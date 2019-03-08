NET/Championship Fortnight Viewing Guide For Friday, March 8, 2019

At the bottom of the page, you’ll find a lineup broken down by telecast window with the group designations in bold to the left of the game. Instead of ordering these specifically by tip time, however, I’ve grouped them by importance.

Reminders of the different groupings:

Quad 1 (home games): Visitor is ranked 1-30

Quad 1 (away games): Host is ranked 1-75

Quad 2 (home games): Visitor is ranked 31-75

Quad 2 (away games): Host is ranked 76-135

Quad 3 (home games): Visitor is ranked 76-160

Quad 3 (away games): Host is ranked 136-240

Quad 4 (home games): Visitor is ranked 161-353

Quad 4 (away games): Host is ranked 241-353

All NET numbers are from the NCAA’s website and reflect games played through Wednesday, March 6. Records reflect games played through that same date. All times are Eastern.

31-75 at Top 75 (1 Game)

Quad 1 for the visitor only; Quad 2 for the host (1/2)

No. 54 Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-11, 9-10) at No. 27 Maryland Terrapins (21-9, 12-7), 7 p.m. (FS1)

While Tuesday’s win over Purdue Boilermakers shored up the Golden Gophers’ credentials, winning in College Park would likely lock up a bid for Minnesota. Note that the Terps handled Richard Pitino’s team fairly handily in Minneapolis on January 8th, 82-67. Maryland is also attempting to snap a two-game skid tonight.

76-160 at Top 75 (2 Games)

Quad 1 for the visitor only; Quad 3 for the host (1/3)

No. 94 Miami Hurricanes (13-16, 5-12) at No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies (22-7, 11-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 122 Bowling Green Falcons (20-10, 12-5) at No. 16 Buffalo Bulls (27-3, 15-2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Virginia Tech took down the struggling Hurricanes, 82-70, back on January 30th in Coral Gables, while Buffalo is looking to avenge their 92-88 loss to the Falcons at the Stroh Center. The Bulls have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament, so a loss tonight would only be an issue for their NCAA seeding.

161-353 at Top 75 (1 Game)

Quad 1 for the visitor only; Quad 4 for the host (1/4)

No. 172 Saint Joseph’s Hawks (13-17, 6-11) at No. 31 VCU Rams (24-6, 15-2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

VCU will look to win their 12th straight game and head to Brooklyn on a high. The Rams and Hawks have not yet met this season.

Mid-Major Games With Postseason Implications

Noted by PI in the schedule below.

Ivy League

No. 149 Brown Bears (18-10, 6-6) at No. 178 Princeton Tigers (16-9, 8-4), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 90 Yale Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3) at No. 113 Penn Quakers (17-11, 5-7), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 117 Harvard Crimson (16-9, 9-3) at No. 216 Cornell Big Red (13-15, 5-7), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Harvard, Yale, and Princeton have already qualified for the four-team Ivy League Tournament field, so they’re jockeying for seeding. Brown, Cornell, and Penn are in the best position to secure the fourth spot, with the Bears leading the Big Red and Quakers by a game. A win at Princeton tonight would get Brown nearly there, and definitively in if combined with Cornell and Penn losses.

OVC Semifinals

No. 4 Austin Peay Governors (22-10, 13-5) vs. No. 1 Belmont Bruins (25-4, 16-2), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 3 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (24-8, 15-3) vs. No. 2 Murray State Racers (25-4, 16-2), approx. 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

The top two seeds enter the fray in Evansville, looking to repeat the Thursday night success of their opponents, who both won their openers in the quarterfinal round. Austin Peay, who cruised past the Morehead State Eagles by a 95-81 score, lost their lone meeting of the season with Belmont, 96-92 at home. Murray State, meanwhile, fell at Jacksonville State, which is 3-0 against the top two seeds, 88-86 in Alabama back on January 31st. The Gamecocks took down the UT Martin Skyhawks, 88-81, last night.

