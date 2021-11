2021-22 Men’s College Basketball Exempt Multi-Team Events And Tournaments

For information on non-exempt, neutral-site events, like the Champions Classic, Jimmy V Classic, CBS Sports Classic, and Orange Bowl Classic, visit this page.

For information on conference challenges (Big 12/Big East, ACC/Big Ten, etc.), visit this page.

Field logos by Chris Dobbertean using logos by SportsLogos.net (except for Bellarmine, Bucknell, Cal Baptist, Chaminade, Dixie State, Hawai’i-Hilo, Oakland, St. Thomas, Tarleton State, UC San Diego, Utah, Valparaiso, and Western Illinois) and color information from TeamColorCodes.com.

TV/streaming info directly from the event websites or MattSarzSports.com. All times are Eastern.

Exempt Multiple-Team Events (MTEs)

Georgia Tech Showcase

Tues.–Fri., Nov. 9–19: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter (update); Georgia Tech; Lamar)

Tues., Nov. 9

Miami (Ohio) (MAC) at Georgia Tech (ACC), 7:30 p.m. (ACCNX)

Fri., Nov. 12

Stetson (ASUN) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. (ACCNX)

Sat., Nov. 13

Lamar (WAC) at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Mon., Nov. 15

Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. (ACCNX)

Wed., Nov. 17

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Fri., Nov. 19

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Texas Tech/Grand Canyon MTE

Tues.–Wed., Nov. 9–17: Campus sites (Texas Tech; Grand Canyon; UNF)

Tues., Nov. 9

North Florida (ASUN) at Texas Tech (Big 12), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Grambling State (SWAC) at Grand Canyon (WAC), 9 p.m. (Fox 10 Xtra/ESPN+ ($))

Thurs., Nov. 11

Grambling State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 12

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m. (Fox 10 Xtra/ESPN+ ($))

Washington State MTE

Tues.–Mon., Nov. 9–15: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter; Washington State; Alcorn State)

Tues., Nov. 9

Alcorn State (SWAC) at Washington State (Pac-12), 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Wed., Nov. 10

Alcorn State at Seattle (WAC), 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 12

Seattle at Washington State, 10 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks Washington)

Hoop Group Garden State Classic

Wed.–Fri., Nov. 10–19: Campus sites (The D1 Docket via Twitter; Rutgers; Lehigh)

Wed., Nov. 10

Lehigh (Patriot) at Rutgers (Big Ten), 7 p.m. (B1G+ ($))

Thurs., Nov. 11

Merrimack (NEC, transitional) at NJIT (AE), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 13

Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m. (B1G+ ($))

NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Tues., Nov. 16

NJIT at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m. (B1G+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 19

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

Uprise AG College Season Opener

Thurs.–Sat., Nov. 11–13: Charleston, S.C. (C of C; Uprise Athletics Group via Twitter)

Thurs., Nov. 11

Loyola Md. (Patriot) vs. Lipscomb (ASUN), 4 p.m.

South Carolina State (MEAC) at College of Charleston (CAA), 7 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Fri., Nov. 12

South Carolina State vs. Loyola (Md.), 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at College of Charleston, 7:30 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Sat., Nov. 13

Lipscomb vs. South Carolina State, 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at College of Charleston, 5 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Fri. and Sat., Nov. 12 and 13: Durham, N.C. (Schedule)

Fri., Nov. 12

Hartford (AE) vs. Campbell (Big South), 1:30 p.m.

Army West Point (Patriot) at Duke (ACC), 7 p.m. (ACCNX)

Sat., Nov. 13

Hartford vs. Army West Point, 2:30 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m. (ACCN)

Fri.–Mon., Nov. 12–22: Campus sites (Schedule)

Fri., Nov. 12

Robert Morris (Horizon) at Kentucky (SEC), 7 p.m. (SECN)

Tues., Nov. 16

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SECN)

Wed., Nov. 17

Robert Morris at Ohio (MAC), 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Fri., Nov. 19

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Mount St. Mary’s (NEC) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Mon., Nov. 22

Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri. and Sun., Nov. 12 and 14: Asheville, N.C. (Bracket)

Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 12)

Western Kentucky (C-USA) vs. Minnesota (Big Ten), 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Princeton (Ivy) vs. South Carolina (SEC), approx. 9 p.m. (ESPN News)

Finals (Sun., Nov. 14)

Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton, approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation: Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Chattanooga MTE

Sun.–Thurs., Nov. 14–18: Chattanooga, Tenn. (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Sun., Nov. 14

UNC Asheville (Big South) at Chattanooga (SoCon), 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Tues., Nov. 16

Tennessee Tech (OVC) at Chattanooga, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Thurs., Nov. 18

Tennessee Tech vs. UNC Asheville, 6 p.m.

