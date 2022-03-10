Championship Fortnight Viewing Guide: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

Winning Time!

Off until it reappears Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Eastern in Burlington, Vermont.

Bubble games are in bold.

Daytime Hoops!

MAC Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) Central Michigan (7-22, 6-12) vs. (1) Toledo (25-6, 17-3), 11 a.m.

The Rockets won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (5) Buffalo (19-10, 13-6) vs. (4) Akron (21-9, 14-6), approx. 1:30 p.m.

The Zips won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 3: (7) Miami (Ohio) (14-17, 8-12) vs. (2) Kent State (21-9, 16-4), approx. 4 p.m.

The Golden Flashes won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 4: (6) Ball State (14-16, 9-10) vs. (3) Ohio (22-8, 14-6), approx. 6:30 p.m.

The Bobcats won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Action tips off in Cleveland with the MAC’s top eight playing a true quadruple-header. Any of the top four seeds (and maybe Buffalo in spot 5) will be capable of winning at least a game next week.

Big Ten Second Round

B1G Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) Indiana (18-12, 9-11) vs. (8) Michigan (17-13, 11-9), 11:30 a.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 4: (12) Northwestern (15-15, 7-13) vs. (5) Iowa (22-9, 12-8), approx. 2 p.m.

The Hawkeyes won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 5: (10) Maryland (15-16, 7-13) vs. (7) Michigan State (20-11, 11-9), 6:30 p.m.

The Spartans won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (11) Penn State (13-16, 7-13) vs. (6) Ohio State (19-10, 12-8), approx. 9 p.m.

The Buckeyes won the season series 2-0.

The Hoosiers need to win the day’s first bubble game, while the Wolverines should be okay either way, though I suspect they get pushed to Dayton with a loss. To fans of bubble teams, seeds 5 though 7 will have only one job today: eliminate any potential surprise auto bid winner. There’s one immediate rematch in the four games, as Michigan State defeated Maryland on Sunday by 10 at home, 77-67.

ACC Quarterfinals

Game 8: (9) Syracuse (16-16, 9-11) vs. (1) Duke (26-5, 16-4), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

The Blue Devils won the season series 2-0.

Game 9: (13) Boston College (13-19, 6-14) vs. (4) Miami (Fla.) (22-9, 14-6), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Hurricanes won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 10: (7) Virginia Tech (20-12, 11-9) vs. (2) Notre Dame (22-9. 15-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Hokies won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 11: (6) Virginia (19-12, 12-8) vs. (3) North Carolina (23-8, 15-5), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Tar Heels won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

In game one, the Orange’s task will be all the more difficult following Buddy Boeheim’s suspension for punching forward Wyatt Wilkes in the first half of Wednesday’s rout of Florida State. Add in the fact Duke will probably be angry after losing at home to UNC on Saturday, and things could get ugly. Game two sees BC looking to continue its surprising run. The Eagles will look to hand Miami a bad late loss 24 hours after doing the same to Wake Forest.

The real bubble action is in the evening session though. Both the Hokies and Cavaliers survived their respective instant rematches in the second round—Virginia Tech needed OT to defeat Clemson and Virginia only beat Louisville by a single point. To have any real chance at selection, both will need to play much better against rested Notre Dame and North Carolina squads this evening.

Big East Quarterfinals

FS1 will air all four games.

Game 4: (9) Butler (14-18, 6-14) vs. (1) Providence (24-4, 14-3), 12 p.m.

The Friars won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (5) Marquette (19-11, 11-8) vs. (4) Creighton (20-10, 12-7), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The Bluejays won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (7) St. John’s (17-14, 8-11) vs. (2) Villanova (23-7, 16-4), 7 p.m.

The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 7: (6) Seton Hall (21-9, 11-8) vs. (3) UConn (22-8, 13-6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

With Providence, Villanova, and UConn playing for seeding, each will need to take care of a Wednesday winner in the opening game of each session at Madison Square Garden. In the Friars case, that will be the lower-seeded possibility, as Butler took down Xavier in the 8/9 game, 89-82 (OT). The Musketeers are now 2-8 in their last 10, which means they’ll have a very anxious wait until Sunday evening.

