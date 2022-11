Bracketology 2023: Preseason Text-Only Bracket and Seed List

2022-23 Men’s College Basketball Early Season Tournaments and Exempt Multi-Team Events (MTEs) A regularly updated list of the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season’s exempt multiple-team events (MTEs) and non-exempt tournaments, which will eventually include schedule and TV information. If you have any additions (non-Rothstein tweets, I already see those), email them to bloggingthebracket at gmail dot com or tweet them to me @ChrisDobbertean.