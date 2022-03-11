Championship Fortnight Viewing Guide: Friday, March 11, 2022

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

Friday, March 11, 2022 Tip Time (ET) Conference Round Matchup Outlet Season Series Tip Time (ET) Conference Round Matchup Outlet Season Series 11:30 a.m. Big Ten QF (9) Indiana vs. (1) Illinois B1G Network UIUC 1-0 (A) 12 p.m. SEC QF (8) Texas A&M vs. (1) Auburn ESPN AU 1-0 (H) 12 p.m. Atlantic 10 QF (8) Fordham vs. (1) Davidson USA DC 2-0 12:30 p.m. C-USA SF (W3) Louisiana Tech vs. (W1) North Texas CBSSN UNT 2-0 1 p.m. American QF (8) Cincinnati vs. (1) Houston ESPN2 UH 2-0 2 p.m.* Big Ten QF (5) Iowa vs. (4) Rutgers B1G Network RU 1-0 (H) 2:30 p.m.* SEC QF (5) LSU vs. (4) Arkansas ESPN UA 2-0 2:30 p.m.* Atlantic 10 QF (5) Saint Louis vs. (4) St. Bonaventure USA SBU 2-0 3 p.m. SWAC SF (6) Grambling State vs. (2) Texas Southern ESPN+ ($) TSU 2-0 3 p.m.* C-USA SF (W2) UAB vs. (E1) Middle Tennessee CBSSN UAB 1-0 (H) 3:30 p.m.* American QF (5) Tulane vs. (4) Temple ESPN2 1-1 home split 5 p.m. MAC SF (4) Akron vs. (1) Toledo CBSSN UT 1-0 (H) 6 p.m. Atlantic 10 QF (10) UMass vs. (2) Dayton USA UD 1-0 (H) 6 p.m. SEC QF (10) Mississippi State vs. (2) Tennessee SECN UT 1-0 (A) 6 p.m. MAAC SF (9) Rider vs. (4) Monmouth ESPN News 1-1 home split 6 p.m. MEAC SF (4) Morgan State vs. (1) Norfolk State ESPN+ ($) 1-1 home split 6 p.m. Southland SF (4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Nicholls State ESPN+ ($) NSU 3-0 6:30 p.m. Big East SF (4) Creighton vs. (1) Providence FS1 PC 1-0 (H) 6:30 p.m. Big Ten QF (7) Michigan State vs. (2) Wisconsin B1G Network 1-1 road split 7 p.m. ACC SF (4) Miami (Fla.) vs. (1) Duke ESPN UM 1-0 (A) 7 p.m. Big 12 SF (5) TCU vs. (1) Kansas ESPN2 1-1 home split 7 p.m. American QF (10) Tulsa vs. (2) SMU ESPNU SMU 2-0 7:30 p.m.* MAC SF (3) Ohio vs. (2) Kent State CBSSN 1-1 home split 7:30 p.m. Big Sky SF (4) Weber State vs. (1) Montana State ESPN+ ($) 1-1 road split 8:30 p.m.* Atlantic 10 QF (6) Richmond vs. (3) VCU USA VCU 2-0 8:30 p.m.* MAAC SF (11) Quinnipiac vs. (2) Saint Peter's ESPN News SPC 2-0 8:30 p.m.* MEAC SF (7) Coppin State vs. (3) NC Central ESPN+ ($) NCCU 2-0 8:30 p.m.* Southland SF (3) New Orleans vs. (2) Southeastern Louisiana ESPN+ ($) 1-1 home split 9 p.m. Pac-12 SF (4) Colorado vs. (1) Arizona Pac-12 Networks 1-1 home split 9 p.m. WAC SF (4) Grand Canyon vs. (1) New Mexico State ESPN+ ($) NMSU 2-0 9 p.m.* Big East SF (3) UConn vs. (2) Villanova FS1 1-1 home split 9 p.m.* Big Ten QF (11) Penn State vs. (3) Purdue B1G Network PU 1-0 (A) 9:30 p.m. MW SF (4) Wyoming vs. (1) Boise State CBSSN 1-1 home split 9:30 p.m. Big West SF (5) UC Santa Barbara vs. (1) Long Beach State ESPN+ ($)^ 1-1 home split 9:30 p.m.* ACC SF (7) Virginia Tech vs. (3) North Carolina ESPN UNC 2-0 9:30 p.m.* Big 12 SF (7) Oklahoma vs. (3) Texas Tech ESPN2 1-1 home split 9:30 p.m.* SEC QF (11) Vanderbilt vs. (3) Kentucky SECN UK 2-0 9:30 p.m.* SWAC SF (5) Alabama A&M vs. (1) Alcorn State ESPN+ ($) ASU 1-0 (A) 9:30 p.m.* American QF (6) UCF vs. (3) Memphis ESPNU 1-1 home split 10 p.m.* Big Sky SF (7) Portland State vs. (3) Northern Colorado ESPN+ ($) PSU 2-0 11:30 p.m.* Pac-12 SF (3) USC vs. (2) UCLA FS1 1-1 home split 11:30 p.m.* WAC SF (6) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Seattle ESPN+ ($) SU 1-0 (A) 12 a.m. (03/12)* MW SF (3) San Diego State vs. (2) Colorado State CBSSN 1-1 home split 12 a.m. (03/12)* Big West SF (3) Hawai'i vs. (2) Cal State Fullerton ESPNU UH 1-0 (H)

Big Ten Quarterfinals

B1G Network will air all four games.