I bolded Marquette-Creighton here, but the Bluejays’ quality wins should have them in even if they lose to the Golden Eagles for the first time this season.

Atlantic 10 Second Round

USA will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) George Mason (14-15, 7-9) vs. (8) Fordham (15-15, 8-10), 12 p.m.

The Rams won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 4: (12) La Salle (11-18, 5-13) vs. (5) Saint Louis (21-10, 12-6), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The Billikens won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (10) UMass (14-16, 7-11) vs. (7) George Washington (12-17, 8-9), 6 p.m.

The Colonials won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 6: (11) Rhode Island (15-15, 5-12) vs. (6) Richmond (19-12, 10-8), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Spiders won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

The top four seeds await today’s quartet of winners in Friday’s quarterfinals in Washington, D.C. That’s where the real bubble drama will begin, though Saint Louis will drop off the bubble’s fringes with a loss to La Salle.

SEC Second Round

SEC Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) Florida (19-12, 9-9) vs. (8) Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9), 12 p.m.

The Aggies won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 4: (12) Missouri (12-20, 5-13) vs. (5) LSU (21-10, 9-9), approx. 2:30 p.m.

LSU won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 5: (10) Mississippi State (17-14, 8-10) vs. (7) South Carolina (18-12, 9-9), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: (11) Vanderbilt (16-15, 7-11) vs. (6) Alabama (19-12, 9-9), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

The first game of each session in Tampa is the biggie from an at-large perspective. Both are elimination games, with the winner of Texas A&M-Florida having the better chance. While the Aggies defeated the Gators by one in College Station, one of Florida’s main weapons, forward Anthony Duruji only played seven minutes due to an injury.

As for the other two contests, LSU blew out Mizzou, 75-55 in their February 26th meeting, while Bama only won at Vandy by a bucket, 74-72, four days earlier.

Big 12 Quarterfinals

Game 2: (5) TCU (19-11, 8-10) vs. (4) Texas (21-10, 10-8), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Longhorns won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (9) West Virginia (16-16, 4-14) vs. (1) Kansas (25-6, 14-4), approx. 3 p.m. (ESPN)

The Jayhawks won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (7) Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11) vs. (2) Baylor (26-5, 14-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The Bears won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (6) Iowa State (20-11, 7-11) vs. (3) Texas Tech (23-8, 12-6), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

TCU should be safe after defeating both Texas Tech and Kansas in the regular season’s closing days, but adding a third loss to Texas to Saturday’s road defeat at West Virginia might give the Committee some pause. In the first game of the night session, Oklahoma can get itself right back into the picture—while simultaneously shaking up the No. 1 seed picture—by defeating Baylor. On that front, Kansas will want to defeat WVU for a third time to stay alive.

American Athletic First Round

ESPNU will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) East Carolina (15-14, 6-11) vs. (8) Cincinnati (17-14, 7-11), 1 p.m.

The Bearcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (10) Tulsa (10-19, 4-14) vs. (7) Wichita State (15-12, 6-9), approx. 3:30 p.m.

The Shockers won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (11) South Florida (8-22, 3-15) vs. (6) UCF (17-11, 9-9), 7 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Today’s winners in Fort Worth will have the opportunity to hand the American’s three at-large contenders, Houston, SMU, and Memphis, losses tomorrow.

Big Sky Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 4: (8) Sacramento State (11-17, 6-14) vs. (1) Montana State (24-7, 16-4), 2 p.m.

The Bobcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 5: (5) Montana (18-13, 11-9) vs. (4) Weber State (20-11, 13-7), approx. 4:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: (7) Portland State (13-16, 10-10) vs. (2) Southern Utah (20-10, 14-6), 7:30 p.m.

The Thunderbirds won the season series 2-0.

Game 7: (6) Eastern Washington (18-14, 11-9) vs. (3) Northern Colorado (18-14, 13-7), approx. 10 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

It’s been chalk so far in Boise, but we’ll see if that continues in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Only the 1 vs. 8 game sees a matchup of teams that met during the regular-season’s final week.

