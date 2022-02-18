Bracketology 2022: A Lock and Bubble Update Before Saturday’s Sneak Peek

Note: This story is best viewed on desktop.

✴️ = new bracket entrants

⬆️ and ⬇️ = bracket returnees’ seed movement relative to Tuesday’s bracket

(#) = Overall rank of the top 16 teams (top four seeds in each region)

Acknowledgements: NET rankings and records are accurate as of Friday, February 18, 2022 and reflect only games against Division I teams. Selection Sheet info is from WarrenNolan.com. Team logos are from Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.net.

Once again, a quick reminder of how this all works.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams: 32 conference tournament winners who will claim automatic bids and 36 teams the Selection Committee will select at-large.

of those will come out of conferences that are likely to earn one bid. Combine the 9 likely multi-bid auto bid holders with the 36 at-large teams, and you’re left with 45 spots that are up for grabs. (Of course, if the power conference tournaments go haywire like they did in 2021, this number will decline as Selection Sunday gets closer.)

So, How Many of the 45 Spots Remain Open on February 18th?

Based on the designations below:

24 teams are currently locks.

teams are currently locks. 6 teams are near-locks.

teams are near-locks. That’s 30 of 45 spots gone, leaving 15 for the bubble. Unusually, this is an increase of one over last week.

Big Ten (9)

Locks (5)

Bubble In (3)

Last Four Byes (1)

The Big Ten had a big week from a bubble perspective. Most impressively, Rutgers has rocketed up the seed list to a 10 after four consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights still have four regular-season games left against teams in this projection, so they’ll have a chance to pass both Indiana and Iowa, though the status of Ron Harper, Jr. (hand) bears monitoring.

Speaking of the Hoosiers, losers of four straight, and Hawkeyes, whose furious late rally against Michigan last night came up short, they both drop from near lock status. In IU’s case, it’s the losing streak that’s changed its state of affairs. As for Iowa, metrics still love the Hawkeyes, but the team is currently without a Quad 1 win. (You can call this the “UNC issue” for 2022, if you will.)

Saturday: (4) Illinois at (6) Michigan State, 12 p.m. (ESPN) | (10) Iowa at (5) Ohio State, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday: (11) Michigan at (3) Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (CBS) | (10) Rutgers at (2) Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Monday: (10) Indiana at (5) Ohio State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Bubble teams will have lots of opportunities to better their positions this weekend, as Iowa and Indiana both travel to Columbus for Quad 1 win opportunities, while Michigan and Rutgers hit the road for matchups with top four seed contenders. Saturday’s early game sees the weekend’s lone contest between two such teams. Illinois dropped from a 3 to a 4 following Wednesday’s loss at the RAC, a second defeat in three outings. The Illini will need to get back on track in East Lansing, where Michigan State has dropped from a 4 to a 6 thanks to Tuesday’s loss at Penn State, the Spartans’ third in four games.

Locks (4)

Providence (auto bid, 21-3/11-2 Big East/10-3 vs. Q1 & Q2/4-2 vs. Q1/NET: 30/KenPom: 44)

Villanova (20-6/13-3/11-6/5-5/5/8)

Marquette (17-9/9-6/9-9/7-6/32/39)

UConn (18-7/9-5/9-7/2-6/18/19)

Near Locks (2)

Xavier (17-8/7-7/9-6/5-6/24/38)

Seton Hall (14-9/6-8/8-8/4-6/34/32)

Last Four Byes (1)

Creighton (17-8/9-5/5-7/3-5/66/71)

The most intriguing result in the Big East this week was Villanova’s 89-84 win at Providence. With the Friars still visiting Finneran Pavilion on March 1st, Tuesday’s win might have given the Wildcats control of the conference race.

UConn was promoted to “lock” status after defeating Seton Hall, 70-65, on Wednesday to cap a 2-1 week. That defeat, the Pirates’ second in succession, keeps them shy of safety. Xavier, meanwhile, took down the Huskies on Friday, then proceeded to drop a home game against St. John’s ... by 13. Creighton has put itself in better position by racking up four consecutive wins against Big East strugglers. However, the Bluejays’ fate will be determined over the next five games, starting on Sunday.