Big South Semifinals

No. 6 Charleston Southern Buccaneers (17-14, 9-7) vs. No. 2 Radford Highlanders (21-10, 12-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)))

No. 4 Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (21-11, 10-6) at No. 1 Campbell Fighting Camels (20-11, 12-4), approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Three of the top four seeds won in Buies Creek yesterday with only the third-seeded Winthrop Eagles falling to Charleston Southern, 77-63. The Buccaneers will be looking to win their third victory in as many days, and they split with Radford in the regular season (with each winning at home). Host Campbell pulled away from the eighth-seeded Hampton Pirates late and will look to defeat Gardner-Webb for the second time this year. The Fighting Camels defeated the Bulldogs by a 72-61 count in the conference opener for both back on January 5th.

MVC Quarterfinals

No. 9 Valparaiso Crusaders (15-17, 7-11) vs. No. 1 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-12, 12-6), 1 p.m. (FS Midwest/NBCS Chicago Plus/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

No. 5 Bradley Braves (17-14, 9-9) vs. No. 4 Missouri State Bears (16-15, 10-8), approx. 3:30 p.m. (FS Midwest/NBCS Chicago Plus/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

No. 7 Illinois State Redbirds (17-15, 9-9) vs. No. 2 Drake Bulldogs (23-8, 12-6), 7 p.m. (FS Midwest/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

No. 6 Northern Iowa Panthers (14-17, 9-9) vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois Salukis (17-14, 10-8), approx. 9:30 p.m. (FS Midwest/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

The Missouri Valley’s regular season was just a bit unpredictable, and Arch Madness could be similarly bonkers. And that’s even true with each of the matchup featuring a matchup that one team swept. While top-seeded Loyola swept ninth-seeded Valparaiso, the pair’s second meeting at the ARC was only a five-point win for the Ramblers. While No. 3 seed SIU and fourth-seeded Missouri State went 2-0 against UNI and Bradley, respectively, Illinois State swept its series with second-seeded Drake.

MAAC Quarterfinals, Night One

No. 9 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-21, 6-12) vs. No. 1 Iona Gaels (14-15, 12-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

No. 7 Manhattan Jaspers (11-20, 8-10) vs. No. 2 Canisius Golden Griffins (14-16, 11-7), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

The MAAC splits its quarterfinals over two nights, with the top two seeds taking on a pair of teams that won last night. In game one, Iona will look to pick up its second win of the season over Saint Peter’s, a team the Gaels met just once during the regular season. The Peacocks needed overtime to eliminate the Marist Red Foxes, 71-68, yesterday afternoon. In the nightcap, Canisius takes on a Manhattan squad it lost to at home in Buffalo on February 17th. The Jaspers also picked up a close victory on Thursday, holding off the 10th-seeded Fairfield Stags, 57-53

WCC Second Round

No. 8. Pepperdine Waves (14-17, 6-10) vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount Lions (20-10, 8-8), 9 p.m. (BYU TV/Spectrum Sportsnet/AT&T SN Rocky Mtn./TheW.tv)

No. 7 San Diego Toreros (19-13, 7-9) vs. No. 6 Santa Clara Broncos (16-14, 8-8), 11:30 p.m. (BYU TV/Spectrum Sportsnet/AT&T SN Rocky Mtn./TheW.tv)

The WCC will continue to work through its extended ladder bracket tonight after Pepperdine eliminated the Pacific Tigers, 61-53, in the second of back-to-back games between the pair, and San Diego handed the Portland Pilots their 17th WCC loss of the season, 67-47.

Tonight, the Waves take on Southern California rivals LMU, with the pair having split their regular season games with home victories, while the Toreros meet Santa Clara for just the second time. The Broncos won the first meeting in the Bay Area by 12 on January 3rd.

