NET Viewing Guide For Saturday, March 9, 2019

At the bottom of the page, you’ll find a lineup broken down by telecast window with the group designations in bold to the left of the game. Instead of ordering these specifically by tip time, however, I’ve grouped them by importance.

Reminders of the different groupings:

Quad 1 (home games): Visitor is ranked 1-30

Quad 1 (away games): Host is ranked 1-75

Quad 2 (home games): Visitor is ranked 31-75

Quad 2 (away games): Host is ranked 76-135

Quad 3 (home games): Visitor is ranked 76-160

Quad 3 (away games): Host is ranked 136-240

Quad 4 (home games): Visitor is ranked 161-353

Quad 4 (away games): Host is ranked 241-353

All NET numbers are from the NCAA’s website and reflect games played through Thursday, March 7. Records reflect games played through that Friday, March 8. All times are Eastern.

Top 30 at Top 75 (7 Games)

Quad 1 for both the host and visitor (1/1)

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (27-3, 15-2) at No. 19 Auburn Tigers (21-9, 10-7), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 25 Villanova Wildcats (22-8, 13-4) at No. 61 Seton Hall Pirates (17-12, 8-9), 12 p.m. (Fox)

No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4) at No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 9-8), 2 p.m. (ESPN News)

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (19-11, 10-7) at No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (27-2, 15-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 26 UCF Knights (23-6, 13-4) at No. 56 Temple Owls (22-8, 12-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)



No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3) at No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-6, 15-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Obviously, the two biggest games here are ESPN’s doubleheader, with a potential ACC title and spot on the top line up for grabs in Chapel Hill, where UNC will be looking to sweep the Zion Williamson-less Blue Devils, and the Big Ten title could still be up for grabs in East Lansing, not to mention continued life in the No. 1 seed race.

Earlier in the day, Virginia could lock up the top seed in the ACC Tournament by sweeping Louisville, no matter what the Tar Heels do, thanks to the Cavaliers’ win at the Smith Center. Tennessee will clinch at least a share of the SEC title by beating Auburn, who is still in the hunt for the final quarterfinal bye in Nashville.

Seton Hall can all but lock up an NCAA bid by following up its Wednesday win over Marquette with another over ‘Nova in Newark. On the other hand, the Wildcats can secure the No. 1 seed at Madison Square Garden with a win. In the Big 12, Texas Tech can clinch a share of the conference title by handing Iowa State its third straight loss and (sixth in the Cyclones’ last eight games). As for the matchup in Philadelphia, Temple can shore up its NCAA credentials by defeating a UCF squad that moved toward lock status by recording consecutive wins over the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats.

31-75 at Top 75 (9 Games)

Quad 1 for the visitor only; Quad 2 for the host (1/2)

No. 41 Syracuse Orange (19-11, 10-7) at No. 40 Clemson Tigers (18-12, 8-9), 12 p.m. (CBS)

No. 53 TCU Horned Frogs (18-12, 6-11) at No. 34 Texas Longhorns (16-14, 8-9), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 33 Florida Gators (17-13, 9-8) at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (25-5, 14-3), 2 p.m. (CBS)

No. 38 Baylor Bears (19-11, 10-7) at No. 18 Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 11-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 62 St. John’s Red Storm (20-10, 8-9) at No. 73 Xavier Musketeers (16-14, 8-9), 5 p.m. (Fox)

No. 36 Ole Miss Rebels (19-11, 9-8) at No. 75 Missouri Tigers (14-15, 5-12), 3:30 p.m. (SECN)

No. 39 Oklahoma Sooners (19-11, 7-10) at No. 27 Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 13-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 57 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-13, 8-9) at No. 66 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-14, 7-10), 6 p.m. (SECN)

No. 64 Oregon Ducks (18-12, 9-8) at No. 32 Washington Huskies (24-6, 15-2), 10 p.m. (ESPN)

The majority of these games have bubble implications, though Baylor-Kansas and Oklahoma-Kansas State are exceptions at this point. The Wildcats are playing for a share of the Big 12 title at least. Kentucky is the only other team in this group involved in a conference title chase, though they’ll need to both beat Florida, which will be desperate for another differentiating marquee win, and get help, to earn a share of the SEC crown.

Otherwise, Clemson, the final team in my Friday projection. really needs to defeat visiting Syracuse to hang around. TCU, 1-6 in its last seven, simply has to beat a Texas squad that may have more losses than the Horned Frogs, but who also has more quality wins. St. John’s and Ole Miss should both be okay even if their losing streaks continue, but heading into tournament time on a skid probably isn’t the smartest idea for either. Beating Arkansas won’t help Alabama much, but losing in Fayetteville could be the end. Meanwhile, Oregon can claim a rare Pac-12 Quad 1 win by defeating regular-season champ Washington in Seattle.

