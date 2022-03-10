2022 MAC Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2020 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Mid-American Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Thursday, March 10 (quarterfinals); Friday, March 11 (semifinals); Saturday, March 12 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

The entire tournament is set for the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland.

TV/Streaming Info

ESPN2 has the final on Selection Saturday night with CBSSN airing both semifinals Friday and ESPN+ streaming Thursday’s quarterfinal quadruple-header.

Participants

For the second year in a row, only the top eight teams in the MAC standings traveled to Cleveland, eliminating the four on-campus first-round games that were employed up until 2020. That means Bowling Green (13-18, 6-14, t-9th), Northern Illinois (9-21, 6-14, t-9th), Eastern Michigan (10-21, 5-15, 11th), and Western Michigan (8-23, 4-16, 12th) have all concluded their seasons.

Schedule

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) Central Michigan (7-22, 6-12) vs. (1) Toledo (25-6, 17-3), 11 a.m.

The Rockets won the season series 2-0.

Game 2: (5) Buffalo (19-10, 13-6) vs. (4) Akron (21-9, 14-6), approx. 1:30 p.m.

The Zips won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Game 3: (7) Miami (Ohio) (14-17, 8-12) vs. (2) Kent State (21-9, 16-4), approx. 4 p.m.

The Golden Flashes won the pair’s lone meeting on the road.

Game 4: (6) Ball State (14-16, 9-10) vs. (3) Ohio (22-8, 14-6), approx. 6:30 p.m.

The Bobcats won the pair’s lone meeting at home.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 7:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

Since 2011, one of the MAC’s top two seeds has won the automatic bid just five times. After Buffalo won the tournament as the No. 1 seed in 2018 and 2019, Ohio claimed the title as a 5 when the event resumed in 2021. Note that the 2010 event was the last won by a team that wouldn’t qualify for today’s eight-team field—and that was a ninth-seeded Bobcat team that ended up stunning Georgetown in a 14-over-3 upset. With the No. 1 seed dominating the third-seed team this year but also struggling against the second, who knows what’s going to happen in 2022.

1 seed (4): 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019

2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 3 seed (2): 2012, 2016

2012, 2016 6 seed (2): 2011, 2017

2011, 2017 2 seed (1): 2015

2015 5 seed (1): 2021

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

12 seed (2): 2013 , 2015

2013 2015 13 seed (3); 2012 , 2018 , 2021

, , 14 seed (3): 2014, 2016, 2017

2014, 2016, 2017 6 seed (1): 2019

15 seed (1): 2011

The last three MAC 13 seeds have won a game in the tournament, with 2012 Ohio reaching the Sweet 16. However, it’s the Bobcats and Buffalo who are responsible for all of the victories noted above.

The top of the MAC is quite good this year, so I would expect any of the top 5 seeds would end up as a 13 (maybe a 14 if the 4 or 5 seed wins) in the final bracket.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Ohio: 2021 (13 seed, 2nd Round)

Buffalo: 2019 (6 seed, 2nd Round)

Kent State: 2017 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Western Michigan: 2014 (14 seed, Round of 64)

Akron: 2013 (12 seed, Round of 64)

Miami: 2007 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Central Michigan: 2003 (11 seed, 2nd Round)

Ball State: 2000 (11 seed, 1st Round)

Eastern Michigan: 1998 (13 seed, 1st Round)

Northern Illinois: 1996 (14 seed, 1st Round, MCC (Horizon) member)

Toledo: 1980 (9 seed, 1st Round)

Bowling Green: 1968 (unseeded, 1st Round)

While every MAC member has participated in March Madness at least once, NIU has yet to do so as a conference member, while Toledo’s last appearance came in a 48-team field and Bowling Green took part in the unseeded era.