Daily Chronological Schedule

To come

Sat., Tues., and Sat., March 5, 8, and 12: Higher seeds host

2021 Champion: Hartford

Not participating: Stony Brook (excluded because of future move to the CAA)

Did not qualify: The lowest-placed eligible team will not qualify.

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 5)

ESPN+ or ESPN3 will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) at (1)

Game 2: (7) at (2)

Game 3: (6) at (3)

Game 4: (4) at (5)

Semifinals (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ or ESPN3 will stream both games.

Teams are reseeded.

Game 5: (4) at (1)

Game 6: (3) at (2)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Sun., March 10–13: Fort Worth, Texas

2021 Champion: Houston

First Round (Thurs., March 10)

ESPNU will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 1 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, approx. 5:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed.–Sun., March 9–13: Washington, D.C.

2021 Champion: St. Bonaventure

First Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 1 p.m.

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), approx. 3:30 p.m.

Second Round (Thurs., March 10)

USA will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 12 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

USA will air all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tues.–Sat., March 8–12: Brooklyn, N.Y.

2021 Champion: Georgia Tech

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ACC Network will air all three games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 2 p.m.

Game 2: (15) vs. (10), approx. 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (14) vs. (11), approx. 7 p.m.

Second Round (Wed., March 9)

Game 4: (9) vs. (8), 12 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (5), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (7), 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (6), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 14: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tues., Thurs., Sat., and Tues., March 1, 3, 5, and 8: Higher seeds host

2021 Champion: Liberty

Participating, but ineligible for NCAA or NIT bids: North Alabama (reclassifying to Division I, year 4 of 4) and Bellarmine (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

First Round (Tues., March 1)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (E6) at (W3)

Game 2: (W5) at (E4)

Game 3: (W6) at (E3)

Game 4: (E5) at (W4)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 3)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner at (E2)

Game 6: Game 2 winner at (W1)

Game 7: Game 3 winner at (W2)

Game 8: Game 4 winner at (E1)

Semifinals (Sat., March 5)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, TBD (ESPN)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Kansas City, Mo.

2021 Champion: Texas

Not participating: Oklahoma State (ineligible for the postseason)

First Round (Wed., March 9)

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Game 2: (5) vs. (4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), approx. 3 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 4: (7) vs. (2), 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 5: (6) vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 7: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: New York

2021 Champion: Georgetown

First Round (Wed., March 9)

FS1 will air all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 7 p.m.

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

FS1 will air all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m.

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

FS1 will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, approx. 9 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Boise, Idaho

2021 Champion: Eastern Washington

First Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 2 p.m.

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), approx. 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 2 p.m.

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), approx. 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), approx. 10 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, approx. 10 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wed. and Fri.–Sun., March 2 and 4–6: Charlotte, N.C.

2021 Champion: Winthrop

First Round (Wed., March 2)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: (12) vs. (5), approx. 2 p.m.

Game 3: (10) vs. (7), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (11) vs. (6), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 4)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Sat., March 5)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 6)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sun., March 9–13: Indianapolis

2021 Champion: Illinois

First Round (Wed., March 9)

B1G Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 6 p.m.

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Second Round (Thurs., March 10)

B1G Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), approx. 2 p.m.

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6), approx. 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

B1G Network will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 11:30 a.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), approx. 2 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 6:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), approx. 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

CBS will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Tues. and Thurs.–Sat., March 8 and 10–12: Henderson, Nev.

2021 Champion: UC Santa Barbara

Not participating: UC San Diego (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 9 p.m.

Game 4: (10) vs. (7), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 9: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 3 p.m.

Game 10: (5) vs. (4), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 9 p.m.

Game 12: (6) vs. (3), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3 live; ESPN2 replay following Game 16)

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 12 a.m. 3/12 (ESPN2)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 18: Semifinal winners, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sat.–Tues., March 5–8: Washington, D.C.

2021 Champion: Drexel

Not participating: James Madison (excluded because of future move to the Sun Belt)

First Round (Sat., March 5)

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 5 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 6)

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m.

Game 3: (5) vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: (7) vs. (2), 6 p.m.