Mountain West Quarterfinals

CBSSN will air all four games.

Game 14: (8) Nevada (13-17, 6-12) vs. (1) Boise State (24-7, 15-3), 3 p.m.

The Broncos won the season series 2-0.

Game 15: (5) UNLV (18-13, 10-8) vs. (4) Wyoming (24-7, 13-5), approx. 5:30 p.m.

The Runnin’ Rebels won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 16: (7) Utah State (18-14, 8-10) vs. (2) Colorado State (24-4, 14-4), 9 p.m.

The Rams won the season series 2-0.

Game 17: (6) Fresno State (19-12, 8-9) vs. (3) San Diego State (21-7, 13-5), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Aztecs won the season series 2-0.

With all due respect to goings-on in Tampa and Brooklyn, Las Vegas will be bubble central for most of the week. While I have SDSU as more safely in than many, that could change for the Aztecs if they lose to an unpredictable Fresno State team that needed OT to defeat lowly San José State yesterday evening. On the other hand, Wyoming could find itself on the way out if it loses in UNLV’s building for a second time in eight days.

Plus, the host Runnin’ Rebels, Utah State, and Fresno State are all capable of rattling off enough wins to earn a surprise conference tournament title.

Pac-12 Quarterfinals

Game 5: (9) Stanford (16-15, 8-12) vs. (1) Arizona (28-3, 19-2), 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

The Wildcats won the season series 2-0.

Game 6: (5) Oregon (19-13, 11-9) vs. (4) Colorado (20-10, 12-8), approx. 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 7: (7) Washington State (19-13, 11-9) vs. (2) UCLA (23-6, 15-5), 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

The Bruins won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 8: (6) Washington (17-14, 11-9) vs. (3) USC (25-6, 14-6), approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

The Trojans won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game two at T-Mobile Arena is a virtual elimination game between the Ducks and Buffaloes, though tonight’s winner will likely need to reach Saturday’s final to have a real chance. Otherwise, Arizona, UCLA, and USC are all looking for seeding wins, with the Wildcats looking to shore up their chances for the No. 1 or 2 overall seed.

Big West Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 9: (9) Cal State Bakersfield (8-18, 2-12) vs. (1) Long Beach State (18-11, 12-3), 3 p.m.

The Beach won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 10: (5) UC Santa Barbara (16-10, 8-5) vs. (4) UC Irvine (15-9, 9-5), approx. 5:30 p.m.

The Anteaters won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 11: (7) UC Davis (13-10, 5-6) vs. (2) Cal State Fullerton (18-10, 11-4), 9 p.m.

The Titans won the season series 2-0.

Game 12: (6) UC Riverside (16-11, 9-6) vs. (3) Hawai’i (16-10, 10-5), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Highlanders won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

The Big West is back in action in Henderson, Nevada after taking Wednesday off for the women’s quarterfinals. Thanks to the pandemic, three of these matchups are only the second time the opponents will see each other—as the Big West was unable to play its typical double round-robin schedule. Of the four games, only Fullerton’s matchup with Davis is an immediate rematch from last week.

SWAC Quarterfinals Day 2

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (6) Grambling State (11-19, 8-9) vs. (3) Southern (17-13, 11-6), 3 p.m.

The Tigers won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (5) Alabama A&M (11-17, 10-8) vs. (4) Florida A&M (13-16, 11-7), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

In yesterday’s doubleheader, No. 2 Texas Southern defeated Jackson State, 54-50 and top-seeded Alcorn State edged Prairie View after overtime, 64-63. They’ll meet today winners in tomorrow’s semifinals.

Later ...

MEAC Quarterfinals Night 2

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 7: (5) South Carolina State (15-15, 7-7) vs. (4) Morgan State (12-13, 7-6), 6 p.m.

The Bears won the season series 2-0.

