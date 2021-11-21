Feast Week-Plus Viewer’s Guide: Sunday, November 21, 2021

For a more complete listing of today’s games, visit the daily schedule at Matt Sarz’s Sports, adjustable by time zone.

All times are Eastern.

Championship: Villanova (Big East, 3-1, 8 KenPom) vs. Purdue (Big Ten, 4-0, 4 KP), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Consolation: Tennessee (SEC, 2-1, 19 KP) vs. North Carolina (ACC, 3-1, 48 KP), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

In Saturday’s semifinal doubleheader, Nova had no trouble with the Vols, rolling to a 71-53 victory, while the Boilermakers used a red-hot shooting performance—one that produced three 20-plus-point scorers—to take down the Tar Heels, 93-84. Villanova-Purdue should be a pre-Thanksgiving Elite Eight/Final Four type contest, but the loser of Tennessee-UNC will be unfortunate to leave the Mohegan Sun with consecutive losses.

Myrtle Beach Invitational Finals

PDF Bracket

Championship: Utah State (MW, 3-1, 75 KP) vs. Oklahoma (Big 12, 4-0, 40 KP), approx. 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

3rd/4th Place: New Mexico State (WAC, 3-1, 111 KP) vs. Indiana State (MVC, 3-2, 157 KP), approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

5th/6th Place: Davidson (A 10, 2-2, 86 KP) vs. East Carolina (American, 4-1, 152 KP), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

7th/8th Place: Penn (Ivy, 2-4, 214 KP) vs. Old Dominion (C-USA, 2-3, 171 KP), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN News)

On Friday, Porter Moser’s Sooners had no trouble with the Sycamores in an impromptu Valley reunion in the second semifinal of the day, while Utah State routed New Mexico State in the reunion of WAC Aggies. Oklahoma is a clear favorite in the championship game, but Ryan Odom’s Aggies can claim an important win for a Mountain West that’s hungry for multiple NCAA bids.

Spare a thought for Penn in the 7th place game, particularly since Utah State needed two OTs to defeat the Quakers on Thursday.

PDF Bracket

Championship: St. Bonaventure (A 10, 4-0, 30 KP) vs. Marquette (Big East, 5-0, 71 KP), approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

3rd/4th Place: Clemson (ACC, 4-1, 45 KP) vs. West Virginia (Big 12, 3-1, 50 KP), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

5th/6th Place: Boise State (MW, 2-2, 66 KP) vs. Ole Miss (SEC, 3-1, 57 KP), approx. 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

7th/8th Place: Temple (American, 1-3, 136 KP) vs. Elon (CAA, 2-3, 218 KP, 10:30 a.m. (ESPNU)

Tonight’s final (and third-place game for that matter) should be intense, as the Bonnies have had the habit of starting slowly so far this season and the Golden Eagles are going out of their way to exceed expectations. In Friday’s semis, St. Bonaventure had to rally late to defeat Clemson, 68-65, while Marquette moved to 5-0 by dominating West Virginia in the second half to claim an 82-71 victory. Unfortunately for the Tigers and Mountaineers, only one of them will be able to recover from their loss with a getaway win.

Sunshine Slam Finals

FloHoops ($) will stream all four games.

Host Bracket

Championship: Utah (Pac-12, 4-0, 77 KP) vs. Tulsa (American, 3-1, 131 KP), approx. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation: Boston College (ACC, 3-2, 130 KP) vs. Rhode Island (A 10, 3-1, KP 98), 5 p.m.

Visitor Bracket

Championship: Bethune-Cookman (SWAC, 1-3, 355 KP) vs. Air Force (MW, 3-1, 272 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m.

Consolation: Bryant (NEC, 1-3, 248 KP) vs. Holy Cross (Patriot, 1-3, 337 KP). 12 p.m.

In Saturday’s semifinals in Daytona Beach, the Utes picked up a 68-61 victory over the Eagles, while the Golden Hurricane took down the Rams, 77-71. That sets up a third-place game that’s an instant rematch of the regularly-scheduled BC-Rhody game from Wednesday, one won by the Rams, 57-49. In the final, Craig Smith’s new team can claim a championship mere hours after his former team, Utah State, will do the same.

