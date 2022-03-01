2022 Patriot League Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Tuesday, March 1 (first round); Thursday, March 3 (quarterfinals); Sunday, March 6 (semifinals); Wednesday, March 9 (championship)

Format

Traditional bracket

Site

Higher seeds host

TV/Streaming Info

CBSSN airs the semifinals and final. ESPN+ will stream the first round and quarterfinals.

Participants

All 10 Patriot League teams will participate.

Schedule

First Round (Tues., March 1)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) Bucknell (9-21, 5-13) at (8) Lafayette (10-19, 7-11), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 2: (10) American (8-22, 5-13) at (7) Holy Cross (9-21, 7-11), 7 p.m.

The Eagles won both meetings.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 3)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner at (1) Colgate (20-11, 16-2), 7 p.m.

Game 4: (5) Army West Point (15-15, 9-9) vs. (4) Lehigh (12-18, 10-8), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: Game 2 winner at (2) Navy (19-10, 12-6), 7 p.m.

Game 6: (6) Loyola (Md.) (14-15, 8-10) at (3) Boston University (20-11, 11-7), 7 p.m.

The series was a 1-1 road split.

Semifinals (Sun., March 6)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 or 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 or 4 p.m.

Championship (Wed., March 9)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

The top two seeds have dominated the Patriot League Tournament, winning nine of the 12 titles available since the NCAA field expanded to 68. Curiously, the No. 3 seed has only won once—and that 2019-20 Boston University squad was unable to play in the canceled Big Dance.

1 seed (5): 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019

2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 2 seed (3): 2012, 2014, 2021

2012, 2014, 2021 3 seed (1): 2020

2020 4 seed (1): 2015

2015 9 seed (1): 2016

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

11 seed (1): 2013

2013 13 seed (1); 2017

2017 14 seed (3): 2011, 2018, 2021

2011, 2018, 2021 15 seed (3): 2012 , 2014, 2019

, 2014, 2019 16 seed (2): 2015, 2016 (First Four)

Bucknell has earned the Patriot League’s two highest seeds since 2011. Had there been a 2020 NCAA Tournament, Boston University would have likely been slotted on line 16.

Colgate and Navy could both end up on seed line 15 this year, but anyone else will be looking at a 16.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Colgate: 2021 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Bucknell: 2018 (14 seed, 1st Round)

Holy Cross: 2016 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Lafayette: 2015 (16 seed, 1st Round)

American: 2014 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Loyola (Md.): 2012 (15 seed, Round of 64, MAAC member)

Lehigh: 2012 (15 seed, Round of 32)

Boston U: 2011 (16 seed, Round of 64, America East member)—2020 Patriot League Tournament Champion

Navy: 1998 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Army West Point has never qualified for the NCAA Tournament and is one of the four original Division I schools that has never done so.