Feast Week-Plus Viewer’s Guide: Friday, November 19, 2021

Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinals

PDF Bracket

Championship

New Mexico State (WAC, 3-0, 93 KP) vs. Utah State (MW, 2-1, 90 KP), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oklahoma (Big 12, 3-0, 49 KP) vs. Indiana State (MVC, 3-1, 148 KP), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation

Davidson (A 10, 1-2, 87 KenPom) vs. Penn (Ivy, 2-3, 207 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

East Carolina (American, 3-1, 164 KP) vs. Old Dominion (C-USA, 2-2, 162 KP), approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

It will be an old-school WAC rematch in the first semifinal, thanks to NMSU and USU’s narrow wins in Thursday’s quarterfinals, as the Red Aggies defeated Davidson, 75-64, and the Blue Aggies took down Penn, 87-79, after a pair of overtimes. In the night session, Oklahoma edged pesky East Carolina, 79-74. The Sooners will meet Indiana State, who won the lone blowout of the quarterfinal round, 77-36 over Old Dominion. As a result, the Monarchs and ECU will meet tonight in an early preview of their already scheduled matchup on November 30th.

PDF Bracket

Championship

St. Bonaventure (A 10, 3-0, 30 KP) vs. Clemson (ACC, 4-0, 47 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Marquette (Big East, 4-0, 80 KP) vs. West Virginia (Big 12, 3-0, 43 KP), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Consolation

Boise State (MW, 1-2, 77 KP) vs. Temple (American, 1-2, 123 KP), 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

Ole Miss (SEC, 2-1, 58 KP) vs. Elon (CAA, 2-2, 205 KP), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

The action in Charleston wasn’t quite as dramatic as it was in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, though St. Bonaventure held off Boise State, 67-61, and Marquette remained undefeated with a 78-72 victory over Ole Miss. In between, Clemson walloped Temple, 75-48, and in the nightcap, West Virginia disposed of Elon, 87-68. That sets up a pair of intriguing semifinals, with favored St. Bonaventure and West Virginia meeting Clemson and Marquette squads who are both somewhat surprisingly looking to build their own NCAA profiles.

Jersey Mike’s Classic Day 2

UNCG (SoCon, 4-0, 180 KP) vs. UMass (A 10, 2-2, 112 KP), 3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Weber State (Big Sky, 3-0, 101 KP) vs. Ball State (MAC, 1-2, 284 KP), approx. 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

FIU (C-USA, 2-1, 294 KP) vs. Green Bay (Horizon, 0-3, 308 KP), approx. 8 p.m. (Pluto.tv)

In the first day of action at Eckerd College, UNCG remained perfect and Green Bay winless after the Spartans’ 60-58 win in the opener. Game two went to Weber State, another undefeated team, who took down UMass, 88-73. The nightcap saw FIU top Ball State, 73-60.

PDF Bracket

ESPN3 will stream all four games.

Bradley (MVC, 1-2, 200 KP) vs. Colorado State (MW, 3-0, 55 KP), 1 p.m.

Brown (Ivy, 3-1, 232 KP) vs. Creighton (Big East, 3-0, 59 KP), approx. 3:15 p.m.

Northeastern (CAA, 1-2, 179 KP) vs. Duquesne (A 10, 1-2, 188 KP), approx. 5:45 p.m.

Southern Illinois (MVC, 1-1, 132 KP) vs. Colorado (Pac-12, 3-0, 42 KP), approx. 8 p.m.

This field features 2016 champion Creighton and 2017 winner Colorado, and they’ll be the favorites to meet in the final on Monday night; however, don’t dismiss the possibility of a CU-Colorado State matchup, particularly with their regular-season series on hold for this season. For the second straight event in the Virgin Islands, there are two Missouri Valley teams in this field (Illinois State and Valparaiso made the trip in 2019). That will be the case again in 2022, as both Drake and future MVC member Belmont are slated to make the trip. The Bruins won last year’s truncated event, held in Washington, D.C. Both Bradley and Colorado State were originally scheduled to play here in 2020.

Roman Main Event Semifinals

Arizona (Pac-12, 3-0, 28 KP) vs. Wichita State (American, 3-0, 67 KP), 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Michigan (Big Ten, 2-1, 3 KP) vs. UNLV (MW, 3-0, 128 KP), approx. 12:30 a.m. 11/20 (ESPN2)

What was already one of the more intriguing early season tournaments for 2021 got even more interesting when Michigan lost to Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games on Tuesday night. The Wolverines are still a heavy favorite to go 2-0, though Arizona has looked refreshed in its first three games under former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd.

Other Games of Note

Yale (3-1, 140 KP) at Vermont (2-1, 95 KP), 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

The Ivy and America East favorites meet up in Burlington.

Iona (3-0, 156 KP) vs. Liberty (1-1, 96 KP), 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

The MAAC and ASUN favorites will do the same in the first game of the conference’s challenge series at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

Hofstra (1-2, 153 KP) at Maryland (3-1, 36 KP) (Baha Mar Bahamas Championship), 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Siena (0-3, 306 KP) at Georgetown (1-1, 86 KP), 6:30 p.m. (FS2)

Might the D.C. region’s two power conference teams both taste defeat tonight? Probably not, but neither can take tonight’s matchup for granted.

Ohio (3-0, 97 KP) at Kentucky (2-1, 15 KP) (Kentucky Classic), 7 p.m. (SECN)

Mount St. Mary’s (1-3, 301 KP) at Robert Morris (0-3, 282 KP) (Kentucky Classic), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

The Wildcats will look to close out this event with a perfect 3-0 record, while both Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s, former NEC rivals, are looking for their first D1 wins of the season.

George Mason (4-0, 137 KP) at James Madison (3-0, 176 KP), 7 p.m. (NBCS Washington Plus/FloHoops ($))

Can the Patriots follow up Wednesday’s win in College Park with one in Harrisonburg?

Auburn (2-0, 24 KP) vs. South Florida (2-1, 196 KP) (at Amalie Arena, Tampa), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Note that the Tigers will be back at Amalie for the SEC Tournament in March.

Radford (1-2, 268 KP) at Furman (2-1, 102 KP) (Furman MTE), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

This is the first of three games in this event, all of which will be played in Greenville. Navy takes on the Highlanders tomorrow and the host Paladins on Sunday.

Lafayette (0-3, 313 KP) at Duke (4-0, 9 KP), 8 p.m. (ACCN)

I don’t think the Leopards will pick up their first win of the season tonight.

Oakland (2-1, 150 KP) at Alabama (3-0, 20 KP), 8 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

The Golden Grizzlies will challenge for the Horizon title, but that won’t mean much against the Crimson Tide.

Middle Tennessee (3-0, 269 KP) at Stephen F. Austin (2-1, 147 KP) (Cancún Challenge), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

With eight mid-major teams headed to Cancún this season, the Lumberjacks will serve as a host school and the Blue Raiders a visitor when the roles would have probably been reversed just a few years ago.

Western Kentucky (1-2, 110 KP) at Memphis (3-0, 13 KP), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

The Hilltoppers defeated the Tigers in the semifinals of last season’s Dakota Crossover Classic.

Georgia Tech (2-1, 56 KP) at Georgia (2-1, 166 KP), 8 p.m. (SECN)

The in-state rivals resume their series after taking 2020-21 off. The Bulldogs have dominated of late, last losing to the Yellow Jackets in the first game of 2014-15.