Roman Main Event Finals

Championship: Arizona (Pac-12, 4-0, 28 KP) vs. Michigan (Big Ten, 3-1, 3 KP), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Consolation: Wichita State (American, 3-1, 67 KP) vs. UNLV (MW, 3-1, 127 KP), approx. 12 a.m. 11/22 (ESPN2)

On Friday night, the Wildcats needed overtime to defeat the Shockers, 82-78. In the nightcap, the Wolverines used a big second half to knock off a Runnin’ Rebels squad that was playing a virtual home game to immediately rebound from Tuesday’s loss at Seton Hall. Tonight’s championship game provides a Pac-12 team not named “UCLA” with a great opportunity to boost its tournament bona fides, though Michigan will want to continue its recovery from its first loss of the season.

Fabletics Jacksonville Classic Semifinals

Duval Bracket (Host)

CBSSN will air both games.

Loyola Marymount (WCC, 2-1, 80 KP) vs. Florida State (ACC, 2-1, 32 KP), 5:30 p.m.

Missouri (SEC, 2-1, 113 KP) vs. SMU (American, 3-1, 60 KP) approx. 8 p.m.

Jax Bracket (Visitor)

Pass The Ball ($) will stream both games.

Boston University (Patriot, 2-2, 184 KP) vs. Northern Illinois (MAC, 1-2, 315 KP), 12 p.m.

Little Rock (Sun Belt, 3-1, 291 KP) vs. Sam Houston State (WAC, 1-2, 212 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m.

This is a new event that will take place at North Florida’s on-campus arena, not JU’s or the much larger Veterans Memorial Arena downtown. Florida State is a heavy favorite to win this event, particularly with Missouri struggling early and SMU losing to their best opponent so far (Oregon) by 23.

PDF Bracket

ESPN3 will stream both games.

Colorado State (MW, 4-0, 61 KP) vs. Creighton (Big East, 4-0, 56 KP), 7:45 p.m.

Northeastern (CAA, 2-2, 165 KP) vs. Southern Illinois (MVC, 2-1, 121 KP), approx. 10 p.m.

With the Salukis knocking off Colorado in Friday’s quarters, the winner of tonight’s first quarterfinal will be expected to claim the trophy on Monday night on St. Thomas.

Jersey Mike’s Classic Day 3

Green Bay (Horizon, 0-4, 309 KP) vs. Weber State (Big Sky, 4-0, 105 KP), 12 p.m. (Pluto.tv)

Ball State (MAC, 1-3, 281 KP) vs. UMass (A 10, 3-2, 112 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

UNCG (SoCon, 4-1, 176 KP) vs. FIU (C-USA, 3-1, 295 KP), approx. 5 p.m. (Pluto.tv)

On Friday, UMass handed UNCG its first loss of the season (after OT), while FIU kept Green Bay winless and Weber State remained perfect by handling Ball State. The Wildcats will end up winning this event if they defeat the Phoenix early this afternoon.

Other Games Of Note

Princeton (3-1, 150 KP) at Oregon State (1-3, 94 KP), 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

The Beavers will host the Tigers looking to end a three-game losing streak before traveling to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic late next week. Princeton has lost just once this season, to Minnesota in the Asheville Championship final one week ago, and the Golden Gophers needed two OTs to do that.

Navy (2-2, 168 KP) at Furman (3-1, 101 KP) (Furman MTE), 3 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Both the Midshipmen and Paladins took care of Radford in the first two games of this MTE. Navy took down the Highlanders by a 47-33 score on Saturday, while Furman won by an 81-64 count on Friday night.

Morehead State (2-2, 169 KP) at Mississippi State (3-0, 46 KP), 3 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

Last season’s OVC champs travel to Starkville riding a two-game win streak but still looking for their first victory over a D1 opponent.

Texas Southern (0-4, 235 KP) at NC State (3-1, 62 KP), 6 p.m. (ACC RSNs/ACCNX)

Last time out, the Wolfpack dropped their Hall of Fame Showcase showdown with Oklahoma State, 74-68. The Tigers, meanwhile, are in the midst of a 13-game road trip to start the season. Texas Southern has only been defeated by double figures once so far though, at Oregon on Opening Night.

Louisiana (3-0, 161 KP) at Indiana (3-0, 36 KP) (Indiana Classic), 7:30 p.m. (B1G Network)

This event will see the Ragin’ Cajuns—who have only defeated a single D1 opponent, Southern Miss—visit Indiana and Marshall in a 48-hour span before returning home to face Jackson State next Saturday. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, will next host the Tigers on Tuesday and the Thundering Herd on Saturday.