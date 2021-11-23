Feast Week-Plus Viewer’s Guide: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

For a more complete listing of today’s games, visit the daily schedule at Matt Sarz’s Sports, adjustable by time zone.

All times are Eastern.

Good Sam Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Day 2

Bellarmine (ASUN (reclassifying, 0-5, 187 KenPom) vs. Central Michigan (MAC, 1-3, 3113 KP), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Gonzaga (WCC, 5-0, 1 KP) vs. UCLA (Pac-12, 5-0, 7 KP), 10 p.m. (ESPN)

The top two teams in both the AP and coaches’ polls meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight after recording easy victories in their Monday games. The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs nearly doubled up Central Michigan, 107-54, while the second-ranked UCLA recorded a slightly less impressive 75-62 win over a Bellarmine team the Zags defeated by 42 on Friday night in Spokane.

We will be very lucky fans if tonight’s matchup comes anywhere close in quality to the pair’s April 3rd National Semifinal showdown, which went to the Bulldogs by a 93-90 count after overtime.

Maui Jim Maui Invitational (in Las Vegas) Semifinals

Championship

Wisconsin (Big Ten, 3-1, 38 KP) vs. Houston (American, 4-0, 6 KP), approx. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Oregon (Pac-12, 3-1, 39 KP) vs. Saint Mary’s (WCC, 5-0, 41 KP), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Consolation

Texas A&M (SEC, 4-1, 79 KP) vs. Butler (Big East, 3-2, 78 KP) , 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Notre Dame (ACC, 2-1, 37 KP) vs. Chaminade (PacWest (DII), 2-1), approx. 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Yesterday afternoon at the Mandalay Bay, both of the Maui Invitational’s Texas entrants opened up red hot from the field. But while Houston was able to preserve its early cushion, Wisconsin overhauled Texas A&M by halftime to set up the first of today’s semifinals. In the night session, Oregon roared past host Chaminade in the second half, while Saint Mary’s won the day’s best game, a 62-59 thriller over Notre Dame.

Championship: Cincinnati (American, 5-0, 72 KP) vs. Arkansas (SEC, 4-0, 24 KP), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation: Illinois (Big Ten, 2-2, 10 KP) vs. Kansas State (Big 12, 2-1, 87 KP), 7 p.m. (ESPN News)

Monday’s most surprising result came out of Kansas City, where Illinois got Kofi Cockburn back, but only he and Andre Curbelo provided much offense in a shocking 71-51 loss to Cincinnati. That relegates the Fighting Illini to a “Bruce Weber Bowl” consolation game against Kansas State, 72-64 losers to Arkansas. While the Razorbacks are now the favorites to take the trophy home, don’t underestimate Wes Miller’s Bearcats.

Roman Legends Classic Presented by Old Trapper Finals

ESPN2 will air both games.

Championship: Virginia (ACC, 3-2, 61 KP) vs. Providence (Big East, 5-0, 60 KP), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation: Georgia (SEC, 2-3, 168 KP) vs. Northwestern (Big Ten, 4-1, 44 KP), 5 p.m.

Both of Monday’s semifinals in Newark were relatively entertaining. Virginia used a strong second half to close out Georgia, 65-55, while Providence took down Northwestern, 77-72. Based on the KenPom rankings alone, tonight’s title tilt should be one of the closest games of Feast Week. As for the consolation game, Northwestern might be in position to get back to its winning ways over inferior competition after just missing out against Providence last night.

Cancún Challenge Semifinals

Riviera (Host) Division

CBSSN will air both games.

Stephen F. Austin (WAC, 3-1, 144 KP) vs. Buffalo (MAC, 2-1, 81 KP), 6 p.m.

Illinois State (MVC, 2-2, 228 KP) vs. Saint Louis (A 10, 4-1, 92 KP), approx. 8:30 p.m.

Mayan (Visitor) Division

FloHoops ($) will stream both games.

Middle Tennessee (C-USA, 3-1, 266 KP) vs. Rider (MAAC, 2-3, 264 KP), 12:30 p,m.

Bucknell (Patriot, 1-3, 298 KP) vs. Mercer (SoCon, 1-3, 179 KP), approx. 3 p.m.

After spending a season in Melbourne, Florida as the Space Coast Classic, the Cancún Classic returns to Mexico with a few of the teams originally scheduled to head south of the border last season (Illinois State, Bucknell, Rider) making the trip. While the original lineup of 2020’s event featured the Redbirds and three power conference teams, this year’s affair is all mid-major. A Buffalo-Saint Louis final looks likely for Wednesday night, but is not guaranteed, as ever.

Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Championship

Rice (C-USA, 4-1, 142 KP) vs. Oakland (Horizon, 3-2, 149 KP), 5 p.m.