Roadrunner Invitational

Mon.–Wed. and Sun., Nov. 15–17 and 21: San Antonio, Texas (The D1 Docket via Twitter; Rocco Miller via Twitter; Denver; Jeff Goodman, Stadium; TAMU-CC; IUPUI; UTSA)

Mon., Nov. 15

IUPUI (Horizon) vs. Denver (Summit), 6 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 16

IUPUI vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Southland), 6 p.m.

Denver at UTSA (C-USA), approx. 8:30 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Wed., Nov. 17

Denver vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at UTSA (C-USA), 5:30 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Sun., Nov. 21

Texas A&M Corpus Christi at UTSA, 4 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Hall of Fame Showcase

Tues. and Wed., Nov. 16 and 17: Uncasville, Conn. (Release)

Tues., Nov. 16

UMass Lowell (AE) vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12), 5 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Central Connecticut State (NEC) vs. NC State (ACC), 8 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Wed., Nov. 17

Central Connecticut State vs. UMass Lowell, 5 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

NC State vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Iowa MTE

Tues.–Thurs., Nov. 16–18: Iowa City, Iowa (The D1 Docket; Iowa; NCCU; ASU)

Tues., Nov. 16

NC Central (MEAC) at Iowa (Big Ten), 9 p.m. (B1G Network)

Thurs., Nov. 18

Alabama State (SWAC) at Iowa, 7 p.m. (B1G Network)

Sat., Nov. 20

NC Central at Alabama State, 8 p.m.

Wed.–Wed., Nov. 17–24: Campus sites

Wed., Nov. 17

Northern Colorado (Big Sky) at Texas (Big 12), 8:30 p.m. (LHN)

Thurs., Nov. 18

San José State (MW) at Cal Baptist (WAC, transitional), 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 20

San José State at Texas, 3 p.m. (LHN)

Sun., Nov. 21

Northern Colorado at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Tues., Nov. 23

Northern Colorado at San José State, 10 p.m. (MWN)

Wed., Nov. 24

Cal Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m. (LHN)

Thurs.–Fri. and Sun., Nov. 18–19 and 21: Myrtle Beach, S.C. (PDF Bracket)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., Nov. 18)

Davidson (A 10) vs. New Mexico State (WAC), 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

Penn (Ivy) vs. Utah State (MW), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Oklahoma (Big 12) vs. East Carolina (American), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Indiana State (MVC) vs. Old Dominion (C-USA), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

New Mexico State vs. Utah State, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oklahoma vs. Indiana State, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

Davidson vs. Penn, approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

East Carolina vs. Old Dominion, approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

Championship, approx. 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

3rd/4th Place, 6 p.m. (ESPNU) or approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

5th/6th Place, 6 p.m. (ESPNU) or approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

7th/8th Place, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN News)

Thurs.–Fri. and Sun., Nov. 18–19 and 21: Charleston, S.C. (PDF Bracket)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., Nov. 18)

St. Bonaventure (A 10) vs. Boise State (MW), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Clemson (ACC) vs. Temple (American), approx. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Marquette (Big East) vs. Ole Miss (SEC), approx. 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Elon (CAA) vs. West Virginia (Big 12), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

St. Bonaventure vs. Clemson, approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Marquette vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

Boise State vs. Temple, 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

Ole Miss vs. Elon, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

Championship, approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

3rd/4th Place, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

5th/6th Place, approx. 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

7th/8th Place, 10:30 a.m. (ESPNU)

Thurs.–Sun., Nov. 18–21: St. Petersburg, Fla. (Release)

Thurs., Nov. 18

CBSSN will air all three games.

Green Bay (Horizon) vs. UNCG (SoCon), 3 p.m.

UMass (A 10) vs. Weber State (Big Sky), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Ball State (MAC) vs. FIU (C-USA), approx. 8 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19

UNCG vs. UMass, 3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Weber State vs. Ball State, approx. 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

FIU vs. Green Bay, approx. 8 p.m. (Pluto.tv)

Sun., Nov. 21

Green Bay vs. Weber State, 12 p.m. (Pluto.tv)

Ball State vs. UMass, approx. 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

UNCG vs. FIU, approx. 5 p.m. (Pluto.tv)

Blue Demon Classic

Thurs.–Sun., Nov. 18–28: Campus sites (The D1 Docket; DePaul; EMU)

Thurs., Nov. 18

Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Northern Kentucky (Horizon), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 20

Western Illinois (Summit) at DePaul (Big East), 6 p.m. (FS2)

Mon., Nov. 22

Western Illinois at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Wed., Nov. 24

Western Illinois at Eastern Michigan, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

Fri., Nov. 26

Northern Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m. (FS2)

Sun., Nov. 28

Eastern Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Wofford MTE

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 19–21: Spartanburg, S.C. (Rocco Miller via Twitter; Wofford)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all three games.

