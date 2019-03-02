NET Viewing Guide For Saturday, March 2, 2019

At the bottom of the page, you’ll find a lineup broken down by telecast window with the group designations in bold to the left of the game. Instead of ordering these by tip time, however, I’ve grouped them by importance.

Reminders of the different groupings:

Quad 1 (home games): Visitor is ranked 1-30

Quad 1 (away games): Host is ranked 1-75

Quad 2 (home games): Visitor is ranked 31-75

Quad 2 (away games): Host is ranked 76-135

Quad 3 (home games): Visitor is ranked 76-160

Quad 3 (away games): Host is ranked 136-240

Quad 4 (home games): Visitor is ranked 161-353

Quad 4 (away games): Host is ranked 241-353

All NET numbers are from the NCAA’s website and reflect games played through Thursday, Feb. 28. Records reflect games played through Friday, March 1. All times are Eastern.

Top 30 at Top 75 (10 Games)

Quad 1 for both the host and visitor (1/1)

No. 6 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) at No. 58 Indiana Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12), 12 p.m. (Fox)

No. 13 LSU Tigers (23-5, 13-2) at No. 48 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-11, 8-7), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (24-4, 13-2) at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (25-3, 13-2), 2 p.m. (CBS)

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (20-8, 9-6) at No. 36 Texas Longhorns (15-13, 7-8), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 30 UCF Knights (21-6, 11-4) at No. 4 Houston Cougars (27-1, 14-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-5, 11-4) at No. 43 TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 6-9), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 20 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-7, 9-6) at No. 23 Auburn Tigers (19-9, 8-7), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (23-5, 13-2) at No. 41 Clemson Tigers (17-11, 7-8), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 19 Nevada Wolf Pack (26-2, 13-2) at No. 34 Utah State Aggies (23-6, 13-3), 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 15-0) at No. 39 Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-10, 11-4), 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Even though the SEC’s regular season doesn’t end for another week, we’ll have a good idea of who will win the conference title after this weekend. While LSU has the edge on both Tennessee and Kentucky, thanks to head-to-head results, the Tigers are well advised to take their trip to Tuscaloosa seriously. As for the Volunteers, you can bet they want a reversal of the 86-69 loss they suffered in Lexington just two short weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Houston can get ever closer to the American Athletic title by sweeping UCF. The Knights, however, will want to finally claim a solid Quad 1 win for their own at-large hopes. Johnny Dawkins’ team finally cracked the NET Top 30, but they could use a marquee victory to back those numbers up.

TCU and Texas both get home games as they attempt to bounce back from disappointing mid-week overtime losses, while Indiana will need much more than a sweep of Michigan State to get to the right side of the bubble. In primetime, bubble teams Clemson, Utah State, and Saint Mary’s will all play their biggest home contests of the year, with the Aggies and Gaels needing victories to avoid potentially costly season sweeps against their respective league heavyweights.

31-75 at Top 75 (8 Games)

Group 1 for the visitor only; Group 2 for the host (1/2)

No. 31 N.C. State Wolfpack (20-8, 8-7) at No. 24 Florida State Seminoles (22-6, 10-5), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 38 Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 9-6) at No. 74 Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10), 1 p.m. (SECN)

No. 50 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12) at No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (19-9, 11-6), 1 p.m. (BTN)

No. 54 Butler Bulldogs (15-13, 6-9) at No. 27 Villanova Wildcats (21-8, 12-4), 2 p.m. (Fox)

No. 40 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-10, 8-9) at No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (21-7, 14-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 64 Seton Hall Pirates (16-11, 7-8) at No. 72 Georgetown Hoyas (17-11, 7-8), 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

No. 35 Baylor Bears (19-9, 10-5) at No. 28 Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 11-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 53 Memphis Tigers (18-11, 10-6) at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats (24-4, 13-2), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

As usual, this is an interesting grab bag featuring everything from matchups of teams solidly in at the moment to genuine bubble battles to “Wait...why is this team ranked so highly?”

Both N.C. State and Ohio State can pick up needed quality road wins for their decent, but not great profiles. Baylor can potentially knock K-State out of the Big 12 lead by earning a season split. Memphis and Butler, two teams on the outside looking in, can move closer to the cut line with road victories—ones that would prevent an 0-2 season mark against their Saturday opponents. Seton Hall-Georgetown is a genuine Big East toss-up, even if the Pirates won by 15 in Newark on February 13th.

Then there are the Ole Miss-Arkansas and Penn State-Wisconsin games—matchups where the favorites will look to avoid a seed-diminishing faceplant.

Top 30 at 76-135 (1 Game)

Group 2 for the visitor; Group 1 for the host only (2/1)

No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5) at No. 90 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-18, 3-12), 12 p.m. (CBS)

With both Texas Tech and Kansas State facing theoretically more difficult road matchups, the door might be opened for the Jayhawks to jump back into a tie for first with a win in Stillwater.