Fordham (A 10, 3-2, 242 KP) vs. Delaware (CAA, 3-1, 152 KP), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Evansville (MVC, 2-4, 204 KP) vs. Vermont (AE, 3-2, 99 KP), 11 a.m.

Akron (MAC, 2-2, 153 KP) vs. Appalachian State (Sun Belt, 2-3, 183 KP) , approx. 1:30 p.m.

Monday’s quarterfinals in Estero set up an unexpected semifinal doubleheader. Sure, Rice was expected to defeat Evansville, but Oakland got a boost when Vermont suspended several players for team rules violations. Still, the Catamounts almost got the win over a Golden Grizzlies squad that’s already won at Oklahoma State. Akron, a one-point loser at Ohio State, saw its offense go AWOL against Fordham. In the nightcap, Sun Belt Tournament champ App State dropped a seven-point decision to a Delaware team that should be a factor in a competitive CAA.

Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship Semifinals

FloHoops ($) will stream all three games.

Championship

Toledo (MAC, 3-1, 119 KP) vs. Tulane (American, 2-2, 131 KP), 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso (MVC, 1-3, 237 KP) vs. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt, 1-1, 248 KP), approx. 8 p.m.

Consolation

Charlotte (C-USA, 3-1, 199 KP) vs. Drexel (CAA, 2-2, 177 KP), 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State (ASUN, 1-3, 143 KP) will meet the winner of this game in the 5th/6th place game due to Abilene Christian’s (WAC, 1-2, 164 KP) withdrawal (COVID).

The biggest story of the day in Nassau was a leak in the roof of the host hotel’s ballroom during the Tulane-Drexel quarterfinal.

We will resume the second half of the @DrexelMBB / @GreenWaveMBB game at 8 pm ET tonight. The @ValpoBasketball / @JSUGamecocksMBB matchup will begin 20 minutes following the conclusion of the Drexel-Tulane contest. Game times for Tuesday and Wed. will be adjusted. More to follow. — Baha Mar Hoops (@BahaMarHoops) November 22, 2021

That’s led to some schedule changes for both today and tomorrow’s tripleheaders and resulted In neither the second half of the Green Wave-Dragons game nor the third quarterfinal between Jax State and Valpo being streamed, as both contests were moved to the tournament’s practice court.

On the court, all three games were competitive, though Tulane needed OT to knock Drexel down to the consolation bracket, 90-87.

Naples Invitational Semifinals

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Championship

Kent State (MAC, 2-1, 132 KP) vs. George Washington (A 10, 2-4, 238 KP), 5:30 p.m.

ETSU (SoCon, 2-2, 134 KP) vs. Missouri State (MVC, 3-1, 65 KP), approx. 8 p.m.

Consolation

James Madison (CAA, 4-1, 175 KP) vs. Wright State (Horizon, 1-3, 138 KP), 12 p.m.

Murray State (OVC, 3-1, 113 KP) vs. Long Beach State (Big West, 1-3, 297 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m.

The top half of the Naples bracket didn’t go as planned for the favorites. James Madison, fresh off a 67-64 home win over George Mason, fell to Kent State by a 74-69 score. Wright State, last year’s Horizon regular season champ, fell to a GW side that had dropped its last four, 74-63. Missouri State remains the favorite to finish this event 3-0, however, thanks to a 92-66 quarterfinal win over Long Beach State. ETSU might test the Bears tonight, though, thanks to the Bucs’ 66-58 victory over a competitive Murray State squad.

Mammoth Sports Construction Crossover Classic Day 2

ESPN+ ($) will stream both games.

Nevada (MW, 1-4, 85 KP) vs. George Mason (A 10, 4-2, 136 KP), 7 p.m.

Washington (Pac-12, 3-2, 135 KP) vs. South Dakota State (Summit, 5-1, 62 KP), approx. 9:30 p.m.

Tonight’s matchups somewhat unexpectedly pair Monday’s winners and losers. In last night’s first game, South Dakota State handed Nevada a fourth consecutive loss, a 102-75 blowout. George Mason, meanwhile, dropped its second consecutive three-point decision, 77-74, to a Washington squad that lost in OT to Wyoming at home in its last contest.

Palms Division (Visitor)

Southern Utah (Big Sky, 1-3, 140 KP) vs. Yale (Ivy, 3-2, 145 KP), 12 p.m.

Bowling Green (MAC, 1-3, 173 KP) vs. Milwaukee (Horizon, 1-2, 133 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m.

While the four host teams take today off before Wednesday’s finals, which will see Seton Hall and Cal play for third before Florida and Ohio State meet for the championship, the four visitors take the floor for their semifinals in Fort Myers. However, neither today’s visitors’ doubleheader nor tomorrow’s will have video coverage. So, unless you’re a fan or an NBA scout in the arena to watch Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr., you’ll have to listen to one of the teams’ radio feeds.