Fri., Nov. 19

Hampton (Big South) at Wofford (SoCon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 20

Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) vs. Hampton, 5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21

Georgia Southern at Wofford, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Longwood MTE

Fri.–Tues., Nov. 19–23: Campus sites (The D1 Docket via Twitter; Longwood Blue via Twitter; UMBC; Longwood; American; WCU)

Fri., Nov. 19

American (Patriot) at Longwood (Big South), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Western Carolina (SoCon) vs. UMBC (AE) (at Longwood), approx. 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 20

UMBC at Longwood, 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sun., Nov. 21

Western Carolina at Longwood, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Tues., Nov. 23

American at UMBC, 7 p.m. (MASN2/ESPN3)

Fri.–Mon., Nov. 19–22: St. Thomas, V.I (PDF Bracket)

ESPN3 will stream all 12 games.

Quarterfinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

Bradley (MVC) vs. Colorado State (MW), 1 p.m.

Brown (Ivy) vs. Creighton (Big East), approx. 3:15 p.m.

Northeastern (CAA) vs. Duquesne (A 10), approx. 5:45 p.m.

Southern Illinois (MVC) vs. Colorado (Pac-12), approx. 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals (Sat., Nov. 20)

Top half, 3:15 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 5:45 p.m.

Semifinals (Sun., Nov. 20)

Top half, 7:45 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 10 p.m.

Finals (Mon., Nov. 21)

7th/8th, 3 p.m.

4th/6th, approx. 5:15 p.m.

3rd/5th, approx. 7:45 p.m.

Championship, approx. 10 p.m.

Lanky Wells Classic

Fri.–Wed., Nov. 19–24: Ruston, La. (ULM; Rocco Miller via Twitter; Louisiana Tech; NSU)

Fri., Nov. 19

Louisiana Tech (C-USA) at Northwestern State (Southland), 8:30 p.m. (NW State stream)

Tues., Nov. 23

ULM (Sun Belt) vs. Northwestern State, 3 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 24

ULM at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Fri. and Sun., Nov. 19 and 21: Las Vegas (Release)

Nov. 15, 22, and 24: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter (update); Taylor Eldridge via Twitter; Arizona; Wichita State; Michigan)

Host Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

Arizona (Pac-12) vs. Wichita State (American), 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Michigan (Big Ten) vs. UNLV (MW), approx. 12:30 a.m. 11/20 (ESPN2)

Host Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

Championship, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Consolation, approx. 12 a.m. 11/22 (ESPN2)

On-Campus Games

Mon., Nov. 15

North Dakota State (Summit) at UNLV, 10 p.m. (YurView LV/MWN)

Tues., Nov. 16

Tarleton State (WAC, transitional) at Wichita State, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

North Dakota State at Arizona, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Mon., Nov. 22

Tarleton State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m. (WDAY Xtra/ESPN+ ($))

Wed., Nov. 24

Tarleton State at Michigan, 7 p.m. (B1G Network)

Paradise Classic

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 19–21: Boca Raton, Fla. (North Dakota; UT Martin; Troy)

CUSA.tv ($) will stream all six games.

Fri., Nov. 19

Troy (Sun Belt) vs. North Dakota (Summit). 3 p.m.

UT Martin (OVC) at Florida Atlantic (C-USA), 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20

Troy vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21

North Dakota vs. UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Troy at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Furman MTE

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 19–21: Greenville, S.C. (The D1 Docket; Radford; Furman; Navy)

Fri., Nov. 19

Radford (Big South) at Furman (SoCon), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 20

Navy (Patriot) vs. Radford, 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21

Navy at Furman, 3 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Penguin Classic

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 19–21: Youngstown, Ohio (Rocco Miller via Twitter; Youngstown State)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all six games.

Fri., Nov. 19

St. Thomas (Summit, transitional) at Youngstown State (Horizon), 5 p.m.

Niagara (MAAC) vs. SIU Edwardsville (OVC), 7:45 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20

SIU Edwardsville at Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

Niagara vs. St. Thomas, 4:45 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21

St. Thomas vs. SIU Edwardsville, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Youngstown State, 3:45 p.m.

