 and 9 point wins over Quinnipiac, but the Peacocks and Bobcats last met on February 4th.
Southland Semifinals
ESPN+ will stream both games.
Game 5: (4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-11, 7-7) vs. (1) Nicholls State (21-10, 11-3), 6 p.m.
The Colonels won the season series 2-0. (Nicholls also won the pair’s Southland Tip-Off meeting.)
Game 6: (3) New Orleans (18-12, 10-4) vs. (2) Southeastern Louisiana (18-13, 10-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
A&M-Corpus Christi and UNO eliminated Houston Baptist and McNeese State last night to set up tonight’s semifinals. Amazingly, this will be the fourth time Nicholls meets the Islanders, and the second time at the Merrell Center. Local rivals Southeastern and New Orleans will play a rubber match in the nightcap.
Big East Semifinals
FS1 will air both games.
Game 8: (4) Creighton (21-10, 12-7) vs. (1) Providence (25-4, 14-3), 6:30 p.m.
The Friars won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Game 9: (3) UConn (23-8, 13-6) vs. (2) Villanova (24-7, 16-4) , approx. 9 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Even though the top four seeds all advanced at Madison Square Garden, Providence edged Butler, as is the Friars’ M.O. this season, and Villanova struggled mightily with St. John’s, thanks to some illness and injury issues. Still, with Creighton’s win over Marquette, all four teams left to play for the title are Tournament locks, meaning there won’t be a second consecutive surprise Big East NCAA auto bid winners.
MEAC Semifinals
ESPN+ will stream both games.
Game 11: (4) Morgan State (13-13, 7-6) vs. (1) Norfolk State (22-6, 12-2), 6 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 12: (7) Coppin State (8-22, 6-8) vs. (3) NC Central (15-14, 8-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.
NCCU won the season series 2-0.
While Norfolk State is the top seed, Morgan State handed the Spartans their last loss, an 85-74 road setback in Baltimore. And NCCU’s season sweep of Coppin State is deceptive, as LeVelle Moton’s team won those games by just one and three points.
ACC Semifinals
ESPN will air both games.
Game 12: (4) Miami (Fla.) (23-9, 14-6) vs. (1) Duke (27-5, 16-4), 7 p.m.
The Hurricanes won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.
Game 13: (7) Virginia Tech (21-12, 11-9) vs. (3) North Carolina (24-8, 15-5), approx. 9:30 p.m.
The Tar Heels won the season series 2-0.
Only second-seeded Notre Dame couldn’t make it out of the quarterfinals, though Duke got all it could handle from Syracuse and Miami needed OT and a buzzer-beating layup to defeat Boston College and avoid a bad late loss.
Virginia Tech was Thursday’s big winner, as not only did the Hokies take down the Fighting Irish, archrival Virginia fell off the bubble after being blown out by UNC. Now comes the tricky part, as Tech really needs another quality win to move into the field. That’s won’t be easy with the Tar Heels playing their best basketball of the season.
Big 12 Semifinals
ESPN2 will air both games.
Game 6: (5) TCU (20-11, 8-10) vs. (1) Kansas (26-6, 14-4), 7 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 7: (7) Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11) vs. (3) Texas Tech (24-8, 12-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
TCU locked up its bid by overhauling Texas after being down 20. That sets up the third TCU-Kansas game in an 11-day span. In the nightcap, Oklahoma, which has been lurking on the bubble for the past couple of weeks waiting for an opportunity, found a great one last night by stunning second-seeded Baylor, 72-67. That result pushed the Sooners right back into the conversation and seriously damaged the Bears’ top seed chances. Tonight, OU gets a rubber match against a Texas Tech team that showed Iowa State no mercy in a 72-41 blowout.
