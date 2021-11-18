Feast Week-Plus Viewer’s Guide: Thursday, November 18, 2021

For a more complete listing of today’s games, visit the daily schedule at Matt Sarz’s Sports, adjustable by time zone.

All times are Eastern.

Myrtle Beach Invitational Quarterfinals

PDF Bracket

Davidson (A 10, 1-1, 77 KenPom) vs. New Mexico State (WAC, 2-0, 104 KP), 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

Penn (Ivy, 2-2, 210 KP) vs. Utah State (MW, 1-1, 91 KP), approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Oklahoma (Big 12, 2-0, 47 KP) vs. East Carolina (American, 3-0, 164 KP), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Indiana State (MVC, 2-1, 186 KP) vs. Old Dominion (C-USA, 2-1, 119 KP), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Two of the teams originally set to play in this event last season, Penn and Utah State, meet in the second game of the day at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center. On paper, the remainder of the field is weaker than what was planned for 2020: Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Nebraska, and Pitt. The canned octet also featured three power conference teams, while just Oklahoma—now led by former Ramblers head coach Porter Moser, oddly enough—is present in 2021. While the Sooners are a heavy favorite as the lone KenPom top 50 team in the field, the winner of the Davidson-New Mexico State quarterfinal could pip OU to the trophy in the final.

PDF Bracket

St. Bonaventure (A 10, 2-0, 32 KP) vs. Boise State (MW, 1-1, 75 KP), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Clemson (ACC, 3-0, 54 KP) vs. Temple (American, 1-1, 109 KP), approx. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Marquette (Big East, 3-0, 88 KP) vs. Ole Miss (SEC, 2-0, 53 KP), approx. 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Elon (CAA, 2-1, 202 KP) vs. West Virginia (Big 12, 2-0, 48 KP), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Speaking of 2020-21 season regrets, last season’s Charleston Classic field was loaded. Seriously, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, and VCU joined the College of Charleston Cougars, whose arena hosts the event. Of course, since the Cougars aren’t located in Hawai’i (or Alaska), the team itself can only represent their conference, the Colonial (which sponsors the event), once every four years, as is the case for any mainland U.S. that participates in a multi-team event.

So, Elon fills the “host” role this season, and the Phoenix are the clear pick to go 0-3 this weekend. While the 2021 field isn’t quite as strong as the one that never even traveled to the Carolina Lowcountry last November, there are still some intriguing names and contests. At the top, St. Bonaventure will look to make a statement this weekend as the preseason Atlantic 10 favorites have been usurped by an upstart George Mason squad that just won at Maryland last night. The Bonnies’ first opponent, Boise State, could use some quality wins to boost both its own at-large chances and that of its conference. Clemson and Temple are in this field together for the fourth time. The Tigers defeated the Owls to win the inaugural title in 2008 and to advance out of the 2013 quarterfinals, while Temple took down Clemson in 2017’s final.

In the night session, Marquette, which has the biggest win claimed by any of these eight teams so far—over Illinois in the Gavitt Games on Monday night—takes on Ole Miss, which went 1-2 in its only prior appearance in this event in 2015. Then, West Virginia meets Elon in the nightcap.

Jersey Mike’s Classic Day 1

CBSSN will air all three games.

Green Bay (Horizon, 0-2, 315 KP) vs. UNCG (SoCon, 3-0, 171 KP), 3 p.m.

UMass (A 10, 2-1, 100 KP) vs. Weber State (Big Sky, 2-0, 114 KP), approx. 5:30 p.m.

Ball State (MAC, 1-1, 273 KP) vs. FIU (C-USA, 1-1, 307 KP), approx. 8 p.m.

This event would normally be called the Jamaica Classic and take place in Montego Bay. Due to the pandemic, this year’s edition will take place on the campus of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. The six mid-major teams will play preset matchups today, tomorrow, and on Sunday.

Noteworthy Non-Tournament Games

Milwaukee (1-1, 124 KP) at Florida (2-0, 23 KP), 6 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

Patrick Baldwin and the Panthers travel to Gainesville for a Fort Myers Tip-Off on-campus contest. While the Gators handled FSU in surprising fashion on Sunday, Milwaukee dropped its last game, against Eastern Kentucky at home, on Saturday.

Gavitt Games Night 4

Ohio State (3-0, 13 KP) at Xavier (2-0, 36 KP), 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Rutgers (3-0, 73 KP) at DePaul (2-0, 123 KP), 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

The Big East got off to a surprising 4-0 start in the Gavitt series on Monday and Tuesday, but the Big Ten clawed back with two wins (Michigan State over Butler and Indiana over St. John’s) on Wednesday. Can the conference square the series on the final night?

UAB (3-0, 56 KP) at South Carolina (2-1, 86 KP), 7 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

The Gamecocks went 1-1 in the Asheville Invitational, defeating the Blazers’ C-USA rivals from WKU after losing to Princeton in the semifinals. This will be UAB’s first road test after a trio of home contests against overmatched opponents.

Northern Illinois (1-1, 313 KP) at Missouri (1-1, 117 KP), 8 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+ ($))

The Huskies will hope this contest goes more like their trip to Washington (a win) than their visit to Indiana (a loss), Of course, the Tigers are coming off an embarrassing 80-66 home loss to Kansas City on Monday night. However, Mizzou did beat a MAC squad, Central Michigan, to open the season.

Stony Brook (0-1, 200 KP) at Kansas (2-0, 2 KP), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

The Jayhawks will look to knock off the preseason America East favorites before heading to Walt Disney World for Thanksgiving.

Washington State (3-0, 55 KP) at Idaho (1-2, 350 KP), 9 p.m. (SWX/ESPN+ ($))

The Cougars make the short trip to Moscow to check out the Vandals’ new digs. Idaho has yet to defeat a Division I opponent this season.

Arizona State (2-1, 69 KP) at San Diego State (1-1, 33 KP), 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Last time out, the Aztecs lost to old WAC/Mountain West rivals BYU in Provo, while the Sun Devils defeated North Florida to rebound from their shocking last second loss to UC Riverside.

Nevada (1-2, 72 KP) at San Francisco (4-0, 31 KP), 10:30 p.m. (Stadium)

That contest and this one (along with Boise State and Utah State’s tournament games earlier in the day) will be quite important for the Mountain West’s chances at earning multiple at-larges. The WCC might have a better chance at this point, due in no small part to the Wolf Pack’s losses to San Diego and Santa Clara. The Dons, meanwhile, blew out Samford on Monday, 48 hours after topping Davidson in a Chase Center showcase.