Golden Turkey Classic

Fri.–Fri., Nov. 19–26: Campus sites (UTEP; UCSB; Chicago State; Rocco Miller via Twitter (update); Justin Frommer via Twitter; FAMU; Pacific)

Fri., Nov. 19

UTEP (C-USA) at Pacific (WCC), 10 p.m. (WCCN)

Sat., Nov. 20

Chicago State (WAC) at UC Santa Barbara (Big West), 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Mon., Nov. 22

UC Riverside (Big West) at UTEP, 9 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Chicago State at Pacific, 10 p.m. (WCCN)

Wed., Nov. 24

Florida A&M (SWAC) at UTEP, 9 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC) at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 26

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m. (WCCN)

Florida A&M at UC Riverside

Nebraska MTE

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 19–28: Campus sites (Robin Washut, HuskerOnline; Southern; South Dakota; Tennessee State)

Fri., Nov 19

Southern (SWAC) at South Dakota (Summit), 8 p.m. (USD stream)

Sun., Nov. 21

Southern (SWAC) at Nebraska (Big Ten), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Tennessee State (OVC) at South Dakota, 8 p.m. (USD stream)

Tues., Nov. 23

Tennessee State at Nebraska, 9 p.m. (B1G Network)

Sat., Nov. 27

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m. (B1G+ ($))

Sun., Nov. 28

Southern at Tennessee State, 3 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri. and Sat., Nov. 19 and 20: Northridge, Calif. (Bracket)

Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 19)

Texas State (Sun Belt) vs. Dixie State (WAC, transitional), 2 p.m. (CSUN stream)

Eastern Washington (Big Sky) at CSUN (Big West), 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Finals (Sat., Nov. 20)

Championship, 11 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Lake Erie Challenge

Sat.–Wed., Nov. 20–24: Campus sites (Cleveland State; Canisius)

Sat., Nov. 20

Canisius (MAAC) at Cleveland State (Horizon), 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Mon. Nov. 22

Coppin State (MEAC) at Cleveland State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Wed., Nov. 24

Coppin State at Canisius, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Eastern Kentucky Invitational

Sat.–Wed., Nov. 20–24: Richmond, Ky. (Albany; EIU)

Sat., Nov. 20

Albany (AE) at Eastern Kentucky (ASUN), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Mon, Nov. 22

Eastern Illinois at Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Wed., Nov. 24

Eastern Illinois (OVC) vs. Albany, 12 p.m.

Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20 and 21: Uncasville, Conn. (Release)

Semifinals (Sat., Nov. 20)

ESPN News will air both games.

Villanova (Big East) vs. Tennessee (SEC), 1 p.m.

Purdue (Big Ten) vs. North Carolina (ACC), 4 p.m.

Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

Championship, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Consolation, approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri.–Mon., Nov. 12–15: Campus sites

Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20 and 21: Daytona Beach, Fla. (Release)

Host Semifinals (Sat., Nov. 20)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Utah (Pac-12) vs. Boston College (ACC), 5 p.m.

Rhode Island (A 10) vs. Tulsa (American), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Host Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Championship, approx. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Visitor Semifinals (Sat., Nov. 20)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Bryant (NEC) vs. Bethune-Cookman (SWAC), 12 p.m.

Air Force (MW) vs. Holy Cross (Patriot), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Visitor Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Championship, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Consolation, 12 p.m.

On-Campus Games

Fri., Nov. 12

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m. (ACCNX)

Sat., Nov. 13

Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Mon., Nov. 15

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks Mountain)

Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20 and 21: High Point, N.C. (Bracket)

Semifinals (Sat., Nov. 20)

Howard (MEAC) at High Point (Big South), 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Georgia State (Sun Belt) vs. William & Mary (CAA), 5 p.m.

Finals (Sun., Nov. 21)

Championship, 2 p.m.

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Stony Brook Classic

Sat.–Wed. Nov. 20–24: Campus sites (Fairfield; Sacred Heart; Dan Gardella via Twitter; Stony Brook)

Sat., Nov. 20

Fairfield (MAAC) at Sacred Heart (NEC), 8 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

Mon., Nov. 22

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook (AE), 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Wed., Nov. 24

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Nov. 17, 18, 24: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter (update 1, update 2); SMU)

Sun. and Mon., Nov. 21 and 22: Jacksonville, Fla. (UNF Arena) (Bracket)

Duval Bracket (Host) Semifinals (Sun., Nov. 21)

CBSSN will air both games.

Loyola Marymount (WCC) vs. Florida State (ACC), 5:30 p.m.

Missouri (SEC) vs. SMU (American) approx. 8 p.m.

Duval Bracket Finals (Mon., Nov. 22)

CBSSN will air both games.

Championship, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Jax Bracket (Visitor) Semifinals (Sun., Nov. 21)

Pass The Ball ($) will stream both games.

Boston University (Patriot) vs. Northern Illinois (MAC), 12 p.m.

Little Rock (Sun Belt) vs. Sam Houston State (WAC), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Jax Bracket Finals (Mon., Nov. 22)

Pass The Ball ($) will stream both games.

Championship, approx. 1:30 p.m.

Consolation, 11 a.m.