Saturday: (7) Xavier at (6) UConn, 12 p.m. (Fox) | Georgetown at (2) Villanova, 5 p.m. (Fox) | DePaul at (8) Seton Hall, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday: (3) Providence at Butler, 1 p.m. (FS1) | (6) Marquette at (11) Creighton, 3 p.m. (FS1)

On Saturday, Xavier will have another chance to lock up a bid, if it can sweep UConn. Seton Hall, however, must avoid going 0-2 against DePaul. Villanova could take control of the league race with a win over hapless Georgetown and Providence loss at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday. Creighton gets a home game against a Marquette team that’s dropped two of three (and that’s only defeated the Hoyas since sealing a season sweep of Nova) in a bid to improve its standing.

Big 12 (6)

Locks (4)

The Longhorns are promoted to a lock despite needing overtime to defeat Oklahoma on Tuesday, 80-78.

Bubble In (1)

Last Four IN (1)

Next Four OUT

Also Considered

Also on Tuesday, Iowa State picked up a much needed win over TCU, a result that gave the Cyclones a boost while knocking the Horned Frogs into the Dayton range. Iowa State has the reverse issue that Rutgers has, as the Cyclones did their best work early in the season. Like the Scarlet Knights, conference play has given them opportunities to shift perceptions. Their struggles through Big 12 play, however, might end up costing T.J. Otzelberger’s squad.

Oklahoma drops out, and currently sits as the fifth team beyond the cut line, following consecutive losses to Kansas and Texas—by four total points. As long as we are discussing the wrong side of the cut line, keep an eye on Kansas State, which has jumped West Virginia in the pecking order following Monday’s 78-73 victory over the Mountaineers (and wins at TCU and Iowa State over consecutive Saturdays).

Saturday: (12) TCU at (2) Baylor, 12 p.m. (ESPN2) | (3) Texas Tech at (5) Texas, 12:30 p.m. (ABC) | (AC) Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. (ESPNU) | (N4O) Oklahoma at (9) Iowa State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | (1) Kansas at (AC) West Virginia, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday: (AC) West Virginia at (12) TCU, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | (2) Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Even though Oklahoma State is ineligible for the postseason, wins over the Cowboys still count for tournament selection. And that’s something both K-State and Baylor must keep in mind as they travel to Stillwater over the next few days. West Virginia can get itself back on track by beating Kansas, today’s only new No. 1 seed, at home and TCU on the road on Monday. The Horned Frogs visit Baylor on Saturday, a game they really need, while Oklahoma-Iowa State is a massive bubble matchup, especially when you consider the Sooners already defeated the Cyclones, 79-66, back on January 8th in Norman.

SEC (6)

Locks (6)

Auburn (auto bid, 24-2/12-1 SEC/13-2 vs. Q1 and Q2/7-2 vs. Q1/NET: 7/KenPom: 5)

Kentucky (21-5/12-3/9-5/5-5/3/3)

Tennessee (19-6/10-3/10-6/5-6/9/9)

LSU (19-7/7-6/9-6/5-5/16/16)

Alabama (17-9/7-6/12-7/7-5/22/20)

Arkansas (20-6/8-4/2-4/29/22)

The SEC loaded up on locks this week, thanks to the huge jumps Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama have made in the computer metrics and the fact Arkansas now has 20 wins.

Next Four OUT

Also Considered

Hopes for a seven-bid SEC took a serious hit this week, as Florida was unable to complete yet another second-half comeback on Tuesday in College Station. That 56-55 win snapped the Aggies’ eight-game skid and put them back on the board. Mississippi State, meanwhile, hangs around despite six consecutive losses against teams currently in the field.

Friday: Missouri at (AC) Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

Saturday: (6) Alabama at (1) Kentucky, 1 p.m. (CBS) | (1) Auburn at (N4O) Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN) | (5) LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. (SECN) | (4) Tennessee at (7) Arkansas, 4 p.m. (ESPN) | (AC) Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (SECN)

Sunday: (AC) Mississippi State at Missouri, 8 p.m. (SECN)

The Bulldogs will play twice this weekend, but they’ll be more worried about avoiding a bad loss to Missouri that could further torpedo their standing than actually moving up the bubble. It’s a similar story for Texas A&M, which heads to Vanderbilt. On the other hand, Florida gets a huge opportunity on Sunday afternoon when Auburn visits. Alabama’s rematch with Kentucky at Rupp and Tennessee’s trip to Fayetteville are significant contests for the race for top four seeds. LSU, who might get more Selection Committee love than expected on Saturday because of its NET ranking, must be careful when traveling to South Carolina, however.