76-160 at Top 75 (6 Games)

Group 1 for the visitor only; Group 3 for the host (1/3)

No. 115 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-17, 3-12) at No. 42 Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 5-10), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 118 Pittsburgh Panthers (12-16, 2-13) at No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2), 2 p.m. (Raycom/TheACC.com/ACC Network Extra)

No. 87 Miami Hurricanes (12-15, 4-11) at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3), 4 p.m. (CBS)

No. 104 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-14, 6-11) at No. 33 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-7, 10-7), 5 p.m. (BTN)

No. 108 Georgia Bulldogs (10-18, 1-14) at No. 29 Florida Gators (17-11, 9-6), 8:30 p.m. (SECN)

No. 79 Arizona Wildcats (17-12, 8-8) at No. 67 Oregon Ducks (16-12, 7-8), 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bubble teams Oklahoma and Florida have the most to lose out of this group. In the Sooners’ case, they’ve already lost to West Virginia once. As for the Gators, they defeated Georgia by 10 in Athens way back on January 19th.

Oregon will look to build on Thursday’s dominant win over Arizona State, though they’ll really need to beat Washington in Seattle in one week’s time to have any real shot at an at-large.

31-75 at 136-240 (2 Games)

Group 3 for the visitor; Group 2 for the host only (3/2)

No. 44 Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-6) at No. 191 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-16, 4-11), 12 p.m. (Raycom/TheACC.com/ACC Network Extra)

No. 37 VCU Rams (22-6, 13-2) at No. 188 Richmond Spiders (12-16, 6-9), 4 p.m. (CBSSN)

It’s the same story for both Syracuse and VCU. Note that the Rams can clinch at least a tie for the Atlantic 10 title with a win over their crosstown rivals.

76-160 at 76-135 (1 Game)

Group 2 for the visitor only; Group 3 for the host (2/3)

No. 101 Utah Utes (15-12, 9-6) at No. 77 Colorado Buffaloes (16-11, 7-8), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

The Utes are in great position to earn what might be a necessary bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, but they’ll have to sweep the Buffaloes to stay there.

Mid-Major Games With Postseason Implications

Noted by PI in the schedule below.

America East

No. 153 Stony Brook Seawolves (23-6, 11-3) at No. 83 Vermont Catamounts (22-6, 12-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

The top two teams in the America East, a conference whose playoffs are played on the higher seeds’ home floors, meet in Burlington. The Catamounts won the first meeting, on Long Island, by a 73-52 count.

Big South

No. 130 Radford Highlanders (20-9, 12-3) at No. 225 Campbell Fighting Camels (18-11, 11-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Chris Clemons and the Camels stunned the Highlanders, 68-67 in Virginia back on January 30th, so they have the advantage here. Note that the Big South’s top seed hosts the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds late next week.

Horizon League

No. 125 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-8, 12-5) at No. 215 Green Bay Phoenix (16-14, 10-7), 1 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 141 Wright State Raiders (18-12, 12-5) at No. 298 Milwaukee Panthers (9-21, 4-13), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Both the Norse and Raiders will host quarterfinal games next week, but the order of the top two seeds is in doubt, particularly since they split the season series.

Ivy League

No. 205 Cornell Big Red (13-14, 5-6) at No. 147 Brown Bears (17-10, 5-6), 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 233 Columbia Lions (8-17, 3-8) at No. 70 Yale Bulldogs (19-5, 9-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 172 Princeton Tigers (16-8, 8-3) at No. 126 Harvard Crimson (15-9, 8-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 122 Penn Quakers (16-11, 4-7) at No. 189 Dartmouth Big Green (11-15, 2-9), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Just three game days remain in the Ivy League season and three of the four berths in the conference tournament have already been wrapped up—by host Yale, Harvard, and Princeton. Defending champ Penn is a game (and some tiebreakers) out of fourth. The Quakers’ only shot will be to beat Dartmouth tonight in Hanover, then sweep visiting Yale and Brown next weekend.

Tonight’s big games are a potential semifinal preview between Princeton and Harvard and the fourth-place showdown between Cornell and Brown. The Crimson defeated the Tigers by nine in the pair’s first meeting on February 15th, while the Big Red needed OT to defeat the Bears in Ithaca that night.

Missouri Valley

No. 135 Drake Bulldogs (22-8, 11-6) at No. 157 Missouri State Bears (16-14, 10-7), 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 168 Bradley Braves (17-13, 9-8) at No. 127 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-12, 11-6), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thanks to a season sweep of Drake, Loyola is in the driver’s seat here. But the Ramblers lost at Bradley on February 13th. Missouri State, 2-0 against last season’s champs, lurk a game back of the co-leaders.