Top 30 at 76-135 (1 Game)

Quad 2 for the visitor; Quad 1 for the host only (2/1)

No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (22-8, 15-4) at No. 84 Northwestern Wildcats (13-17, 4-15), 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

With a win in Evanston, the Boilermakers will share the Big Ten regular-season crown with the Michigan-Michigan State winner.

31-75 at 76-135 (1 Game)

Quad 2 for both the visitor and host (2/2)

No. 59 Butler Bulldogs (16-14, 7-10) at No. 77 Providence Friars (16-14, 6-11), 12 p.m. (FSN)

No. 35 North Carolina State Wolfpack (20-10, 8-9) at No. 113 Boston College Eagles (14-15, 5-12), 2 p.m. (ACC RSNs/ACC Network Extra)

No. 71 Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-6) at No. 90 Arizona Wildcats (17-13, 8-9), 4 p.m. (CBS)

A trio of bubble teams encounter final regular-season road tests. While Arizona State is aiming to sweep Arizona for the first time since 2008-09, Butler cannot afford to be swept by Providence. The Friars defeated the Bulldogs in Indy back on February 26th, a 73-67 OT victory. Meanwhile, N.C. State needed the extra five minutes to defeat B.C. in Raleigh on February 20th.

76-160 at Top 75 (6 Games)

Quad 1 for the visitor only; Quad 3 for the host (1/3)

No. 80 Georgetown Hoyas (18-12, 8-9) at No. 29 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-7, 12-5), 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

No. 78 Texas A&M Aggies (13-16, 6-11) at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 98 DePaul Blue Demons (15-13, 7-10) at No. 54 Creighton Bluejays (17-13, 8-9), 8 p.m. (FS1)

No. 150 Vanderbilt Commodores (9-21, 0-17) at No. 13 LSU Tigers (25-5, 15-2), 8 p.m. (SECN)

No. 127 San Diego State Aztecs (19-11, 11-6) at No. 20 Nevada Wolf Pack (27-3, 14-3), 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

No. 96 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-12, 8-9) at No. 49 Memphis Tigers (18-12, 10-7), 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Conference titles are on the line for LSU, who will incidentally be without head coach Will Wade, who is suspended indefinitely amid the FBI wiretap allegations surrounding the program; Nevada, which is looking to split its season series against a San Diego State squad that’s beaten the Wolf Pack twice in a row; and Marquette, which is also aiming to end a three-game skid.

Mississippi State will look to avoid a seed-dropping loss against Texas A&M, while Creighton needs to knock off a DePaul team that’s recently been troublesome for bubble teams to stay in the hunt. As for Memphis, the Tigers will look to build momentum with the American Athletic Conference Tournament heading to FedEx Forum on Thursday.

Top 30 at 136-240 (1 Game)

Quad 1 for the host only; Quad 3 for the visitor (3/1)

No. 17 Florida State Seminoles (24-6, 12-5) at No. 186 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-18, 4-13), 12 p.m. (Raycom (Regional)/ACC Network Extra)

Florida State heads to Winston-Salem aiming to win for the fourth time in a row and for the 12th time in their last 13 outings.

76-160 at 76-135 (1 Game)

Quad 2 for the visitor only; Quad 3 for the host (2/3)

No. 110 Georgia Bulldogs (11-19, 2-15) at No. 83 South Carolina Gamecocks (15-15, 10-7), 1 p.m. (SECN)

This game is only listed here for one reason: South Carolina can still wrap up a bye to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals with a win.

Mid-Major Games With Postseason Implications

Noted by PI in the schedule below.

Ivy League

No. 148 Brown Bears (19-10, 7-6) at No. 112 Penn Quakers (18-11, 6-7), 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 88 Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4) at No. 177 Princeton Tigers (16-10, 8-5), 6 p.m. (NBCS Philadelphia/ESPN+ ($))

No. 115 Harvard Crimson (16-10, 9-4) at No. 200 Columbia Lions (10-17, 5-8), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 202 Dartmouth Big Green (11-18, 2-11) at No. 216 Cornell Big Red (14-15, 6-7), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Last night, Cornell defeated Harvard, 72-59, yet was still eliminated from the Ivy Madness race because Penn happened to knock off Yale, 77-66. Why? Ivy League tiebreakers come into play, as @IvyHoopsOnline explained on Twitter.