SoCon First Round

No. 9 Western Carolina Catamounts (7-24, 4-14) vs. No. 8 VMI Keydets (10-20, 4-14), 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 10 The Citadel Bulldogs (12-17, 4-14) vs. No. 7 Samford Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12), approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Finally, the bottom four teams in the SoCon take to the floor in Asheville, with the top-seeded Wofford Terriers and No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro Spartans awaiting tonight’s winners tomorrow. VMI swept its season series with Western Carolina, while Samford and The Citadel had a home split in their series.

Chronological Schedule

Grouped by quality in each tip window.

Afternoon Tips

MVC QF: No. 9 Valparaiso Crusaders (15-17, 7-11) vs. No. 1 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-12, 12-6), 1 p.m. (FS Midwest/NBCS Chicago Plus/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

MVC QF: No. 5 Bradley Braves (17-14, 9-9) vs. No. 4 Missouri State Bears (16-15, 10-8), approx. 3:30 p.m. (FS Midwest/NBCS Chicago Plus/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

PI: No. 149 Brown Bears (18-10, 6-6) at No. 178 Princeton Tigers (16-9, 8-4), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

SoCon R1: No. 9 Western Carolina Catamounts (7-24, 4-14) vs. No. 8 VMI Keydets (10-20, 4-14), 5 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Early Evening Tips

1/2 No. 54 Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-11, 9-10) at No. 27 Maryland Terrapins (21-9, 12-7), 7 p.m. (FS1)

1/3 No. 94 Miami Hurricanes (13-16, 5-12) at No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies (22-7, 11-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/3 No. 122 Bowling Green Falcons (20-10, 12-5) at No. 16 Buffalo Bulls (27-3, 15-2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

PI: No. 90 Yale Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3) at No. 113 Penn Quakers (17-11, 5-7), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI: No. 117 Harvard Crimson (16-9, 9-3) at No. 216 Cornell Big Red (13-15, 5-7), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Big South SF: No. 6 Charleston Southern Buccaneers (17-14, 9-7) vs. No. 2 Radford Highlanders (21-10, 12-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($)))

MVC QF: No. 7 Illinois State Redbirds (17-15, 9-9) vs. No. 2 Drake Bulldogs (23-8, 12-6), 7 p.m. (FS Midwest/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

MAAC QF: No. 9 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-21, 6-12) vs. No. 1 Iona Gaels (14-15, 12-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Mid-Evening Tips

1/4 No. 172 Saint Joseph’s Hawks (13-17, 6-11) at No. 31 VCU Rams (24-6, 15-2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

OVC SF: No. 4 Austin Peay Governors (22-10, 13-5) vs. No. 1 Belmont Bruins (25-4, 16-2), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Big South SF: No. 4 Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (21-11, 10-6) at No. 1 Campbell Fighting Camels (20-11, 12-4), approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

MVC QF: No. 6 Northern Iowa Panthers (14-17, 9-9) vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois Salukis (17-14, 10-8), approx. 9:30 p.m. (FS Midwest/MVC TV/ESPN+ ($))

MAAC QF: No. 7 Manhattan Jaspers (11-20, 8-10) vs. No. 2 Canisius Golden Griffins (14-16, 11-7), approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

﻿SoCon R1: No. 10 The Citadel Bulldogs (12-17, 4-14) vs. No. 7 Samford Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12), approx. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

WCC R2: No. 8. Pepperdine Waves (14-17, 6-10) vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount Lions (20-10, 8-8), 9 p.m. (BYU TV/Spectrum Sportsnet/AT&T SN Rocky Mtn./TheW.tv)

Late Night Tips

OVC SF: No. 3 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (24-8, 15-3) vs. No. 2 Murray State Racers (25-4, 16-2), approx. 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

WCC R2: No. 7 San Diego Toreros (19-13, 7-9) vs. No. 6 Santa Clara Broncos (16-14, 8-8), 11:30 p.m. (BYU TV/Spectrum Sportsnet/AT&T SN Rocky Mtn./TheW.tv)