ACC (4)

Lock (1)

Duke (auto bid, 22-4/12-3 ACC/9-3 vs. Q1 & Q2/5-1 vs. Q1/NET: 12/KenPom: 10)

Bubble In (2)

Last Four Byes (1)

Miami followed up its victory at Wake Forest by winning at Louisville. Even with the Cardinals struggling that was no mean feat for the Hurricanes who get a nice bump up the seed list thanks to three straight wins. Notre Dame has won five in a row, though the Irish needed overtime to beat Boston College at home on Wednesday. While Wake has better metrics than both Miami and Notre Dame, consecutive losses to the Canes (by four) and Duke (by two after a late rally) see the Demon Deacons drop to the 11 line.

First Four OUT

Next Four Out

Also Considered

North Carolina drops out of today’s field, thanks to Wednesday’s terrible 76-67 home loss to woeful Pitt, and a lack of Q1 wins. Virginia Tech, another team that the metrics love despite on-court results, edged closer after Monday’s win over Virginia. That result sent the Cavaliers tumbling beyond the first eight teams out.

Saturday: (9) Notre Dame at (11) Wake Forest, 1 p.m. (ACC RSNs/ACCNX) | (F4O) North Carolina at (N4O) Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. (ESPN2) | (AC) Virginia at (8) Miami, 5 p.m. (ACCN) | Florida State at (3) Duke, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday: Louisville at (F4O) North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

And ... that sets up a vital matchup for both the Hokies and Tar Heels at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. UNC has the Big Monday slot against Louisville too. That contest has lost pretty much all of its preseason luster and now looks like an opportunity for Hubert Davis’ club to avoid a bad loss. Notre Dame’s trip to Wake Forest also has added importance given the Deacons’ two-game mini-skid. Virginia can also boost its profile a bit by winning in Coral Gables. And if you dare rule out an FSU bubble comeback, note that the Seminoles will look to sweep Duke at Cameron Indoor on Saturday night.

MW (4)

Near Lock (1)

Colorado State (20-3/11-3/9-2/3-2/25/27)

The Rams extended their win streak to five by winning at New Mexico, 83-68, last night. Not only does Colorado State now have 20 Division I wins, it now sits in the NET Top 25 and KenPom 30. Barring disaster, Niko Medved’s team should hear its name called for the big bracket in three weeks’ time.

Bubble In (2)

Boise State (auto bid, 19-6/11-2/8-5/4-2/36/33)

Wyoming (20-4/10-2/8-3/3-2/35/40)

Wyoming, on the other hand, was unable to win at the Pit on Tuesday, falling 75-66 to an improving Lobo squad. That defeat pushed the Cowboys to third in the Mountain West pecking order behind CSU and Boise State. The Broncos rebounded from Sunday’s OT loss to the Rams by crushing Air Force at Clune Arena on Wednesday night.

Last Four IN (1)

San Diego State (16-6/8-3/4-6/2-5/42/34)

The Aztecs are back thanks to a four-game win streak. The latest victory was 75-56 home win over Utah State, a near perfect reversal of the Aggies’ 75-57 win in Logan. As a result, Ryan Odom’s club, 14-12 in Division I games, drops out of contention for now.

Saturday: Air Force at (9) Wyoming, 4 p.m. (AT&T SN Rocky Mtn./Root/MWN) | Utah State at (8) Boise State, 6 p.m. (CBSSN) | (7) Colorado State at UNLV, 8 p.m. (CBSSN) | (12) San Diego State at Fresno State, 10 p.m. (CBSSN)

SDSU’s position is tenuous; however, and a loss in Fresno on Saturday night would likely see the Aztecs drop back out. That’s the trickiest game the Mountain West’s contenders face this weekend, though Colorado State could be pushed at UNLV and Utah State can record another quality win by winning in Boise.

WCC (4)

Lock (1)

Gonzaga (22-2/11-0 WCC/8-2 vs. Q1 and Q2/6-2 vs. Q1/NET: 1/KenPom: 1)

Near Lock (1)

Saint Mary’s (20-6/9-3/7-6/2-6/20/20)

Last Four Byes (1)

San Francisco (20-7/8-5/8-6/3-4/33/25)

Last Four IN (1)

Also Considered

Santa Clara (18-9/8-4/3-6/1-4/75/77)

The WCC is back at four bids, as BYU jumps back in after a midweek bye, thanks to losses elsewhere. Gonzaga keeps on rolling, while Saint Mary’s followed up its Saturday loss at the Kennel by completing a season sweep of USF, 69-64. The Dons hang in heading into a bye of their own this Saturday.