Game 8: (6) Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-14, 6-8) vs. (3) NC Central (14-14, 8-5), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Last night, top-seeded Norfolk State got more of a fight than expected against Delaware State, but the Spartans handed the Hornets a 24th straight loss, 74-66, to advance to Friday’s semifinals. DSU finished the season with two wins, but none against Division I opposition.

Second-seeded Howard wasn’t as lucky as NSU.

NENDAH TARKE (@Nenderrss_) IS THE CLUTCHEST MAN ON THE NATION!! He hits his 4th Game Winning Shot AT THE BUZZER and Coppin State (@coppinsports) will beat Howard 59-57 and move on in the MEAC Tournament (Video via @MrMatthewCFB) pic.twitter.com/JjoeaMQKHE — #1 Nendah Tarke Fan (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 10, 2022

As you will read later in the thread, Nendah Tarke has four game-winning shots and three buzzer-beaters this season. That’s half of Coppin State’s eight-win total. And three of those wins have now come against Howard.

The Eagles and Norfolk State will await tonight’s winners in tomorrow’s semifinals.

Southland Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (5) Houston Baptist (11-17, 6-8) vs. (4) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (20-11, 7-7), 6 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Game 4: (7) McNeese State (11-21, 4-10) vs. (3) New Orleans (17-12, 10-4), approx. 8:30 p.m.

The Privateers won the season series 2-0. (McNeese won the pair’s Southland Tip-Off meeting after 2OT.)

Neither the Huskies nor Cowboys showed any ill effects after Saturday’s 149-144 quadruple-OT epic in dispatching Incarnate Word (in its last game as a Southland member) and Northwestern State last night. Expect closer games tonight, particularly since the Cowboys already defeated UNO on the Merrell Center floor back in January’s tip-off event.

C-USA Quarterfinals

Stadium will air or stream all four games.

Game 7: (5W) Rice (16-15, 7-11) vs. (1W) North Texas (23-5, 16-2), 6:30 p.m.

The Mean Green won the season series 2-0.

Game 8: (3W) Louisiana Tech (22-9, 12-6) vs. (2E) Western Kentucky (19-12, 11-7), 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 9: (4W) UTEP (19-12, 11-7) vs. (1E) Middle Tennessee (22-9, 13-5), approx. 9 p.m.

The Blue Raiders won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 10: (3E) Florida Atlantic (19-13, 11-7) vs. (2W) UAB (24-7, 14-4), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The Blazers won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

The C-USA West dominated the East last night, going 3-1 in the cross-divisional second round. That set up three further cross-division matchups for tonight. However, West No. 1 and tournament favorite North Texas must play a divisional opponent, Rice, for a third time. If the Mean Green drop this one, their slim at-large chances will evaporate.

MAAC Quarterfinals Night 2

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 6: (11) Quinnipiac (12-17, 7-13) vs. (3) Siena (15-13. 12-8), 7 p.m.

The Saints won the season series 2-0.

Game 7: (5) Niagara (14-15, 9-11) vs. (4) Monmouth (19-12, 11-9), approx. 9:30 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

That’s the fate that befell Iona’s NCAA chances last night, as the top-seeded Gaels dropped their quarterfinal against Rider, 71-70. Second-seeded Saint Peter’s had an easier go of it against Fairfield, prevailing 77-63, to take Iona’s place in the bracket. However, the door is now open for Siena, Monmouth, and Niagara to all make the field should they win tonight, Friday, and Saturday.

WAC Quarterfinals

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: (5) Sam Houston State (19-13, 13-5) vs. (4) Grand Canyon (22-7, 12-5), 9 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 6: (6) Abilene Christian (21-9, 11-7) vs. (3) Stephen F. Austin (22-8, 14-4), approx. 11:30 p.m.

The Lumberjacks won the season series 2-0.

Four of tonight’s quarterfinalists were Southland members a season ago, including defending champ ACU. However, SFA didn’t qualify for the conference tournament in its final year in the league, while SHSU lost to Lamar, who didn’t qualify for this event in the Cardinals’ first year as a WAC member.

Cosmic.

Remember that fourth-seeded GCU represented the WAC in last year’s NCAAs too.