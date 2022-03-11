2022 Ivy League Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Ivy League Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Saturday, March 12 (semifinals) and Sunday, March 13 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The Ancient Eight continues to rotate Ivy Madness around the league, with Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion finally hosting after having its turn in 2020 canceled and the Ivy’s absence from the 2020-21 season.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPNU will air both semifinals on Saturday, with Sunday’s championship game on ESPN2.

Participants

Just the top four Ivy teams qualified. That means Dartmouth (9-16, 6-8, 5th), Brown (13-16, 5-9, t-6th), Harvard (13-13, 5-9, t-6th), and Columbia (4-22, 1-13, 8th) will all watch from home, which in the Crimson’s case, they can just show up.

Downloadable Bracket

The Ivy doesn’t provide a downloadable bracket because, well, how hard is it to track four teams through three games?

Schedule

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (4) Cornell (15-10, 7-7) vs. (1) Princeton (22-5, 12-2), 11 a.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (3) Penn (12-15, 9-5) vs. (2) Yale (17-11, 11-3), 2 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 3: Semifinal winners, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

With only four teams participating, there’s no chance a team can earn a bid out of truly nowhere. Still, the No. 2 seed has the slightest advantage in this very small sample size of Ivy postseason tournaments. Note that there were one-game championship playoffs in both 2011 (Princeton over Harvard) and 2015 (Harvard over Yale).

2 seed (2): 2018, 2019

2018, 2019 1 seed (1): 2017

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (5): 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017

13 seed (2): 2011, 2015

14 seed (2): 2013, 2019

16 seed (1): 2018

Harvard and Yale have the Ivy League’s last two tournament wins, though Cornell’s 2010 Sweet 16 is the furthest an Ivy squad has advanced in recent NCAA history.

Yale and Princeton could each earn a 14 seed, maybe a 13 if things break right elsewhere. Penn and Cornell are likely to end up on line 16, though the Quakers could be particularly dangerous as they’ve improved considerably after some early struggles and injury issues.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Yale: 2019 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Penn: 2018 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Princeton: 2017 (12 seed, 1st Round)

Harvard: 2015 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Cornell: 2010 (12 seed, Sweet 16)

Brown: 1986 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Columbia: 1968 (unseeded, Sweet 16)

Dartmouth: 1959 (unseeded, Elite 8)

While all eight Ivy League teams have appeared in the NCAA tournament, Columbia and Dartmouth haven’t reached the field in the seeded era.