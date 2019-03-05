Bracketology Seed List For Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Today’s full bracket post

Notes:

Auto bid holders in this section are noted by the conference names in parentheses.

Arrows indicate movement up or down the seed list (down to the spot on the seed list). This is relative to Monday’s list. Changes noted on the full bracket are relative to last last Tuesday’s full projection.

New entrants are marked with an asterisk.

For at-large candidates only, the numbers in parentheses after the team’s name are as follows: record vs. D1 opposition/record in Group 1 and Group 2 games/record in Group 1 games only. Overall records and NET data reflect games played through Monday, March 4. I pulled the quality win info from WarrenNolan.com’s selection sheets.

No. 1 Seeds

(1) Virginia Cavaliers (ACC) (27-2/15/10) - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Columbus 1

(2) Gonzaga Bulldogs (WCC) (29-2/12/4) - ANAHEIM - Salt Lake City 1

(3) Duke Blue Devils (25-4/14/8) - LOUISVILLE - Columbia 1

(4) Kentucky Wildcats (24-5/14/9) - KANSAS CITY - Columbus 2

No. 2 Seeds

(5) North Carolina Tar Heels (24-5/14/8) - KANSAS CITY - Columbia 2

(6) Tennessee Volunteers (25-3/12/7) - LOUISVILLE - Jacksonville 1

(7) Michigan Wolverines (26-4/17/8) - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Des Moines 1

(8) Michigan State Spartans (23-6/14/10) - ANAHEIM - Des Moines 2

No. 3 Seeds

(9) LSU Tigers (SEC) (24-5/16/9) - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tulsa 1

(10) Kansas Jayhawks (22-7/15/10) - KANSAS CITY - Tulsa 2

(11) Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten) (22-7/15/7) - LOUISVILLE - Jacksonville 2

(12) Houston Cougars (American) (27-2/13/4) - ANAHEIM - Salt Lake City 2

No. 4 Seeds

(13) Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-5/15/5) - LOUISVILLE - San José 1

(14) Virginia Tech Hokies (22-6/10/4) - ANAHEIM - Hartford 1

(15) Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6/14/9) - KANSAS CITY - Hartford 2

(16) Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12) (23-7/12/7) - WASHINGTON, D.C. - San José 2

No. 5 Seeds

(17) Florida State Seminoles (23-6/11/5)

(18) Wisconsin Badgers (20-9/13/8)

(19) Villanova Wildcats (Big East) (22-8/15/4)

(20) Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-8/11/8)

No. 6 Seeds

(21) Maryland Terrapins (21-9/12/6)

(22) Cincinnati Bearcats (25-4/10/4)

(23) Wofford Terriers (SoCon) (23-4/7/3)

(24) Nevada Wolf Pack (26-3/8/1)

No. 7 Seeds

(25) Buffalo Bulls (MAC) (25-3/7/2)

(26) Iowa State Cyclones (20-9/9/5)

(27) Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8/11/4)

(28) VCU Rams (A 10) (23-6/6/2)

No. 8 Seeds

(29) Baylor Bears (19-10/12/4)

(30) Auburn Tigers (19-9/11/2)

(31) Ole Miss Rebels (19-10/7/4)

(↑32) Washington Huskies (Pac-12) (23-6/8/2)

No. 9 Seeds

(↑33) Louisville Cardinals (19-11/8/4)

(↓34) Syracuse Orange (19-11/8/3)

(35) Oklahoma Sooners (18-11/9/3)

(36) UCF Knights (22-6/7/1)

No. 10 Seeds

(37) Utah State Aggies (MW) (23-6/4/2)

(↑38) Florida Gators (17-12/8/3)

(39) Ohio State Buckeyes (18-11/8/4)

(↑40) N.C. State Wolfpack (20-9/7/2)

No. 11 Seeds

(↑41) Belmont Bruins (OVC) (24-4/5/2)

(↑42) Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9/10/3)

(↑43) Lipscomb Bisons (ASUN) (22-6/3/2)

(↓44) Texas Longhorns (16-14/9/5)

No. 12 Seeds

(↓45) TCU Horned Frogs (18-12/7/2)

(46) Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11/9/2)

(47 - First Four) St. John’s Red Storm (20-10/10/6)

(48 - First Four) Clemson Tigers (17-12/5/1)

(49 - First Four) Temple Owls (21-8/6/1)

(50 - First Four) Alabama Crimson Tide (17-12/9/2)

First Four Out (NIT No. 1 Seeds)

(69) Seton Hall Pirates (16-12/10/4)

(↑70) Indiana Hoosiers (15-14/7/6)

(↑71) Creighton Bluejays (15-13/9/3)

(↓72) Georgetown Hoyas (18-11/9/3)

Next Four Out

(↓73) Xavier Musketeers (16-13/9/3)

(↓74) Furman Paladins (21-6/4/1)

(↓75) Oregon Ducks (17-12/4/1)

(↓76) Murray State Racers (23-4/1/0)

No. 13 Seeds

(51) New Mexico State Aggies (WAC)

(52) Old Dominion Monarchs (C-USA)

(53) Vermont Catamounts (America East)

(54) Hofstra Pride (CAA)

No. 14 Seeds

(55) UC Irvine Anteaters (Big West)

(56) South Dakota State Jackrabbits (Summit)

(57) Harvard Crimson (Ivy)

(58) Montana Grizzlies (Big Sky)

No. 15 Seeds

(59) Georgia State Panthers (Sun Belt)

(60) Loyola Chicago Ramblers (MVC)

(61) Wright State Raiders (Horizon)

(62) Colgate Raiders (Patriot)

No. 16 Seeds

(63) Sam Houston State Bearkats (Southland)

(64) Campbell Fighting Camels (Big South)

(65 - First Four) Iona Gaels (MAAC)

(66 - First Four) Prairie View A&M Panthers (SWAC)

(67 - First Four) Norfolk State Spartans (MEAC)

(68 - First Four) St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash (NEC)

Conference Ranking With Seeds

Note: Auto bid holders are denoted by asterisks.

ACC (9): 1. Virginia*, 1. Duke, 2. North Carolina, 4. Virginia Tech, 5. Florida State, 9. Louisville, 9. Syracuse, 10. N.C. State, 12. Clemson (First Four)

Big 12 (8): 3. Kansas, 4. Texas Tech, 4. Kansas State*, 7. Iowa State, 8. Baylor, 9. Oklahoma, 11. TCU, 12. Texas

Big Ten (8): 2. Michigan, 2. Michigan State, 3. Purdue*, 5. Wisconsin, 6. Maryland, 7. Iowa, 10. Ohio State, 12. Minnesota

SEC (8): 1. Kentucky, 2. Tennessee, 3. LSU*, 5. Mississippi State, 8. Auburn, 8. Ole Miss, 10. Florida, 12. Alabama (First Four)

American Athletic (4): 3. Houston*, 6. Cincinnati, 9. UCF, 12. Temple (First Four)

Big East (3): 4. Marquette, 5. Villanova*, 12. St. John’s (First Four)

MW (2): 6. Nevada, 10. Utah State*

Pac-12 (2): 8. Washington*, 11. Arizona State

Auto Bid Selection Procedures

If a team has already clinched the top seed in its conference tournament, it will be the league rep here until eliminated in said event. For every other league, I’m still using each conference’s tiebreaker procedures to determine auto bid holders.