Northeast Conference

No. 221 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-13, 11-6) at No. 304 Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-19, 5-12), 1 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

No. 245 St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash (16-12, 12-5) at No. 235 Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 10-7), 3:30 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

The Red Flash lead the Knights by a game in the NEC race, but the pair split their two meetings. The NEC Tournament, like the America East’s, takes place exclusively on the higher seeds’ home courts.

Ohio Valley

No. 129 Austin Peay Governors (21-9, 13-4) at No. 52 Murray State Racers (24-4, 15-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

No. 45 Belmont Bruins (24-4, 15-2) at No. 317 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-20, 5-12), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

If the Racers and Bruins both win, they’ll earn the top two seeds in the OVC Tournament, and the byes to next Friday’s semifinals in Evansville, that go along with them. While Belmont crushed SEMO in their first meeting, Murray State only defeated APSU by a bucket on Valentine’s Day.

Patriot League

No. 243 Army West Point Black Knights (13-17, 8-9) at No. 154 Bucknell Bison (18-11, 12-5), 12 p.m. (CBSSN)

No. 137 Colgate Raiders (20-10, 12-5) at No. 279 Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 7-10), 2 p.m. (PLN)

No. 152 Lehigh Mountain Hawks (19-9, 12-5) at No. 282 Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds (10-20, 6-11), 7 p.m. (PLN)

The top three teams in the Patriot League are all jockeying for position in yet another conference where the higher seeds host. This is yet another conference where some gnarly tiebreakers might need to be used if every contender wins.

Southern Conference

No. 18 Wofford Terriers (25-4, 17-0) at No. 163 Samford Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

No. 46 Furman Paladins (23-6, 12-5) at No. 275 Chattanooga Mocs (12-18, 7-10), 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

Wofford is playing for SoCon perfection, while Furman needs a victory to preserve its slight at-large hopes.

Summit League

No. 173 Omaha Mavericks (18-10, 12-3) at No. 323 Denver Pioneers (8-21, 3-12), 3 p.m. (Altitude/Denver stream)

No. 306 Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-19, 4-11) at No. 100 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-7, 13-2), 5:15 p.m. (SDSU stream)

Both the Jackrabbits and Mavericks have earned top-two seeds, and Saturday games next week in Sioux Falls, thanks to the Summit League’s two-day quarterfinal format. All that’s up for grabs is who specifically gets the No. 1 and 2 seeds.

West Coast

No. 148 Loyola Marymount Lions (19-10, 7-8) at No. 60 San Francisco Dons (21-8, 9-6), 4 p.m. (TheW.tv)

No. 105 San Diego Toreros (18-12, 7-8) at No. 81 BYU Cougars (18-12, 10-5), 9 p.m. (BYU TV)

Between these two games and 11-4 Saint Mary’s visit from Gonzaga, the semifinal and quarterfinal byes for Las Vegas next weekend will be settled. Remember that the No. 4 seed is particularly dangerous because it would set up a potential semifinal matchup with the Zags.

Chronological Schedule

Grouped by quality in each tip window.

12-1 p.m. Tips

1/1 No. 6 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) at No. 58 Indiana Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12), 12 p.m. (Fox)

1/1 No. 13 LSU Tigers (23-5, 13-2) at No. 48 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-11, 8-7), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

1/2 No. 31 N.C. State Wolfpack (20-8, 8-7) at No. 24 Florida State Seminoles (22-6, 10-5), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/2 No. 38 Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 9-6) at No. 74 Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10), 1 p.m. (SECN)

1/2 No. 50 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12) at No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (19-9, 11-6), 1 p.m. (BTN)

2/1 No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5) at No. 90 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-18, 3-12), 12 p.m. (CBS)

3/2 No. 44 Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-6) at No. 191 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-16, 4-11), 12 p.m. (Raycom/TheACC.com/ACC Network Extra)

PI No. 243 Army West Point Black Knights (13-17, 8-9) at No. 154 Bucknell Bison (18-11, 12-5), 12 p.m. (CBSSN)

PI No. 125 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-8, 12-5) at No. 215 Green Bay Phoenix (16-14, 10-7), 1 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 221 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-13, 11-6) at No. 304 Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-19, 5-12), 1 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

2-3 p.m. Tips

1/1 No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (24-4, 13-2) at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (25-3, 13-2), 2 p.m. (CBS)

1/1 No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (20-8, 9-6) at No. 36 Texas Longhorns (15-13, 7-8), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/2 No. 54 Butler Bulldogs (15-13, 6-9) at No. 27 Villanova Wildcats (21-8, 12-4), 2 p.m. (Fox)

1/2 No. 40 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-10, 8-9) at No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (21-7, 14-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

1/3 No. 115 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-17, 3-12) at No. 42 Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 5-10), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