Yes, but that's not the first tiebreaker. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head, and in the event that all three finish 7-7, Penn would have the best record combining head-to-head records between Brown, Cornell and Penn by virtue of its sweep of Brown. — IvyHoopsOnline (@IvyHoopsOnline) March 9, 2019

With just one set of four games left, there are still many possibilities for seeding, and Luke Benz has helpfully put them all into a spreadsheet for your examination.

Chronological Schedule

Grouped by quality in each tip window.

Early Afternoon Tips

1/1 No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (27-3, 15-2) at No. 19 Auburn Tigers (21-9, 10-7), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

1/1 No. 25 Villanova Wildcats (22-8, 13-4) at No. 61 Seton Hall Pirates (17-12, 8-9), 12 p.m. (Fox)

1/2 No. 41 Syracuse Orange (19-11, 10-7) at No. 40 Clemson Tigers (18-12, 8-9), 12 p.m. (CBS)

1/2 No. 53 TCU Horned Frogs (18-12, 6-11) at No. 34 Texas Longhorns (16-14, 8-9), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

2/2 No. 59 Butler Bulldogs (16-14, 7-10) at No. 77 Providence Friars (16-14, 6-11), 12 p.m. (FSN)

3/1 No. 17 Florida State Seminoles (24-6, 12-5) at No. 186 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-18, 4-13), 12 p.m. (Raycom (Regional)/ACC Network Extra)

2/3 No. 110 Georgia Bulldogs (11-19, 2-15) at No. 83 South Carolina Gamecocks (15-15, 10-7), 1 p.m. (SECN)

Mid-Afternoon Tips

1/1 No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4) at No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 9-8), 2 p.m. (ESPN News)

1/2 No. 33 Florida Gators (17-13, 9-8) at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (25-5, 14-3), 2 p.m. (CBS)

1/2 No. 38 Baylor Bears (19-11, 10-7) at No. 18 Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 11-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

2/1 No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (22-8, 15-4) at No. 84 Northwestern Wildcats (13-17, 4-15), 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

2/2 No. 35 N.C. State Wolfpack (20-10, 8-9) at No. 113 Boston College Eagles (14-15, 5-12), 2 p.m. (ACC RSNs/ACC Network Extra)

1/3 No. 80 Georgetown Hoyas (18-12, 8-9) at No. 29 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-7, 12-5), 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

1/3 No. 78 Texas A&M Aggies (13-16, 6-11) at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Late Afternoon Tips

1/1 No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (19-11, 10-7) at No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (27-2, 15-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

1/1 No. 26 UCF Knights (23-6, 13-4) at No. 56 Temple Owls (22-8, 12-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/2 No. 62 St. John’s Red Storm (20-10, 8-9) at No. 73 Xavier Musketeers (16-14, 8-9), 5 p.m. (Fox)

1/2 No. 36 Ole Miss Rebels (19-11, 9-8) at No. 75 Missouri Tigers (14-15, 5-12), 3:30 p.m. (SECN)

2/2 No. 71 Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-6) at No. 90 Arizona Wildcats (17-13, 8-9), 4 p.m. (CBS)

Early Evening Tips

1/1 No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3) at No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

1/2 No. 39 Oklahoma Sooners (19-11, 7-10) at No. 27 Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 13-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/2 No. 57 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-13, 8-9) at No. 66 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-14, 7-10), 6 p.m. (SECN)

PI No. 148 Brown Bears (19-10, 7-6) at No. 112 Penn Quakers (17-11, 5-7 (F), 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 88 Yale Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3 (F) at No. 177 Princeton Tigers (16-10, 8-5), 6 p.m. (NBCS Philadelphia/ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 115 Harvard Crimson (16-9, 9-3 (F) at No. 200 Columbia Lions (9-17, 4-8 (F), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI: No. 202 Dartmouth Big Green (11-18, 2-11) at No. 216 Cornell Big Red (14-15, 6-7), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Late Evening Tips

1/1 No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-6, 15-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

1/3 No. 98 DePaul Blue Demons (15-13, 7-10) at No. 54 Creighton Bluejays (17-13, 8-9), 8 p.m. (FS1)

1/3 No. 150 Vanderbilt Commodores (9-21, 0-17) at No. 13 LSU Tigers (25-5, 15-2), 8 p.m. (SECN)

Late Night Tips

1/2 No. 64 Oregon Ducks (18-12, 9-8) at No. 32 Washington Huskies (24-6, 15-2), 10 p.m. (ESPN)

1/3 No. 127 San Diego State Aztecs (19-11, 11-6) at No. 20 Nevada Wolf Pack (27-3, 14-3), 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

1/3 No. 96 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-12, 8-9) at No. 49 Memphis Tigers (18-12, 10-7), 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

