Bracketology 2023: Happy 2022-23 College Basketball Season!

Graphics by Chris Dobbertean using logos from either SportsLogos.net, Wikimedia Commons, or the institutions’ websites.

Preseason bracketology is hard, folks. However, last year I did a little better with my November projection than my first one for the 2020-21 season, which I held off until January 2021 since COVID was still wreaking havoc with the schedule in November and December 2020.

Preseason 2022 vs. January 2021 Selection/Seeding Preseason 2022 Jan. 2021 Selection/Seeding Preseason 2022 Jan. 2021 Correct Final Selections 43 41 Missed Final Selections 25 27 Teams Correctly Seeded 10 8 Teams Seeded Within 1 Seed Line 15 8 Teams Seeded Within 2 Seed Lines 7 8 Teams Seeded Within 3 Seed Lines 4 5 Teams Seeded Within 4 Seed Lines 0 5 Teams Seeded Within 5 Seed Lines 2 3 Teams Seeded Within 6+ Seed Lines 5 4

Amazingly, I missed seeding one team by 10 lines, as preseason No. 1 seed Michigan was one of three Big Ten 11 seeds in the final bracket.

Since preseason bracketology is always an exercise in futility, I’m going to skip the analysis and get to the bracket itself.

Seed List and Text-Only Bracket for Screen Readers

Key:

Conference logos indicate auto bid holders.

Numbers in red squares indicate team’s position in the bracket’s top 16 (top four seed lines).

Bids By Conference

Ins and Outs (23)

Into the Preseason Bracket: Cincinnati, Dayton (A 10), Drake (MVC), Florida, Furman (SoCon), Grand Canyon (WAC), Iona (MAAC), Liberty (ASUN), Morehead State (OVC), Nicholls State (Southland), Northern Kentucky (Horizon), Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn (Ivy), Saint Louis, St. Francis (Pa.) (NEC), Texas A&M, Toledo (MAC), Towson (CAA), UC Santa Barbara (Big West), Virginia, Xavier

2022 Teams Not Returning (For Now): Akron (MAC), Boise State, Bryant (NEC, now in the America East), Cal State Fullerton (Big West), Chattanooga (SoCon), Colorado State, Davidson, Delaware (CAA), Iowa State, Jacksonville State (ASUN), Loyola Chicago (MVC, now in the A 10), LSU, Marquette, Murray State (OVC, now in the MVC), New Mexico State (WAC), Providence, Richmond, Rutgers, Saint Peter’s (MAAC), San Francisco, Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Southland), Wright State (Horizon), Yale (Ivy)

Note that there are three 2022 auto bid winners who have moved on to new conferences for this season. While the biggest moves in realignment are set to occur in the coming seasons, this year saw many moves, something I will write about later this week.

Enjoy the new season!