Pac-12 Semifinals
Game 9: (4) Colorado (21-10, 12-8) vs. (1) Arizona (29-3, 19-2), 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 10: (3) USC (26-6, 14-6) vs. (2) UCLA (24-6, 15-5) , approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Surprisingly, Colorado had the second-easiest game of the four quarterfinalists, as the Buffs recorded an 80-69 win over Oregon to eliminate the Ducks from at-large considerations and keep themselves alive. The big story in the afternoon session, however, was the ankle injury Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa suffered late in the Wildcats’ 84-80 win over Stanford. With Kriisa seen in a wheelchair and a walking boot, that’s an injury that could seriously impact Arizona’s national title hopes and, more immediately, give Colorado an opening to win tonight’s rubber match.
UCLA, 75-65 winners over Washington State, though the game wasn’t that close, gets the chance to win its season series with crosstown rival USC. The Trojans defeated Washington by just four, 65-61, and will now look to avenge Saturday’s 75-68 loss at Pauley.
Big Sky Semifinals
ESPN+ will stream both games.
Game 8: (4) Weber State (21-11, 13-7) vs. (1) Montana State (25-7, 16-4), 7:30 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 road split.
Game 9: (7) Portland State (14-16, 10-10) vs. (3) Northern Colorado (19-14, 13-7), approx. 10 p.m.
The Vikings won the season series 2-0.
Second-seeded Southern Utah was the lone favorite to fall on Thursday in Boise, meaning the Thunderbirds have played their last Big Sky game, as they head to the WAC in July. Surprisingly, Portland State won both of its games against Northern Colorado, consecutive meetings on January 31st and February 3rd. Traditional Big Sky power Weber State will look to win its rubber match against Montana State in the first game of the night after claiming its first league tournament win since 2019.
Mountain West Semifinals
CBSSN will air both games.
Game 18: (4) Wyoming (25-7, 13-5) vs. (1) Boise State (25-7, 15-3), 9:30 p.m.
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 19: (3) San Diego State (22-7, 13-5) vs. (2) Colorado State (25-4, 14-4), approx. 12 a.m. 3/12
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
San Diego State was the lone Mountain West quarterfinal winner who managed to advance with a winning margin of more than one possession. The Aztecs defeated Fresno State, 53-46, with the seven-point margin matching the total margin of Boise State, Wyoming, and Colorado State enjoyed in the first three games of the day.
Wyoming’s 58-56 win over UNLV was particularly damaging to the Mountain West’s chances at earning a fifth bid, considering the tournament is played in the Runnin’ Rebels’ arena. However, the Cowboys win did all but assure a four-bid haul. Of course, if they can win their rubber match with the Broncos, such a total would be guaranteed.
WAC Semifinals
ESPN+ will stream both games.
Game 7: (4) Grand Canyon (23-7, 12-5) vs. (1) New Mexico State (24-6, 13-4), 9 p.m.
The Aggies won the season series 2-0.
Game 8: (6) Abilene Christian (22-9, 11-7) vs. (2) Seattle (23-8, 14-4), approx. 11:30 p.m.
The Redhawks won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.
Tonight, two 2021 NCAA Tournament reps take the floor, with only one capable of returning one year later, and neither guaranteed that opportunity. In game one, Grand Canyon meets top-seeded New Mexico in what would have been a typical WAC final pre-expansion. Then, ACU, which beat Texas in last year’s tourney, takes on surprising Seattle, a team looking for its first bid since 1969.
Big West Semifinals
Game 15: (5) UC Santa Barbara (17-10, 8-5) vs. (1) Long Beach State (19-11, 12-3), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ live; ESPNU replay following Game 16)
The season series was a 1-1 home split.
Game 16: (3) Hawai’i (17-10, 10-5) vs. (2) Cal State Fullerton (19-10, 11-4), approx. 12 a.m. 3/12 (ESPNU)
The Rainbow Warriors won the pair’s lone meeting at home.
Down the road in Henderson, three of the Big West’s top four advanced, with UC Irvine the exception after the Anteaters’ 78-69 loss to UCSB. The top two seeds, Long Beach and Fullerton, won by 11 and 18, so they’ll be fairly well rested. Hawai’i, however, needed everything it could muster to get past UC Riverside, 68-67.