Game 7: (9) Indiana (19-12, 9-11) vs. (1) Illinois (22-8, 15-5), 11:30 a.m.

The Fighting Illini won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 8: (5) Iowa (23-9, 12-8) vs. (4) Rutgers (18-12, 12-8), approx. 2 p.m.

The Scarlet Knights won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 9: (7) Michigan State (21-11, 11-9) vs. (2) Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5), 6:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 10: (11) Penn State (14-16, 7-13) vs. (3) Purdue (25-6, 14-6), approx. 9 p.m.

The Boilermakers won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Indiana is on the cusp after Thursday’s comeback over Michigan, but a win over the Fighting Illini would be a great addition to a profile that still lacks quality wins. In game two, Rutgers will also be able to avoid some sweating if it can take down an Iowa squad that obliterated Northwestern yesterday afternoon. While things in Indianapolis have gone largely as expected through the first six games, Penn State lurks as a dangerous potential bid thief after a 71-68 win over sixth-seeded Ohio State in the nightcap.

SEC Quarterfinals

Game 7: (8) Texas A&M (20-12, 9-9) vs. (1) Auburn (27-4, 15-3), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

The Tigers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 8: (5) LSU (22-10, 9-9) vs. (4) Arkansas (24-7, 13-5), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Razorbacks won the season series 2-0.

Game 9: (10) Mississippi State (18-14, 8-10) vs. (2) Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

The Vols won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 10: (11) Vanderbilt (17-15, 7-11) vs. (3) Kentucky (25-6, 14-4), approx. 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.

In Thursday afternoon’s opener, Texas A&M eliminated Florida from NCAA Tournament consideration with an 83-80 overtime win. However, the Aggies will need to defeat top-seeded Auburn 24 hours later to have a legitimate chance at selection. In the evening session, Mississippi State, a bit further back than A&M, took a good first step by cruising past South Carolina, 73-51. However, the Bulldogs will probably need to reach Sunday’s final to get in the frame. That starts tonight against Tennessee.

In the two non-bubble games, LSU/Arkansas should be a thriller, but Kentucky finds itself with what’s now a theoretically easier quarterfinal task, following Vandy 82-76 upset win over unpredictable Alabama. There will be no repeat SEC Tournament title for the Crimson Tide in Tampa.

Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals

USA will air all four games.

Game 7: (8) Fordham (16-15, 8-10) vs. (1) Davidson (25-5, 15-3), 12 p.m.

The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 8: (5) Saint Louis (22-10, 12-6) vs. (4) St. Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The Bonnies won the season series 2-0.

Game 9: (10) UMass (15-16, 7-11) vs. (2) Dayton (22-9, 14-4), 6 p.m.

The Flyers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 10: (6) Richmond (20-12, 10-8) vs. (3) VCU (21-8, 14-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Rams won the season series 2-0.

Bubble Central today is Washington, D.C., where all four Atlantic 10 quarters have some manner of at-large implications. In game one, Davidson should be fine, but a loss to Fordham might give the Committee reasons to reconsider. Saint Louis-St. Bona is a straight elimination contest for two teams on the fringes of the bubble. The night session, capped by a crosstown rivalry, sees Dayton and VCU looking to clear their first hurdles on the way to a Saturday semifinal showdown.

C-USA Semifinals

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 11: (3W) Louisiana Tech (23-9, 12-6) vs. (1W) North Texas (24-5, 16-2), 12:30 p.m.

The Mean Green won the season series 2-0.

Game 12: (2W) UAB (25-7, 14-4) vs. (1E) Middle Tennessee (23-9, 13-5), approx. 3 p.m.

The Blazers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Amazingly, both Conference USA semifinals have at-large implications, as the West Division’s top two seeds each have a theoretical shot at sneaking in. North Texas has chances that are a bit better than UAB’s, even if the Mean Green’s place on the bubble slipped a bit following a Saturday loss at UTEP.

American Athletic Quarterfinals

Game 4: (8) Cincinnati (18-14, 7-11) vs. (1) Houston (26-5, 15-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Cougars won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (5) Tulane (13-14, 10-8) vs. (4) Temple (17-11, 10-7), approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: (10) Tulsa (11-19, 4-14) vs. (2) SMU (22-7, 13-4), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

The Mustangs won the season series 2-0.