On-Campus Games

Wed., Nov. 17

Little Rock at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m. (WCCN)

Thurs., Nov. 18

Northern Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Wed., Nov. 24

Boston University at Florida State, 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Sam Houston State at SMU, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Hoosier Challenge

Sun.–Sat., Nov. 21–27: Campus sites (Indiana; Marshall; Jackson State)

Sun., Nov. 21

Louisiana (Sun Belt) at Indiana (Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. (B1G Network)

Jackson State (SWAC) at Marshall (C-USA), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Tues., Nov. 23

Jackson State at Indiana, 7 p.m. (B1G Network)

Louisiana at Marshall, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 27

Marshall at Indiana, TBA (B1G Network)

Jackson State at Louisiana

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Estero, Fla. (Bracket)

FloHoops ($) will stream all 12 games.

Quarterfinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

Rice (C-USA) vs. Evansville (MVC), 11 a.m.

Vermont (AE) vs. Oakland (Horizon), approx. 1:30 p.m.

Akron (MAC) vs. Fordham (A 10), 5 p.m.

Appalachian State (Sun Belt) vs. Delaware (CAA), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half, 5 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half, 11 a.m.

Bottom half, approx. 1:30 p.m.

Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Championship, approx. 7:30 p.m.

3rd/4th Place, 5 p.m.

5th/6th Place: approx. 1:30 p.m.

7th/8th Place, 11 a.m.

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Nassau, Bahamas (Updated bracket; statement on ACU’s withdrawal)

FloHoops ($) will stream all nine games.

Quarterfinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

Toledo (MAC) vs. Charlotte (C-USA), 12 p.m.

Drexel (CAA) vs. Tulane (American), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Valparaiso (MVC) vs. Jacksonville State (ASUN), 5:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) advances to semifinals automatically due to Abilene Christian’s (WAC) withdrawal (COVID).

Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half winners, 2:30 p.m.

Valparaiso/Jacksonville State winner vs. Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half losers, 12 p.m.

Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

3rd/4th Place, approx. 2:30 p.m.

5th/6th Place: Valparaiso/Jacksonville State loser vs. Consolation Semifinal winner, 12 p.m.

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Naples, Fla. (Bracket)

FloHoops ($) will stream all 12 games.

Quarterfinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

Kent State (MAC) vs. James Madison (CAA), 12 p.m.

Wright State (Horizon) vs. George Washington (A 10), approx. 2:30 p.m.

ETSU (SoCon) vs. Murray State (OVC), 5:30 p.m.

Missouri State (MVC) vs. Long Beach State (Big West), approx. 8 p.m.

Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half, 5:30 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half, 12 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Championship, approx. 8 p.m.

3rd/4th Place, 5:30 p.m.

5th/6th Place: approx. 2:30 p.m.

7th/8th Place, 12 p.m.

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay) (PDF Bracket; relocation release)

Quarterfinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

Texas A&M (SEC) vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Butler (Big East) vs. Houston (American), approx. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oregon (Pac-12) vs. Chaminade (DII, PacWest), 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saint Mary’s (WCC) vs. Notre Dame (ACC), approx. 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half, approx. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Bottom half, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Consolation Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Top half, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bottom half, approx. 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Championship, approx. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

3rd/4th Place, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

5th/6th Place, approx. 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

7th/8th Place, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Sioux Falls, S.D. (Release; South Dakota State)

ESPN3 will stream all six games.

Mon., Nov. 22

Nevada (MW) vs. South Dakota State (Summit), 7 p.m.

Washington (Pac-12) vs. George Mason (A 10), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 23

Nevada vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. South Dakota State, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 24

Washington vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.

George Mason vs. South Dakota State, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona MTE

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rocco Miller via Twitter; Jeff Goodman, Stadium; UTRGV; NAU)

Mon., Nov. 22

UTRGV (WAC) at Northern Arizona (Big Sky), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Tues., Nov. 23

Cal State Fullerton (Big West) vs. UTRGV, 8 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 24

Cal State Fullerton at Northern Arizona, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Nov. 14, 15, 18: Campus sites (Rocco Miller via Twitter)

Mon.–Wed., Nov. 22–24: Fort Myers, Fla. (Release)

Beach Division (Host) Semifinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

FS1 will televise both games.

Ohio State (Big Ten) vs. Seton Hall (Big East), 6 p.m.

California (Pac-12) vs. Florida (SEC), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Beach Division Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

FS1 will televise both games.

Championship, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Palms Division (Visitor) Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Southern Utah (Big Sky) vs. Yale (Ivy), 12 p.m.

Bowling Green (MAC) vs. Milwaukee (Horizon), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Palms Division Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Championship, approx. 1:30 p.m.

Consolation, 11 a.m.

On-Campus Games

Sun., Nov. 14

Yale at Seton Hall, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Mon., Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. (B1G Network)

Thurs., Nov. 18

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m. (SECN+)

Southern Utah at California, 10 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Mon. and Tues., Nov. 22 and 23: Newark, N.J. (Bracket PDF)

Semifinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

Virginia (ACC) vs. Georgia (SEC), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Providence (Big East) vs. Northwestern (Big Ten), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Finals (Tues., Nov. 23)

ESPN2 will air both games.