Saturday: (AC) Santa Clara at (1) Gonzaga, 9 p.m. (KHQ/Root/NBCS Bay Area/AT&T SN SW/WCCN) | (12) BYU at (7) Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

I’m keeping Santa Clara around in the unlikely event the Broncos can win in Spokane on Saturday night. However, the WCC game of the week is set for Moraga, where Saint Mary’s will look to avenge the 52-43 loss BYU handed it on January 8th. Completing the season sweep would do wonders for the Cougars’ still iffy hopes.

Pac-12 (3)

Locks (3)

Arizona (23-2/13-1 Pac-12/10-2 vs. Q1 and Q2/5-2 vs. Q1/NET: 2/KenPom: 2)

UCLA (18-5/10-4/8-5/3-3/13/13)

USC (22-4/11-4/7-3/3-1/26/29)

First Four Out

Also Considered

Washington State (14-11/7-7/3-7/0-5/49/43)

Colorado (17-9/9-7/3-8/1-6/85/93)

Other than North Carolina, no team did more damage to its cause this week than Oregon. At least the Ducks’ 81-57 blowout loss to 9-15 Arizona State came in Tempe! Washington State continues to slip after four straight losses, while Colorado is edging closer to contention after four consecutive victories.

Saturday: (F4O) Oregon at (1) Arizona, 10 p.m. (ESPN) | (AC) Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m. (ESPNU) | Washington at (4) UCLA, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday: (AC) Washington State at (5) USC, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Monday: Arizona State at (4) UCLA, 9 p.m. (FS1)

The Buffaloes’ two biggest remaining games are set for consecutive Saturdays. But before Arizona visits next week, a Stanford squad that’s dropped out of the picture thanks to three losses in its past four heads to Boulder. Speaking of the Wildcats, they’ll look to hand Oregon yet another costly loss on Saturday. The L.A. schools, both of whom join Arizona in the lock category this week, will both look to complete weekend sweeps of the Washington teams. UCLA then has a makeup game against ASU on Monday night.

American Athletic (2)

Lock (1)

Houston (auto bid, 21-4/10-2 AAC/5-4 vs. Q1 & Q2/0-3 vs. Q1/NET: 4/KenPom: 7)

Last Four IN (1)

Memphis (15-8/9-4/6-6/3-2/40/37)

First Four OUT

SMU (18-6/9-3/4-4/2-1/47/62)

For the second bracket in a row, the American has two teams in, but this time the identity of Houston’s companion has changed. That’s because SMU followed up its big home win over the Cougars by defeating East Carolina and losing to Temple in Philadelphia. That knocked the Mustangs out of the auto bid slot and into the First Four Out. Memphis, which has won six in a row, jumps into the field as the Ponies’ replacement. The Tigers followed their own win at Houston by winning at Cincinnati.

Sunday: (4) Houston at Wichita State, 1 p.m. (ESPN) | (12) Memphis at (F4O) SMU, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

The Cougars got themselves back on track Thursday by taking down UCF, 70-52. Houston’s trip to Wichita State is just the appetizer to the AAC game of the weekend on Sunday, as SMU hosts Memphis in a high-stakes bubble showdown. Remember that the Mustangs won on the Tigers’ home floor, 70-62, back on January 20th.

Atlantic 10

Bubble In (1)

Davidson (auto bid, 20-4/11-2 A 10/4-4 vs. Q1 & Q2/2-1 vs. Q1/NET: 58/KenPom: 66)

First Four OUT

Dayton (18-8/10-3 A 10/7-5/3-2/54/49)

Also Considered

Saint Louis (17-8/9-4/3-6/1-3/55/50)

VCU (17-7/10-3/6-6/2-2/64/81)

St. Bonaventure (16-7/8-4/6-6/3-3/87/88)

Here are the margins of Davidson’s last 12 games (wins unless noted): 4, 10, 3, 2, 3, 2 (loss), 8, 5, 5, 4 (OT), 7 (loss), 11. This is why the Wildcats, who now lead Dayton and VCU by just a game in the Atlantic 10 standings and are two losses up on both Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure, dropped from a near-lock to the “bubble in” category this week.