Game 5: (6) vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Mon., March 7)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Tues.–Sat., March 8–12: Frisco, Texas

2021 Champion: North Texas

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) vs. (6), 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), 8 p.m.

Second Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: (5) vs. (4), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (3), 7 p.m.

Game 5: (5) vs. (4), approx. 9 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Stadium will air or stream all four games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (2), 7 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (1), approx. 9 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (2), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Tues. and Thurs., March 1 and 3 Campus sites

Mon. and Tues., March 7 and 8: Indianapolis

2021 Champion: Cleveland State

First Round (Tues., March 1)

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) at (8)

Game 2: (10) at (7)

Game 3: (11) at (6)

Game 4: (12) at (5)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 3)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (4)

Game 7: Game 2 winner vs. (2)

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. (3)

Semifinals (Mon., March 7)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat. and Sun., March 12 and 13: Cambridge, Mass.

2021 Champion: None

Did not qualify: The fifth through eighth-place teams will not qualify.

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 1: (4) vs. (1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: (3) vs. (2), 2 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 3: Semifinal winners, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tues.–Sat., March 8–12: Atlantic City, N.J.

2021 Champion: Iona

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ will stream all three games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 5 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), approx. 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 7 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 7 p.m.

Game 7: (5) vs. (4), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN News will air both games.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 10: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Thurs.–Sat., March 10–12: Cleveland, Ohio

2021 Champion: Ohio

Did not qualify: The ninth through 12th-place teams will not qualify.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: (5) vs. (4), approx. 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: (7) vs. (2), approx. 4 p.m.

Game 4: (6) vs. (3), approx. 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 7:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Norfolk, Va.

2021 Champion: Norfolk State

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ or ESPN3 will stream both games.

Game 3: (8) vs. (1), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (7) vs. (2), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ or ESPN3 will stream both games.

Game 7: (5) vs. (4), 6 p.m.

Game 8: (6) vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ or ESPN3 will stream both games.

Game 11: Game.3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Sun., March 3–6: St. Louis, Mo.

2021 Champion: Loyola Chicago

First Round (Thurs., March 3)

Valley TV will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 7 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 4)

Valley TV will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 1 p.m.

Game 4: (5) vs. (4), approx. 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 7 p.m.

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Sat., March 5)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 6 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 6)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Las Vegas

2021 Champion: San Diego State

Note: Game numbering includes women’s tournament.

First Round (Wed., March 9)

MWN will stream all three games.

Game 10: (9) vs. (8), 2 p.m.

Game 11: (10) vs. (7), approx. 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: (11) vs. (6), approx. 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

CBSSN will air all four games.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. (1), 3 p.m.

Game 15: (5) vs. (4), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. (2), 9 p.m.

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. (3), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 18: Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Game 19: Game 16 winner vs. Game 17 winner, approx. 12 a.m. 3/12

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 20: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (CBS)

Mon., Feb. 28 and Wed., Sat., and Tues., March 2, 5, and 8: Higher seeds host

2021 Champion: Mount St. Mary’s

Not participating: Merrimack (reclassifying to Division I, year 3 of 4)

First Round (Mon., Feb. 28)

Game 1: (9) at (8), TBD (NEC Front Row)

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 2)

NEC Front Row will stream all four games.

Game 2: Game 1 winner at (1)

Game 3: (7) at (2)

Game 4: (6) at (3)

Game 5: (5) at (4)

Semifinals (Sat., March 5)

SNY will air and ESPN3 will stream both games.

Game 6: (4) at (1), 6 or 8 p.m.

Game 7: (3) at (2), 6 or 8 p.m.

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 8: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 2–5: Evansville, Ind.

2021 Champion: Morehead State

Did not qualify: The ninth and 10th-place teams will not qualify.

First Round (Wed., March 2)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (5), 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), approx. 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 3)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4), 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3), approx. 10 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 4)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 8 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2), approx. 10:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 5)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Las Vegas

2021 Champion: Oregon State

First Round (Wed., March 9)

Pac-12 Networks will air all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 3 p.m.

Game 2: (12) vs. (5), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: (10) vs. (7), 9 p.m.