Championship, approx. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Mon. and Tues., Nov. 22 and 23: Kansas City, Mo. (Schedule)

Semifinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

ESPN News will air both games.

Cincinnati (American) vs. Illinois (Big Ten), 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas (SEC) vs. Kansas State (Big 12), approx. 9 p.m.

Finals (Tues., Nov. 23)

Championship, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation, 7 p.m. (ESPN News)

Nov. 15, 18, 19: Campus sites

Mon. and Wed., Nov. 22 and 24: San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (Release)

Surf Division (Host) Showcase

CBSSN will air all four games.

Mon., Nov. 22

TCU (Big 12) vs. Santa Clara (WCC), 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Fresno State (MW) vs. Pepperdine (WCC), approx. 1 a.m. 11/23

Wed., Nov. 24

TCU vs. Pepperdine, 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Fresno State vs. Santa Clara, approx. 1 a.m. 11/23

Sand Division (Visitor) Semifinals (Mon., Nov. 22)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Cal Poly (Big West) vs. Nicholls State (Southland), 3 p.m.

Utah Valley (WAC) vs. Idaho (Big Sky), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Sand Division Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Championship, approx. 5:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

On-Campus Games

Mon., Nov. 15

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m. (WCCN)

Idaho at Fresno State, 10 p.m. (MWN)

Thurs., Nov. 18

Nicholls State at TCU, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 19

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m. (WCCN)

Fri. and Sat., Nov. 19 and 20: Campus sites

Tues. and Wed., Nov. 23 and 24: Cancún, Mexico (Release)

Riviera (Host) Division Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

CBSSN will air both games.

Stephen F. Austin (WAC) vs. Buffalo (MAC), 6 p.m.

Illinois State (MVC) vs. Saint Louis (A 10), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Riviera Division Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

CBSSN will air both games.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Mayan (Visitor) Division Semifinals (Tues., Nov. 23)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Middle Tennessee (C-USA) vs. Rider (MAAC), 12:30 p,m.

Bucknell (Patriot) vs. Mercer (SoCon), approx. 3 p.m.

Mayan Division Finals (Wed., Nov. 24)

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, approx. 3 p.m.

On-Campus Games

Fri., Nov. 19

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 20

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Bucknell at Illinois State, 3 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Mercer at Saint Louis, 3 p.m. (Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+ ($))

Mon. and Tues., Nov. 22 and 23: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Mon., Nov. 22

UCLA (Pac-12) vs. Bellarmine (ASUN, transitional), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Gonzaga (WCC) vs. Central Michigan (MAC), 11 p.m. (ESPNU)

Tues., Nov. 23

Central Michigan vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed.–Fri., Nov. 24–26: Paradise Island, Bahamas (Atlantis; Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

Quarterfinals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Michigan State (Big Ten) vs. Loyola Chicago (MVC), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Auburn (SEC) vs. UConn (Big East), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Syracuse (ACC) vs. VCU (A 10), approx. 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Baylor (Big 12) vs. Arizona State (Pac-12), approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Semifinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

Top half, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Bottom half, approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Consolation Semifinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

Top half, 5 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Bottom half, approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Finals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Championship, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

3rd/4th Place, approx. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

5th/6th Place, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

7th/8th Place, approx. 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Wed. and Fri., Nov. 24 and 26: Brooklyn (PDF Bracket)

Semifinals (Wed., Nov. 24)

Xavier (Big East) vs. Iowa State (Big 12), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Memphis (American) vs. Virginia Tech (ACC), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Finals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Championship, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPN News)

Consolation, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPN News)

UNO Classic

Wed.–Fri., Nov. 24–26: New Orleans, La. (New Orleans)

Wed., Nov. 24

Central Arkansas (ASUN) at New Orleans (Southland, host), 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Presbyterian (Big South) vs. VMI (SoCon), approx. 4:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 25

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

VMI vs. Central Arkansas, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 26

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Central Arkansas vs. Presbyterian, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Zootown Classic

Wed.–Fri., Nov. 24–26: Missouri, Mont. (Montana)

Wed., Nov. 24

Southern Mississippi (C-USA) vs. UNCW (CAA), 7 p.m.

UC San Diego (Big West, transitional) at Montana (Big Sky), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Thurs., Nov. 25

UC San Diego vs. Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m.