1/3 No. 118 Pittsburgh Panthers (12-16, 2-13) at No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2), 2 p.m. (Raycom/TheACC.com/ACC Network Extra)

PI No. 18 Wofford Terriers (25-4, 17-0) at No. 163 Samford Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

PI No. 46 Furman Paladins (23-6, 12-5) at No. 275 Chattanooga Mocs (12-18, 7-10), 2 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 130 Radford Highlanders (20-9, 12-3) at No. 225 Campbell Fighting Camels (18-11, 11-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

PI No. 137 Colgate Raiders (20-10, 12-5) at No. 279 Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 7-10), 2 p.m. (PLN)

PI No. 173 Omaha Mavericks (18-10, 12-3) at No. 323 Denver Pioneers (8-21, 3-12), 3 p.m. (Altitude/Denver stream)

3:30-5:30 p.m. Tips

1/1 No. 30 UCF Knights (21-6, 11-4) at No. 4 Houston Cougars (27-1, 14-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

1/1 No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-5, 11-4) at No. 43 TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 6-9), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/1 No. 20 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-7, 9-6) at No. 23 Auburn Tigers (19-9, 8-7), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

1/3 No. 87 Miami Hurricanes (12-15, 4-11) at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3), 4 p.m. (CBS)

1/3 No. 104 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-14, 6-11) at No. 33 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-7, 10-7), 5 p.m. (BTN)

3/2 No. 37 VCU Rams (22-6, 13-2) at No. 188 Richmond Spiders (12-16, 6-9), 4 p.m. (CBSSN)

PI No. 148 Loyola Marymount Lions (19-10, 7-8) at No. 60 San Francisco Dons (21-8, 9-6), 4 p.m. (TheW.tv)

PI No. 135 Drake Bulldogs (22-8, 11-6) at No. 157 Missouri State Bears (16-14, 10-7), 4 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 306 Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-19, 4-11) at No. 100 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-7, 13-2), 5:15 p.m. (SDSU stream)

PI No. 245 St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash (16-12, 12-5) at No. 235 Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 10-7), 3:30 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

6-7:30 p.m. Tips

1/1 No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (23-5, 13-2) at No. 41 Clemson Tigers (17-11, 7-8), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

1/2 No. 64 Seton Hall Pirates (16-11, 7-8) at No. 72 Georgetown Hoyas (17-11, 7-8), 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

2/3 No. 101 Utah Utes (15-12, 9-6) at No. 77 Colorado Buffaloes (16-11, 7-8), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

PI No. 205 Cornell Big Red (13-14, 5-6) at No. 147 Brown Bears (17-10, 5-6), 6 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 153 Stony Brook Seawolves (23-6, 11-3) at No. 83 Vermont Catamounts (22-6, 12-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 233 Columbia Lions (8-17, 3-8) at No. 70 Yale Bulldogs (19-5, 9-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 168 Bradley Braves (17-13, 9-8) at No. 127 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-12, 11-6), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

PI No. 172 Princeton Tigers (16-8, 8-3) at No. 126 Harvard Crimson (15-9, 8-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 122 Penn Quakers (16-11, 4-7) at No. 189 Dartmouth Big Green (11-15, 2-9), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 141 Wright State Raiders (18-12, 12-5) at No. 298 Milwaukee Panthers (9-21, 4-13), 7 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

PI No. 152 Lehigh Mountain Hawks (19-9, 12-5) at No. 282 Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds (10-20, 6-11), 7 p.m. (PLN)

8-9:30 p.m. Tips

1/1 No. 19 Nevada Wolf Pack (26-2, 13-2) at No. 34 Utah State Aggies (23-6, 13-3), 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

1/2 No. 35 Baylor Bears (19-9, 10-5) at No. 28 Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 11-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

1/2 No. 53 Memphis Tigers (18-11, 10-6) at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats (24-4, 13-2), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

1/3 No. 129 Austin Peay Governors (21-9, 13-4) at No. 52 Murray State Racers (24-4, 15-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

1/3 No. 108 Georgia Bulldogs (10-18, 1-14) at No. 29 Florida Gators (17-11, 9-6), 8:30 p.m. (SECN)

PI No. 105 San Diego Toreros (18-12, 7-8) at No. 81 BYU Cougars (18-12, 10-5), 9 p.m. (BYU TV)

PI No. 45 Belmont Bruins (24-4, 15-2) at No. 317 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-20, 5-12), 8 p.m. (ESPN+ ($))

10 p.m. and Later Tips

1/1 No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 15-0) at No. 39 Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-10, 11-4), 10 p.m. (ESPN)

1/3 No. 79 Arizona Wildcats (17-12, 8-8) at No. 67 Oregon Ducks (16-12, 7-8), 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