Game 7: (6) UCF (18-11, 9-9) vs. (3) Memphis (19-9, 13-5), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

NCAA lock Houston and a pair of at-large contenders in SMU and Memphis will take the floor at various points today in Fort Worth. The Mustangs must be particularly careful in their quarterfinal, as falling to a 19-loss Tulsa team would leave a poor final impression.

SWAC Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: (6) Grambling State (12-19, 8-9) vs. (2) Texas Southern (16-12, 13-5), 3 p.m.

TSU won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (5) Alabama A&M (12-17, 10-8) vs. (1) Alcorn State (16-15, 14-4) , approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Braves won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

The four SWAC quarterfinals on Wednesday and Thursday were decided by 4, 1, 2, and 5 points. Expect much of the same today in Birmingham, even if the top two seeds managed to go 3-0 against their opponents in the regular season.

MAC Semifinals

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 5: (4) Akron (22-9, 14-6) vs. (1) Toledo (26-6, 17-3), 5 p.m.

The Rockets won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 6: (3) Ohio (23-8, 14-6) vs. (2) Kent State (22-9, 16-4), approx. 7:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

The top four seeds all advanced in Cleveland, though Toledo and Akron, who won their respective quarters by one point and two, had a more difficult time than either Ohio or Kent State did in double-digit wins.

MAAC Semifinals

ESPN News will air both games.

Game 8: (9) Rider (14-18, 8-12) vs. (4) Monmouth (20-12, 11-9), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 9: (11) Quinnipiac (13-17, 7-13) vs. (2) Saint Peter’s (17-11, 14-6), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Peacocks won the season series 2-0.

Last night, Quinnipiac took down third-seeded Siena and Monmouth edged No. 5 Niagara to advance to meet Wednesday’s winners. The Hawks just lost to local rival Rider, 74-65, in the pair’s regular season finale, and the Broncs only fell by 2 when they visited West Long Branch two weeks earlier. Saint Peter’s, meanwhile, recorded 10 and 9 point wins over Quinnipiac, but the Peacocks and Bobcats last met on February 4th.

Southland Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: (4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-11, 7-7) vs. (1) Nicholls State (21-10, 11-3), 6 p.m.

The Colonels won the season series 2-0. (Nicholls also won the pair’s Southland Tip-Off meeting.)

Game 6: (3) New Orleans (18-12, 10-4) vs. (2) Southeastern Louisiana (18-13, 10-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

A&M-Corpus Christi and UNO eliminated Houston Baptist and McNeese State last night to set up tonight’s semifinals. Amazingly, this will be the fourth time Nicholls meets the Islanders, and the second time at the Merrell Center. Local rivals Southeastern and New Orleans will play a rubber match in the nightcap.

Big East Semifinals

FS1 will air both games.

Game 8: (4) Creighton (21-10, 12-7) vs. (1) Providence (25-4, 14-3), 6:30 p.m.

The Friars won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 9: (3) UConn (23-8, 13-6) vs. (2) Villanova (24-7, 16-4) , approx. 9 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Even though the top four seeds all advanced at Madison Square Garden, Providence edged Butler, as is the Friars’ M.O. this season, and Villanova struggled mightily with St. John’s, thanks to some illness and injury issues. Still, with Creighton’s win over Marquette, all four teams left to play for the title are Tournament locks, meaning there won’t be a second consecutive surprise Big East NCAA auto bid winners.

MEAC Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 11: (4) Morgan State (13-13, 7-6) vs. (1) Norfolk State (22-6, 12-2), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 12: (7) Coppin State (8-22, 6-8) vs. (3) NC Central (15-14, 8-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

NCCU won the season series 2-0.

While Norfolk State is the top seed, Morgan State handed the Spartans their last loss, an 85-74 road setback in Baltimore. And NCCU’s season sweep of Coppin State is deceptive, as LeVelle Moton’s team won those games by just one and three points.

ACC Semifinals

ESPN will air both games.

Game 12: (4) Miami (Fla.) (23-9, 14-6) vs. (1) Duke (27-5, 16-4), 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 13: (7) Virginia Tech (21-12, 11-9) vs. (3) North Carolina (24-8, 15-5), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Tar Heels won the season series 2-0.

Only second-seeded Notre Dame couldn’t make it out of the quarterfinals, though Duke got all it could handle from Syracuse and Miami needed OT and a buzzer-beating layup to defeat Boston College and avoid a bad late loss.

Virginia Tech was Thursday’s big winner, as not only did the Hokies take down the Fighting Irish, archrival Virginia fell off the bubble after being blown out by UNC. Now comes the tricky part, as Tech really needs another quality win to move into the field. That’s won’t be easy with the Tar Heels playing their best basketball of the season.