Friday: Richmond at (AC) VCU, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday: (F4O) Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m. (NBCS Philadelphia/ESPN+ ($)) | (AC) Saint Louis at (10) Davidson, 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN) | Duquesne at (AC) St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

We could have a logjam at the top of the table after Saturday, as VCU can complete a season sweep of Richmond Friday, Dayton should be able to win at Saint Joe’s, St. Bonaventure should be able to do the same to Duquesne at home, while Saint Louis will travel to North Carolina with the goal of knocking Davidson down into the mire.

Elsewhere

Bubble IN (2)

Murray State (auto bid, 22-2/15-0 OVC/4-1/2-1/23/23)

Loyola Chicago (auto bid, 19-5/11-3 MVC/4-5/2-2/28/26)

Iona (auto bid, 21-5/11-2 MAAC/2-3/1-3/76/83)

The Racers and Ramblers might just be able to make it in should they fail to win their respective auto bids in early March. The Gaels, however, will have to be perfect the rest of the way to have any hope. Rick Pitino’s club has won two straight since dropping consecutive road games against Niagara and Siena.

Next Four Out

Belmont (22-5/13-2 OVC/4-5/1-2/48/61)

Of the Bruins’ five losses, just January 20th’s 83-74 loss at Morehead State came against a team that’s outside of this projected field.

Also Considered

UAB (18-6/10-3 C-USA/4-3/2-1/46/44)

North Texas (auto bid, 17-4/12-1 C-USA/5-3/0-1/41/43)

It’s a longshot, sure, but there’s still a chance that Conference USA places a pair of teams in the field. Of course, both of them are headed to the revamped American in the near future.

Most notable games in bold.

Friday: (13) Ohio at Kent State, 7 p.m. (CBSSN) | Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Penn at (14) Yale, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | (15) Cleveland State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Wright State at Oakland, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Saturday: Wofford at Furman, 12 p.m. (Nexstar Carolinas/ESPN+ ($)) | UMBC at (13) Vermont, 12 p.m. (ESPN3) | Holy Cross at Navy, 12 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Central Connecticut State at (14) Wagner, 1 p.m. (NEC Front Row) | Boston University at (16) Colgate, 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Morgan State vs. Howard (NBA HBCU Classic), 2 p.m. (ESPN2/NBA TV/TNT) | Illinois State at Bradley, 2 p.m. (Bally Midwest/NBCS Chicago/ESPN3) | St. Thomas at (13) South Dakota State, 3 p.m. (Midco Sports/ESPN+ ($))

(12) North Texas at (AC) UAB, 4 p.m. (Stadium) | Hawai’i at UC Irvine, 4 p.m. (Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+ ($)) | (15) Montana State at Southern Utah, 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | VMI at (13) Chattanooga, 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Cal Baptist at (14) Seattle, 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Towson at College of Charleston, 4 p.m. (FloHoops ($)) | (16) Norfolk State at Coppin State, 4 p.m. (Coppin State stream) | (8) Murray State at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | South Alabama at Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | SIU Edwardsville at (N4O) Belmont, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | FGCU at North Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Little Rock at (15) Texas State, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Drake at (9) Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m. (ESPN2) | Penn at Brown, 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Kennesaw State at Jacksonville, 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Central Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m. (ESPN3) | Princeton at (14) Yale, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Stetson at (14) Liberty, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Hampton at (15) Longwood, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | James Madison at (16) UNCW, 7 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Northern Colorado at Weber State, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Cal State Fullerton at CSUN, 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | (16) Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sunday: Fairfield at (12) Iona, 1 p.m. (ESPN3) | Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m. (ESPN2/U) | (15) Cleveland State at Green Bay, 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Northern Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | Jacksonville State at Bellarmine, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Monday: American at (16) Colgate, 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN) | (16) Norfolk State at Morgan State, 7:30 p.m. (Morgan State stream) | Indiana State at Drake, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | (9) Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | (14) Liberty at Central Arkansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)) | New Mexico State at (14) Seattle, 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

It’s yet another massive weekend, particularly in the Ivy League, where the second and third-place teams visit those in first and fifth, the Horizon, WAC, and MVC. In the MAC, first-place Ohio, who was swept by second-place Toledo, aims to sweep third-place Kent State, who completed its own sweep of the Rockets on Tuesday!

All three teams who can finish their respective conference seasons without a loss are in action Saturday. Not only does Gonzaga host Santa Clara, South Dakota State welcomes D1 newcomer St. Thomas to Brookings. Murray State, however, must travel to UT Martin.

My next full update will come on Tuesday, when I’ll also look at what the Committee taught us on Saturday afternoon.