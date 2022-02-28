2022 Northeast Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Recent History, TV/Streaming Info

Visit Conference Tournament Central and the 2022 Conference Tournaments Hub for full Championship Fortnight coverage.

2022 Northeast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Basics

Dates

Monday, February 28 (first round); Wednesday, March 2 (quarterfinals); Saturday, March 5 (semifinals); Tuesday, March 8 (championship)

Format

Bracket with reseeding

Site

Higher seeds host on campus

TV/Streaming Info

ESPN2 has the final on Tuesday night. NEC Front Row will stream the first round and quarterfinals for free, with ESPN3 streaming the semis. SNY and MASN will also air the semifinals.

Participants

While there are 10 teams in the NEC, the Merrimack Warriors (20-11, 14-4) are still in the midst of reclassifying from Division II. So, they won’t participate until that period ends in time for the 2023-24 academic year. Normally, only the top eight teams qualify, but this season all nine full Division I members will participate.

Downloadable Bracket (PNG, not PDF)

Schedule

First Round (Mon., Feb. 28)

Game 1: (9) Central Connecticut State 67, (8) Fairleigh Dickinson (4-22, 4-11) 66

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 2)

NEC Front Row will stream all four games.

Game 2: (9) Central Connecticut State (8-23, 4-13) at (1) Bryant (19-9, 15-2), 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the season series 2-0.

Game 3: (7) St. Francis (Pa.) (9-20, 5-13) at (2) Wagner (19-5, 13-3), 7 p.m.

The Seahawks won the season series 2-0.

Game 4: (6) Sacred Heart (10-19, 6-10) at (3) LIU (15-13, 12-6), 7 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 home split.

Game 5: (5) St. Francis Brooklyn (10-19, 7-11) at (4) Mount St. Mary’s (13-15, 9-7), 7 p.m.

The season series was a 1-1 road split.

Semifinals (Sat., March 5)

SNY and MASN will air and ESPN3 will stream both games.

Teams are reseeded.

Game 6: (4) at (1), 6 or 8 p.m.

Game 7: (3) at (2), 6 or 8 p.m.

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mayhem Potential

Data originally posted by Bob Vetrone Jr. on Twitter in 2020 with my own additions for 2021 and 2022.

1 seed (4): 2011, 2012, 2017, 2020

2011, 2012, 2017, 2020 2 seed (3): 2015, 2016, 2019

2015, 2016, 2019 4 seed (3): 2014, 2018, 2021

2014, 2018, 2021 3 seed (1): 2013

With the No. 1 and 2 seeds winning seven of the last 11 titles, mayhem potential is low. Playing exclusively on the higher seeds’ home floors has also reduced the potential for teams seeded lower than fourth to make much noise.

NCAA Seeding Record Since 2011

Years with an NCAA win are in bold.

15 seed (1): 2011

2011 16 seed (9): 2012, 2013 (First Four), 2014 (First Four), 2015 (First Four), 2016 (First Four), 2017 (First Four), 2018 (First Four), 2019 (First Four); 2021 (First Four)

The NEC champion has played in the First Four seven times since the field expanded to 68 teams. In the 10 editions of the NCAA Tournament in which there was a single opening round game, the NEC only participated twice—wins by Monmouth in 2006 and Mount St. Mary’s in 2008.

Last NCAA Tournament Appearances

Mount St. Mary’s: 2021 (16 seed, First Four)

Fairleigh Dickinson: 2019 (16 seed, 1st Round)

LIU: 2018 (16 seed, First Four)

Central Connecticut State: 2007 (16 seed, 1st Round)

Wagner: 2003 (15 seed, 1st Round)

St. Francis (Pa.): 1991 (15 seed, 1st Round)

Bryant, Sacred Heart, and St. Francis Brooklyn have never qualified, with the Terriers being one of the four original Division I members that has never done so. The Bulldogs, as the No. 1 seed, have a great chance at breaking through in 2022.

Merrimack must wait until 2024 to be eligible. and will be unable to return this season.

Mount St. Mary’s has played in three NCAA Tournaments since the field expanded to 68, participating in the First Four each time. The Mountaineers were placed in the First Four after winning as the NEC’s No. 4 seed in both 2014 and 2021 and, unusually, as the double NEC champion in 2017.

Robert Morris, who won the 2020 NEC Tournament, but was unable to play in the canceled NCAAs, and the 2015 edition, is now a member of the Horizon League.