Game 4: (11) vs. (6), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), approx. 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (2), 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (3), approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Tues., Thurs., Sun., and Wed., March 1, 3, 6, and 9: Higher seeds host

2021 Champion: Colgate

First Round (Tues., March 1)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) at (8)

Game 2: (10) at (7)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 3)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner at (1)

Game 4: (5) vs. (4)

Game 5: Game 2 winner at (2)

Game 6: (6) at (3)

Semifinals (Sun., March 6)

CBSSN will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 or 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 or 4 p.m.

Championship (Wed., March 9)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Wed.–Sun., March 9–13: Tampa, Fla.

2021 Champion: Alabama

First Round (Wed., March 9)

SEC Network will air both games.

Game 1: (13) vs. (12), 6 p.m.

Game 2: (14) vs. (11), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Second Round (Thurs., March 10)

SEC Network will air all four games.

Game 3: (9) vs. (8), 12 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (5), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: (10) vs. (7), 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (6), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 11)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. (2), 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Semifinals (Sat., March 12)

ESPN will air both games.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship (Sun., March 13)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri.–Mon., March 4–7: Asheville, N.C.

2021 Champion: UNCG

First Round (Fri., March 4)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 5 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 5)

Select Nexstar-owned stations will air and ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12 p.m.

Game 4: (5) vs. (4), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. (2), 6 p.m.

Game 6: (6) vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Sun., March 6)

ESPNU will air both games.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 6:30 p.m.

Championship (Mon., March 7)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Katy, Texas

2021 Champion: Abilene Christian (now a WAC member)

First Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (5), 6 p.m.

Game 2: (7) vs. (6), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (4), 6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (3), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (1), 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (2), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Birmingham, Ala.

2021 Champion: Texas Southern

Did not qualify:

Quarterfinals (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (7) vs. (2), 3 p.m.

Game 2: (8) vs. (1), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (6) vs. (3), 3 p.m.

Game 4: (5) vs. (4), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 2inner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sat.–Tues., March 5–8: Sioux Falls, S.D.

2021 Champion: Oral Roberts

Not participating: St. Thomas (reclassifying to Division I, year 1 of 5)

Did not qualify: The lowest-placed eligible team will not qualify.

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 5)

Midco Sports will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (8) vs. (1), 7 p.m.

Game 2: (7) vs. (2), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Sun., March 6)

Midco Sports will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: (5) vs. (4), 7 p.m.

Game 4: (6) vs. (3), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Mon., March 7)

Midco Sports will air and either ESPN3 or ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fri.–Mon., March 4–7: Pensacola, Fla.

2021 Champion: Appalachian State

First Round (Fri., March 4)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: (12) vs. (5), approx. 3 p.m.

Game 3: (11) vs. (6), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (10) vs. (7), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 5)

ESPN+ will stream all four games.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. (1), 12:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (4), approx. 3 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3), 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. (2), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Sun., March 6)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Mon., March 7)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thurs.–Tues., March 3–8: Las Vegas

2021 Champion: Gonzaga

First Round (Thurs., March 3)

TBA RSNs will air and WCC Network and BYU TV will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 9 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Second Round (Fri., March 4)

TBA RSNs will air and WCC Network and BYU TV will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 9 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (6), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Sat., March 5)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (4), 9:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (3), approx. 12 a.m. 3/6

Semifinals (Mon., March 7)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. (1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. (2), approx. 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship (Tues., March 8)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Tues., March 8: Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena)

Wed.–Sat., March 9–12: Las Vegas (Orleans Arena)

2021 Champion: Grand Canyon

Not participating: Cal Baptist (reclassifying to Division I, year 4 of 4), Dixie State and Tarleton State (reclassifying to Division I, year 2 of 4)

First Round (Tues., March 8)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 1: (9) vs. (8), 9 p.m.

Game 2: (10) vs. (7), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Second Round (Wed., March 9)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. (5), 9 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. (6), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 10)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. (4), 9 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. (3), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., March 11)

ESPN+ will stream both games.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. (1), 9 p.m.

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. (2), approx. 11:30 p.m.

Championship (Sat., March 12)

Game 9: Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. (ESPNU)