UNCW at Montana, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Fri., Nov. 26

UNCW vs. UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Montana, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Thurs.–Fri. and Sun., Nov. 25–26 and 28: Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (PDF Bracket)

Quarterfinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

Dayton (A 10) vs. Miami (Fla.) (ACC), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

North Texas (C-USA) vs. Kansas (Big 12), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Alabama (SEC) vs. Iona (MAAC), approx. 5 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Belmont (OVC) vs. Drake (MVC), approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Top half, approx. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Bottom half, approx. 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPN News)

Consolation Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Top half, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Bottom half, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Finals (Sun., Nov. 28)

Championship, approx. 1 p.m. (ESPN) or 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

3rd/4th Place, approx. 1 p.m. (ESPN) or 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

5th/6th Place, approx. 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

7th/8th Place, 10:30 a.m. (ESPNU)

Las Vegas Invitational

Thurs. and Fri., Nov. 25 and 26: Las Vegas, Nev. (Orleans Arena) (San Francisco)

FS1 will air all four games.

Semifinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

New Mexico (MW) vs. UAB (C-USA), 7 p.m.

San Francisco (WCC) vs. Towson (CAA), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Finals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Championship, 9 or approx. 11:30 p.m.

Consolation, 9 or approx. 11:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Classic

Thurs. and Fri., Nov. 25 and 26: Las Vegas, Nev. (Orleans Arena) (UIC)

Semifinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

San Diego (WCC) vs. South Alabama (Sun Belt), 1:30 p.m.

UIC (Horizon) vs. Hawai’i (Big West), approx. 4 p.m.

Finals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Championship, approx. 4 p.m.

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Thurs. and Fri., Nov. 25 and 26: Anaheim, Calif. (PDF Bracket)

Semifinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

ESPN2 will air both games.

USC (Pac-12) vs. Saint Joseph’s (A 10), 9:30 p.m.

Georgetown (Big East) vs. San Diego State (MW), approx. 12 a.m. 11/26

Finals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Championship, approx. 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nov. 17, 19, 20, 22, and 27: Campus sites (UDM; Richmond; Maryland; Louisville; Hofstra)

Thurs. and Sat., Nov. 25 and 27: Nassau, Bahamas (Bracket)

Semifinals (Thurs., Nov. 25)

CBSSN will air both games.

Maryland (Big Ten) vs. Richmond (A 10), 7 p.m.

Louisville (ACC) vs. Mississippi State (SEC), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Finals (Sat., Nov. 27)

Championship, 10 a.m. (CBSSN)

Consolation, approx. 12:30 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

On-Campus Games

Wed., Nov. 17

Detroit Mercy (Horizon) at Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Fri., Nov. 19

Hofstra (CAA) at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Nov. 20

Detroit Mercy at Louisville, 2 p.m. (ACCNX)

Mon, Nov. 22

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 27

Detroit Mercy at Hofstra, 2 p.m. (FloHoops ($))

Thurs. and Sat., Nov. 18 and 20: Campus sites

Fri. and Sat., Nov. 26 and 27: Niceville, Fla. (Release)

Host Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 26)

CBSSN will air both games.

Penn State (Big Ten) vs. LSU (SEC), 7 p.m.

Wake Forest (ACC) vs. Oregon State (Pac-12), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Host Finals (Sat., Nov. 27)

Consolation, 4 p.m. (Emerald Coast TV)

Championship, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Visitor Semifinals (Fri., Nov. 26)

Emerald Coast TV will stream both games.

McNeese State (Southland) vs. St. Francis Brooklyn (NEC), 12 p.m.

North Carolina A&T (Big South) vs. Samford (SoCon), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Visitor Finals (Sat., Nov. 27)

Emerald Coast TV will stream both games.

Consolation, 11 a.m.

Championship, approx. 1:30 p.m.

On-Campus Games

Thurs., Nov. 18

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn State, 7 p.m. (B1G+ ($))

McNeese State at LSU, 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Samford at Oregon State, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sat., Nov. 20

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m. (ACCNX)

Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Invitational

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 26–28: Fort Myers, Fla. (The D1 Docket via Twitter; Purdue Fort Wayne; FGCU)

Fri., Nov. 26

Southeastern Louisiana (Southland) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Horizon), 4:30 p.m.

Western Michigan (MAC) at FGCU (ASUN), approx. 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 27

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at FGCU, approx. 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sun., Nov. 28

Western Michigan vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at FGCU, approx. 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Eracism Invitational

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 26–28: Jonesboro, Ark. (Morehead State; Arkansas State)

Fri., Nov. 26

Morehead State (OVC) at Arkansas State (Sun Belt), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 27

Kansas City (Summit) vs. Morehead State, 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 28

Kansas City at Arkansas State, 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

UIW MTE

Fri.–Sun., Nov. 26–28: San Antonio (Montana State)

Fri., Nov. 26

Portland (WCC) vs. Montana State (Big Sky), 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State (OVC) at Incarnate Word (Southland), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27

Montana State at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Portland, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 28

Montana State vs. Southeast Missouri State, 1 p.m.