Big 12 Semifinals

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 6: (5) TCU (20-11, 8-10) vs. (1) Kansas (26-6, 14-4), 7 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 7: (7) Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11) vs. (3) Texas Tech (24-8, 12-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

TCU locked up its bid by overhauling Texas after being down 20. That sets up the third TCU-Kansas game in an 11-day span. In the nightcap, Oklahoma, which has been lurking on the bubble for the past couple of weeks waiting for an opportunity, found a great one last night by stunning second-seeded Baylor, 72-67. That result pushed the Sooners right back into the conversation and seriously damaged the Bears’ top seed chances. Tonight, OU gets a rubber match against a Texas Tech team that showed Iowa State no mercy in a 72-41 blowout.

Pac-12 Semifinals

Game 9: (4) Colorado (21-10, 12-8) vs. (1) Arizona (29-3, 19-2), 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 10: (3) USC (26-6, 14-6) vs. (2) UCLA (24-6, 15-5) , approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Surprisingly, Colorado had the second-easiest game of the four quarterfinalists, as the Buffs recorded an 80-69 win over Oregon to eliminate the Ducks from at-large considerations and keep themselves alive. The big story in the afternoon session, however, was the ankle injury Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa suffered late in the Wildcats’ 84-80 win over Stanford. With Kriisa seen in a wheelchair and a walking boot, that’s an injury that could seriously impact Arizona’s national title hopes and, more immediately, give Colorado an opening to win tonight’s rubber match.

UCLA, 75-65 winners over Washington State, though the game wasn’t that close, gets the chance to win its season series with crosstown rival USC. The Trojans defeated Washington by just four, 65-61, and will now look to avenge Saturday’s 75-68 loss at Pauley.

Big Sky Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 8: (4) Weber State (21-11, 13-7) vs. (1) Montana State (25-7, 16-4), 7:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 9: (7) Portland State (14-16, 10-10) vs. (3) Northern Colorado (19-14, 13-7), approx. 10 p.m.

The Vikings won the season series 2-0.

Second-seeded Southern Utah was the lone favorite to fall on Thursday in Boise, meaning the Thunderbirds have played their last Big Sky game, as they head to the WAC in July. Surprisingly, Portland State won both of its games against Northern Colorado, consecutive meetings on January 31st and February 3rd. Traditional Big Sky power Weber State will look to win its rubber match against Montana State in the first game of the night after claiming its first league tournament win since 2019.

Mountain West Semifinals

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 18: (4) Wyoming (25-7, 13-5) vs. (1) Boise State (25-7, 15-3), 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 19: (3) San Diego State (22-7, 13-5) vs. (2) Colorado State (25-4, 14-4), approx. 12 a.m. 3/12

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

San Diego State was the lone Mountain West quarterfinal winner who managed to advance with a winning margin of more than one possession. The Aztecs defeated Fresno State, 53-46, with the seven-point margin matching the total margin of Boise State, Wyoming, and Colorado State enjoyed in the first three games of the day.

Wyoming’s 58-56 win over UNLV was particularly damaging to the Mountain West’s chances at earning a fifth bid, considering the tournament is played in the Runnin’ Rebels’ arena. However, the Cowboys win did all but assure a four-bid haul. Of course, if they can win their rubber match with the Broncos, such a total would be guaranteed.

WAC Semifinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 7: (4) Grand Canyon (23-7, 12-5) vs. (1) New Mexico State (24-6, 13-4), 9 p.m.

The Aggies won the season series 2-0.

Game 8: (6) Abilene Christian (22-9, 11-7) vs. (2) Seattle (23-8, 14-4), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Redhawks won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Tonight, two 2021 NCAA Tournament reps take the floor, with only one capable of returning one year later, and neither guaranteed that opportunity. In game one, Grand Canyon meets top-seeded New Mexico in what would have been a typical WAC final pre-expansion. Then, ACU, which beat Texas in last year’s tourney, takes on surprising Seattle, a team looking for its first bid since 1969.

Big West Semifinals

Game 15: (5) UC Santa Barbara (17-10, 8-5) vs. (1) Long Beach State (19-11, 12-3), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ live; ESPNU replay following Game 16)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 16: (3) Hawai’i (17-10, 10-5) vs. (2) Cal State Fullerton (19-10, 11-4), approx. 12 a.m. 3/12 (ESPNU)

The Rainbow Warriors won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Down the road in Henderson, three of the Big West’s top four advanced, with UC Irvine the exception after the Anteaters’ 78-69 loss to UCSB. The top two seeds, Long Beach and Fullerton, won by 11 and 18, so they’ll be fairly well rested. Hawai’i, however, needed everything it could muster to get past UC Riverside, 68-67.