Portland at Incarnate Word, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Sun., and Sun., Dec. 9, 12, and 19: Campus sites (Schedule PDF)

Sat., Dec. 18: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Thurs., Dec. 9

Colgate (Patriot) at Pittsburgh (ACC), 8 p.m. (ACCN)

Monmouth (MAAC) at St. John’s (Big East), 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sun., Dec. 12

Colgate at St. John’s, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Sat., Dec. 18

Pittsburgh vs. St. John’s, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Seton Hall vs. Iona (non-exempt), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 19

Colgate at Monmouth, 2 p.m.

Wed.–Thurs. and Sat., Dec. 22–23 and 25: Honolulu, Hawai’i (PDF Bracket)

Quarterfinals (Wed., Dec. 22)

Liberty (ASUN) vs. Northern Iowa (MVC), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wyoming (MW) vs. Stanford (Pac-12), approx. 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

BYU (WCC) vs. South Florida (American), 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Vanderbilt (SEC) at Hawai’i (Big West), approx. 12 a.m. 12/23 (ESPN2)

Semifinals (Thurs., Dec. 23)

Top half, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bottom half, 10 p.m. or approx. 12:30 a.m. 12/24 (ESPN2)

Consolation Semifinals (Thurs., Dec. 23)

Top half, approx. 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Bottom half, 10 p.m. or approx. 12:30 a.m. 12/24 (ESPN2)

Finals (Sat., Dec. 25)

Championship, approx. 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

3rd/4th Place, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

5th/6th Place, 1 p.m. or approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

7th/8th Place, 1 p.m. or approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Teams Not Participating In An Event

*=new conference member for 2021-22

#=team in its Division I transition

Fully committed conferences (14/32): ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, CAA, C-USA, Horizon, MAC. MVC, MW, Pac-12, SEC, WCC, WAC

America East (3/10): Binghamton, Maine, New Hampshire

American (1/11): UCF

A 10 (1/14): La Salle

ASUN (3/12): Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, North Alabama#

Big Sky (3/11): Idaho State, Portland State. Sacramento State

Big South (4/12): Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, USC Upstate, Winthrop

Big West (3/11): Cal State Bakersfield, UC Davis, UC Irvine

Ivy (4/8): Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard

MAAC (5/11): Manhattan, Marist, Quinnipiac, Saint Peter’s, Siena

MEAC (4/8): Delaware State, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State

NEC (4/10): Fairleigh Dickinson, LIU, St. Francis (Pa.), Wagner

OVC (1/10): Austin Peay

Patriot (1/10): Lafayette

SoCon (1/10): The Citadel

Southland (1/8): Houston Baptist

SWAC (4/12): Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern

Summit (2/10): Omaha, Oral Roberts

Sun Belt (1/12): UT Arlington

Non-Exempt Tournaments

Outrigger Hotels Rainbow Classic

Wed., Thurs., and Sat., Nov. 10, 11, and 13: Honolulu (Rocco Miller via Twitter (update); Pacific)

Wed., Nov. 10

Pacific (WCC) vs. Northern Colorado (Big Sky), 9:30 p.m.

Hawai’i-Hilo (DII, PacWest) at Hawai’i (Big West), approx. 12 a.m. 11/11 (Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+ ($))

Thurs., Nov. 11

Hawai’i-Hilo vs. Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Hawai’i, approx. 12 a.m. 11/12 (Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+ ($))

Sat., Nov. 13

Hawai’i-Hilo vs. Northern Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Pacific at Hawai’i, approx. 12 a.m. 11/14 (Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+ ($))

Cobb & Dill Hammett Classic

Mon. and Tues., Dec. 20 and 21: Charleston, S.C. (Charleston Southern; The Citadel)

Mon., Dec. 20

South Carolina State (MEAC) at The Citadel (SoCon), 5 p.m.

Manhattan (MAAC) vs. Charleston Southern (Big South), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 21

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at The Citadel, approx. 7:30 p.m.

Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

Tues. and Wed., Dec. 21 and 22: El Paso, Texas (UTEP)

Semifinals (Tues., Dec, 21)

Bradley (MVC) vs. Sam Houston State (WAC), 7 p.m.

NC Central (MEAC) at UTEP (C-USA), approx. 9:30 p.m. (CUSA.tv ($))

Finals (Wed., Dec. 22)

Consolation, 7 p.m.

Championship, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Thurs.–Sat., Jan. 6–8: Katy, Texas (Bracket)

ESPN+ ($) will stream all 12 games.

Quarterfinals (Thurs., Jan. 6)

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Houston Baptist, 12 p.m.

New Orleans vs. McNeese State, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 6 p.m.

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals (Fri., Jan. 7)

Top half, 12 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri., Jan. 7)

Top half, 6 p.m.

Bottom half, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Finals (Sat., Jan. 8)

Championship, approx. 8:30 p.m.

3rd/4th Place, 6 p.m.

5th/6th Place, approx. 2:30 p.m.

7th/8th Place, 12 p.m.